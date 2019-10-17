Halloween may be one day, but it sure feels like an entire season in South Jersey. This week we've have tracked down a variety of thrills and chills for you to fully get your spook on.
Too wimpy for the haunted hayride? For those of you prefer a laugh instead of a shriek, we have got you covered. A pair of comedy legends — Steve Martin and Martin Short — will bring their hilarious two man show to Borgata this Saturday, and we've got exclusive interviews with both of them!
