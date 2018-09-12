SOMA NewArt Gallery will close out its summer season with a double-billing. Popular artists Stan Sperlak and Sam Donovan will share space at the Cape May art gallery from Saturday, Sept. 15, to Oct. 14. An open-the-the-public reception will take place 6 to 9 p.m., Sept. 15.
With “New Work” Stan Sperlak returns to SOMA for his eleventh solo. The exhibit clearly demonstrates why Sperlak is considered one of the most respected — and collected — artists working in the region.
Sam Donovan’s show “Catching Frogs” will feature watercolor paintings of everyday life that the artist remembers as a child spending time in the woods and the fields of his grandfather’s farm near the Maurice River.
SOMA s located at 31 Perry St. in Carpenters Square Mall, Cape May. For more information, go to SOMAGallery.net or call 609-898-7488.
— Pamela Dollak
