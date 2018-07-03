Take a short ride up to Forked River and visit Backward Flag Brewing, a veteran owned and operated facility. Torie Fisher, alongside her ex-husband and friend, got this venue up and running three years ago. Though some of the players have changed, their dedication to veterans has not diminished.
A recent expansion has permitted them to expand their support for veterans’ groups through the Forward Assault series of canned beers. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to chosen charities. The first in this series is Something’s Missing, an IPA with zero IBUs, made in collaboration with Rory Hamill, a vet who lost his leg in Afghanistan and has become an activist for disabled vets. Hamill has chosen the We Defy Foundation as the benefiting charity for this release. Through Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and fitness training, the We Defy Foundation provides combat veterans suffering from life-changing injuries and/or PTSD a long term means to overcome their challenges. Release of this beer will be on July 6. The taproom is open 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; 2 to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.
Cape May Brewing recently celebrated its seventh anniversary by brewing up their Anniversary Ale 7.0 with a massive seven pounds of a variety of seven hops per barrel, lending big tropical and citrusy notes to the brew. Get it while it lasts.
Visit the Cape May Lighthouse on July 12 to enjoy live music by Nate and Marnie, yard games, BBQ and brews from Cape May Brewing at the free pop-up beer garden from 4 to 9 p.m. A free trolley shuttle will be available from the Washington Street Info Booth.
Tomfoolery in Hammonton will celebrate the onset of blueberry season on July 7 by releasing its Jersey Fresh-certified Blueberry Capitol beer, made with fresh-picked Hammonton blueberries, and two other blueberry creations. At the end of the month, local peaches will be the stars of the show, with several peach brews hitting the handles.
In other news, two local breweries got together and collaborated on a New England IPA named Danky Donkey. Glasstown Brewing in Millville and Pinelands in Little Egg Harbor decided to release this special brew for the Fourth. It is now available at the breweries on draft and in cans.
Be safe and drink responsibly. Cheers!
