Two restaurant weeks are heading our way at the shore.
Beginning Friday, Nov. 1, is Somers Point’s Restaurant Week. Now in its 10th year, the event will run through Sunday, Nov. 10, and will feature 16 restaurants, each offering either a two-course lunch for $12.19 or a three-course dinner for $27.19. Many restaurants will offer both options. Nightly performances from jazz soloists will be featured as well. For a complete list of participating restaurants and menus, go to SomersPtRestaurantWk.com.
In Atlantic City, Ocean Casino Resort will host its very own version of a restaurant week, as it presents OceanEats Atlantic City from Sunday to Saturday, Nov. 3 through 9. Guests will be able to enjoy $39 dinners at American Cut, Amada, Dolce Mare, Villain & Saint and Zhen Bang Noodle & Sushi.
Ocean Casino Resort is located at 500 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. For more info go to TheOceanAC.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.