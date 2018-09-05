Here it comes again! One of the best family-oriented events of the year, The Atlantic City Seafood Festival comes to town Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 8 and 9, from 11 a.m to 6 p.m. And it’s not only seafood that is up for grabs. Stop by and visit the Great Brews of NJ beer tent where you can find some excellent beers from the local area and beyond, think Hidden Sands, Tuckahoe, Ludlam Island, Slack Tide, Cape May, Brotherton, Hoboken, Bolero Snort, Spellbound and many others. There will also be great vendors, live music and events for the kids to enjoy. Admission is $10 and a portion of the proceeds goes to support the Community Food Bank.
Another fantastic event is the Harvest Brew Fest on Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St. in Cape May. The festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is presented by the Mid Atlantic Center for Arts and Humanities. Bring the family and enjoy a day of live music, local artisans, food vendors and local craft beers. Admission is free and free parking is available. Load up your lawn chairs and enjoy the variety of music, food and local beers while the kids enjoy a full day of events.
Be sure to mark your calendar for Saturday, September 29, as there are lots of great events happening that day. Vinyl Brewing in Hammonton will celebrate Vinylmania 1, its first anniversary, that day. Check their FaceBook page for further details. Then, just a few blocks away, Tomfoolery will hold its annual Oktoberfest featuring their popular Oktoberfest Lager and Bob’s Bottlehouse Bock. Don’t forget a visit to Three 3s across from Tomfoolery for some great IPAs and Saisons.
Then from Sept. 29-30, the Cape May Brewing bike team hits the road for the “City to Shore Ride.” For the last seven years, the team has sponsored it to the tune of $100,000 supporting the MS Society. This year the City to Shore IPA will be available in 16 ounce cans. And while you’re there, visit the dedicated sour facility where the magic of “bugs” and barrel-aging takes place.
If you can make the trip up to Beach Haven and visit Ship Bottom Brewing, they recently released another in their Freshly Baked Series, Banana Cream Pie! The creative brews produced here are amazing and certainly worth the trip.
Just down the road is Manafirkin Brewing in Manahawkin who celebrates the release of Oh Dear Gourd, the pumpkin spice beer served in a cinnamon sugar rimmed glass, from 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7. The reprise of this popular beer is a real event. This year they even aged some in Lairds Applejack Brandy barrels. Need to get some of that!
From 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, Oyster Creek Brewing will host Bulldog Brewfest at the Station 47 Firehouse, 133 Stafford Ave. in Manahawkin with live music and lots of beers. Tickets are $25 and available online.
