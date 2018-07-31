The summer is quickly coming to an end, but there is still plenty of time to enjoy it. With 100 breweries now populating the Garden State, New Jersey has become a destination for beer lovers everywhere. We are so lucky in this area to have some of the best within a short drive and lots more just a quick trip out the expressway or up the parkway.
At the shore in Wildwood, Mudhen Brewing is having a great summer with people crowding into their space for delicious beers and food. They tell me the patrons have consumed 20bbl a week of their tasty brews, and they expect that number to grow as the summer goes forward.
Just down the road, Cape May Brewing looks forward to Oktoberfest as they will offer their Oktoberfest Lager in 12-ounce cans this year. This beautiful amber beer made with Vienna, Munich, Caramunich, Pilsen and Melanoidin malts is well-balanced with a hint of hops. It should be available soon and through the next several months.
Don't forget the Annual Cape May Craft Beer and Crab Festival which runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, August 4, at the Emlen Physick Estate at 1048 Washington St. in Cape May. Admission is free and food, beverages and some activities are pay-as-you-go. Local craft beers and spirits will be available as well as live entertainment and childrens activities.
Slack Tide Brewing in Ocean View will begin canning their Bell Buoy Belgian Blonde, Angry Osprey IPA, 5 Fathom Pale Ale and Tipsy Dipsy Double IPA in 12oz containers which will be available in retail stores throughout the area. Their collaboration beer with Tuckahoe Brewing, Banner Plane South Jersey Summer Ale, will hit the handles and cans on August 1st.
In Hammonton, Three 3s is continuing its 4 -mile walk/runs on the last Sunday of the month at 11:30 a.m. The beers are constantly rotating so check their FaceBook page for the latest available and any upcoming events.
Across the street, Tomfoolery will pour its Blood Orange Kolsch which will be available in six packs and cases throughout the summer. If you didn't get to the blueberry fest, I'm sure some of the Fresh Certified Blueberry Capitol will still be available. The popular Crack Concrete Belgian Tripel will once again appear on tap. From Friday to Sunday, August 3 to 5, the Hammonton Jersey Fringe Festival beer garden will host their beers. This 3rd Annual fest is held in downtown Hammonton and features live entertainment, food and art vendors and the wine and beer garden. Each days wristband costs $19 or all three days for $39. Don't forget their Tap It Thursdays with a new small batch release at 5pm.
Just down the street from Three 3s and Tomfoolery is Vinyl Brewing. A spinoff of Three 3s, they have begun to satisfy their customers' sour tooth. Look for some limited editions from time to time. With their 1st anniversary fast approaching, Vinyl is holding a Homebrew Competition on Sunday, August 12. Hosted by Vinyl and Fermented Food and Beverage Supply in Hammonton, the winner will brew his beer at Vinyl to serve in September. Keep an eye on their FB page for pop-up events.
Beat the heat this summer in Beach Haven with a dip in the ocean and a few beers at Ship Bottom Brewing which celebrates its 2nd anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 4, with lots of new and one-off brews to keep you cool. Their location was once an ’80s nightclub, so they are holding The Tide Nightclub ’80s Retro Night Saturday, August 11th. They will brew a classic American Lager for that event so stop by for a bit of nostalgia. For those with more modern tastes, a Hazy IPA will be on tap brewed with Citra and Mosaic.
Manafirkin in Manahawkin has brewed up East Coast Haze Grenade hopped with 8lbs of hops per barrel including Amarillo, Azacca, Citra, Zythos, Ekuanot and Lemondrop. Also contains lactose and mango puree.
The Manahopkin Craft Beer and Music Fest will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, August 11, at Manahawkin Lake Park with lots of great Garden State breweries in attendance. Tickets are $30 and available online. The Stafford Twp. PBA Local 297 hosts this event and raises money for their charity work. From noon to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3, Manafirkin will hold an event for ticket sales to the fest on behalf of the PBA. Come and try your skill on the mechanical bull.
Support your local breweries and brewpubs!
