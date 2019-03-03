Time marches on and here we are beginning my favorite month. The days get longer, nights shorter, weather warmer, spring arrives, St. Paddy's Day is here and the best — the AC Beer & Music Fest — brings the area out of its winter doldrums and back to life.
The most-anticipated beer event in the Garden State will arrive at the A.C. Convention Center on Friday and Saturday, March 29 and 30, with three sessions.The Atlantic City Beer and Music Fest kicks off 8 p.m. Friday and will featurethe music of The Used on the Main Stage. Session No. 2 is from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday with Main Stage music by Soja, and third session from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday will boast music by The Wonder Years. Of course all the sessions feature hundreds of craft beers from New Jersey and around the world. In this 14th year, the beers of the Garden State are highlighted in one area and served by reps from the brewery. Vendors from all over will also sell its wares and local restaurants will serve up some amazing cuisine to sop up that alcohol. Classes on various subjects will also be available to attendees. Once again, the Hops Trot 5K will precede the second session beginning at the Convention Center at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and end at the Convention Center — after you make several stops along the way to slake your thirst — and hand you a free beer at the finish. Sign up at ACBeerfest.com. Tickets are on sale for the fest now through Ticketmaster, at Joe Canal's in Egg Harbor Township and at Boardwalk Hall. Pre-sales are $60 plus fees.
Be sure to also take advantage of the events happening during A.C. Beer Week, March 25-31:
Sunday, March 24: Founders Breakfast Stout Sunday Brunch, Wingcraft Kitchen and Beer bar, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Monday, March 25: Chocolate and Beer pairing at Tennessee Avenue Beer hall at 6 p.m., Boardwalk to Broadway at Broadway Burger Bar with Little Water Distillery at 6 p.m., Dogfish Head 120 IPA x 3years at Chickie's and Pete's at Tropicana. Plus, Golden Nugget has specials all week at Lillies, Grotto and Vic & Anthony's.
Tuesday, March 26: Nitro Night at Wingcraft Kitchen & Beer Bar from 6 p.m - midnight, Evil Genius Beer Dinner at The Continental in The Playground, Brews and Bites Flight Night at Harry's Oyster Bar in Bally's at 4 p.m., Beer Pairings at Viking Cooking School at Harrah's Resort with 2 sessions, 5-7 p.m and 8-10 p.m.
Wednesday, March 27: Chronicles of Vaga Vault at Vagabond Kitchen and Tap Room from 5-9 p.m., Dock's Blue Point & Oyster Pairing at Dock's Oyster House from 4-10 p.m., and two more sessions at Harrah's
Thursday, March 28: Sam Adams Beer Dinner at Gordon Ramsay Pub and Grill at 7 p.m., Stone Brewing Dinner at Guy Fieri's Chophouse at 7 p.m., Tomfoolery Tap Takeover at Harry's Oyster Bar from 4-10 p.m., two more sessions at Harrah's and NJCB pre-fest kickoff at Tennessee Ave Beer Hall at 1:30, then on to Firewaters at Tropicana at 4 p.m. and then upstairs to Chickie's and Pete's at 7 p.m.; Victory, Southern Tier and Six Points Tap Takeover at Broadway Burger Bar at 6 p.m.
For more events and info go to ACbeerfest.com and make a week of it.
On March 16, the second annual St. Patrick's Party takes place at Bucket Brigade Brewery in Cape May Court House beginning at 2 p.m. Come and listen to the Irish Pipe Band and live music from Bill Caterini and Erik Simonsen.
The A.C. St. Pat's Parade is on March 9 and is always amazing. Of course, the next weekend is the actual holiday so everyone can be Irish for that whole week. Celebrating St. Paddy's Day at your favorite spot and enjoy the beers, music and ambiance. Drink responsibly and don't drink and drive. Slainte!!
