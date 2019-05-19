1) Wentworth Gallery. World-renowned artist Michael Godard, more commonly known as the “rock star of the art world," will make a special appearance at Wentworth Gallery at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, May 25. Godard’s signature use of olives and strawberries with martini glasses or shoes have become some of the world’s most instantly recognizable modern work. Collectors include celebrities such as Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, Criss Angel and the cast of A&E’s “Inked.” 1000 Boardwalk, A.C.; WentworthGallery.com.
2) Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University. The Noyes is presently exhibiting “Collective Identity: The Legacy of Apprenticeship Under Toshiko Takaezu, an influential Japanese-American ceramic artist known for her closed vessels. The exhibit showcases works by her former apprentices and students. It runs through June 23. 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City; ArtsGarageAC.com.
3) Nashville North Studios. Fourth Friday brings a solo exhibit “Tony Troy, Portrait Painter” and group show “Songs of the Sky.” Meet the artists 6-9 p.m., May 24. Troy is originally from Liverpool, England, now of Linwood. He studied physics, but became an artist. His work is both magical and mystical. He has exhibited at The Royal Society of Portrait Painters of Great Britain as well as the Pastel Society. This is his first Art Gallery Exhibition in the United States; he will also perform music this night. Suite 8, Linwood Greene, 210 New Road, Linwood; NashvilleNorthStudios.com.
4) Ocean Galleries. Canadian-Lebanese Impressionist Samir Sammoun’s Impressionistic art has been compared to Van Gogh, Monet, Renoir, and Pissarro. The exhibit, “Master Impressionist,” features more than 70 original oil paintings including many seascapes, landscapes and cityscapes, and numerous pieces created specifically for the Stone Harbor exhibit, such as beach scenes and regional cityscapes from New York and Philadelphia. Artist receptions: 7-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 9618 Third Ave., Stone Harbor; OceanGalleries.com.
5) SOMA NewArt Gallery. Last chance to catch the works of Carol King Hood, Jimm Ross, and Marie Natale as it closes on May 26. Hood’s art includes a large array of “twilight paintings” that were painted on location before sunrise around Cape Island; Ross’ “Passages” is a collection of new pastel paintings that have specific thoughts and feelings within their creations. Natale’s “Light Alchemy” show of watercolor impressionistic paintings seize the essence of the subject leaving the obvious vague. 31 Perry Street in Carpenters Square Mall, Cape May. SOMAGallery.net.
6) Harbor Gallery. Located in the N.J. Audubon Nature Center, this brand-new gallery is showing the works of multi-faceted artist Brendan Schaffer, who is exhibiting his school of whimsical, hand-painted wooden fish, upcycled mirrors and more, and sea glass jeweler Janet Payne through the end of May. 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May; call 609-437-3045.
