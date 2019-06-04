Sixteen years ago in the then beer desert that was Atlantic City, an oasis appeared inside Tropicana called Firewaters. Most thought it was a mirage, but there they were — 51 taps of amazing beers to slake the thirst of the throngs of local beer lovers. Word spread and it became a popular destination for locals and visitors alike. They populated the taps with the best beers available and the phrase "pour it and they will come" rang true. Fast forward to present day and it is now Firewaters Saloon. Though it has a different vibe, the suds remain strong with almost 70 taps, many of them locally brewed. Of course multi-tap venues are now the norm and not the exception. Craft beer has become popular and ubiquitous. The multitude of local breweries and distilleries has opened the eyes of many who never thought to try something different. Everywhere I go, I hear people talk about the breweries at the Shore and where they've been and others they want to visit. One more feather in the cap for the area to draw tourists.
In Clermont, Slack Tide Brewing has completed their brewery expansion and are now on summer hours. They will be open from noon to 8 p.m. most days and noon to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Their expanded capacity means more beers in cans. They will have 16-ounce cans for sale at the brewery and 12-ounce cans for local distribution. Check out their Facebook page for new releases.
At Cape May Brewing, look for Takes Two to Mango, a kettle-soured mango shake IPA, in June. Also prepare for their 8th Anniversary celebration on July 4. Seems like only yesterday they were opening that small space brewing 15 gallons at a time and serving at one bar. Now they are statewide and in Philly too with a 20bbl system and lots of fermentation space. On Independence Day they will release their Anniversary Ale 8 dry-hopped with eight pounds of hops per barrel. "Anniversary Ale 8 is a celebratory feast of hops, blasting you in the face with a tidal wave of fruity tropical aromas. With bold hops layered throughout this luxurious little number, Anniversary Ale 8 is dripping with lemony-limey-citrusy goodness and tropical hints of coconut and stone fruits."
A recent visit to Bucket Brigade in Cape May Court House showed several new additions to the tap list. Crooked Creek Kolsch, Nozzle Nut American Wheat, Primer Porter and Scotch Bonnett Scottish Ale are being poured for all to enjoy. The Scottish Ale is a nice malty beer just ripe for barrel-aging which they hope to do in the future.
Speaking of barrel-aging, just down the road 7 Mile Brewery in Rio Grande now sports a menu of barrel-aged beers. Owner Pete Beyda loves this style and makes some great beers that go well with the barrels. His famous Trippel 7 in Buffalo Trace barrels is an exceptional beer but beware of its 13% abv. He also has Big Ben’s Bourbon Barleywine landing at over 15% abv. Boscos Blood Orange Porter and several barrel-aged saisons fill the lighter set but are still very tasty.
The Wildwood Beer Fest comes Saturday, June 8. This annual event will be held at Fox Park and will have two sessions, noon-4 and 6-10 p.m. Tickets allow tasting from over 100 great brews, many of them local. There will be food and craft vendors on site for purchase as well as live music. Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased at Eventbrite.com.
The Atlantic City Food Truck Festival will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 8, and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Brighton Park in Atlantic City. With live music, great food, games, kids’ activities and beer gardens, this event is always a hit.
The Hammonton Food Truck Festival will take place on Saturday as well, with 30 of the best food trucks parked downtown from 4:30-9:30 p.m. The Beer Garden will be open from 1-11 p.m.
How about some Blues, Brews and BBQ? This annual family funfest will come to the Emlen Physick Estate in Cape May from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 22. There will be live music, food and craft vendors, local beers and games and activities for the family. It is free to attend.
Support your local breweries!
