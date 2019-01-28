Celebrating its 11th year, the At the Shore Wine Tasting Art show heads to a new venue with more art and more tasting than ever before. “Every few years we try to move venues to keep the event fresh and this year we’ve really grown the entire event,” says Larry Sieg, director of communications and marketing at the CRDA. With 20,000 square feet of elegant, gallery space The Gallery at The Claridge — A Radisson Hotel, offers plenty of room for this event to flourish come 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6. Hosted by the Greater Atlantic City Concierge Association and the CRDA Foundation, all proceeds from this event will provide scholarships for students enrolled in hospitality programs.
While there will be so much more this year, the ticket price will remain the same. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. “This event has sold out every year so far, so we expect to sell out (again),” Sieg says. Advance ticket purchases are recommended. Additionally, the Claridge will offer $5 parking for event attendees.
The art
Up from 15 from just last year, this time the event will feature 23 artists from the South Jersey area. “We have a very eclectic collection of art,” says Sieg, of which all will be available for purchase. “We try to find a collection of artists that will appeal to everyone." There will be a variety of mediums, everything from photography to acrylic on canvas to sea glass.
“There may even be a live performance art piece,” Sieg says. You will also be able to meet and talk to all of the artists to learn about their inspiration as well as their process.
The tasting
This year’s event will feature wine tastings from Gallo Family Wines and Bellview Winery. The At the Shore Wine Tasting Art Show will also feature craft beer and spirit tastings. "There will be a beer garden with craft beer from Slack Tide Brewing Company, Pinelands Brewing Co. and Tuckahoe Brewing Company and Atlantic City’s own Little Water Distillery will also be here,” Sieg says.
In addition to the libations, the Claridge will offer complimentary hors d’oeuvres. A selection of complimentary desserts will be provided by Spectra Food Services, the catering service for Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall and the Atlantic City Convention Center.
There will be a silent auction featuring items donated by local businesses that include tickets to special events, restaurant gift certificates, hotel stays, passes to the Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival and more. There will also be live music from the Stockton Faculty Band and a cash bar.
The why
Since the event’s inception in 2008, this program has awarded $73,400 in 93 scholarships and merit awards. These scholarships are available to students in hospitality curriculums at Stockton University, Atlantic Cape Community College and Fairleigh Dickenson College. This year’s scholarships will be awarded during the annual Host Awards Banquet on May 8 at the Adrian Phillips Theater at Boardwalk Hall.
“At a recent A.C. marketing meeting event, I met a young girl that looked so familiar. She reminded us that she had received some of our awards and was now working at Good Time Tricycle,” says Karen Martin, communications manager at the CRDA on her position at the large-scale event planning and production company. Adding that it’s heartwarming to now be colleagues with the students that have received these awards.
