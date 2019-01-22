Wolfgang Puck

Wolfgang Puck American Grille.

 MICHAEL EIN

For one night only Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa’s Wolfgang Puck American Grill will undergo a pop up transformation. From 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, Executive Chef Russell Smith of Source by Wolfgang Puck, a DC area sister location, will team up with American Grille’s Executive Chef Aram Mardigan to highlight select dishes from The Source in a four-course, family-style dinner menu. Offerings will include Dim Sum, Chinese cuisine, and Asian-inspired sweets which can be paired with Japanese whiskey and handcrafted cocktails.

Tickets are $79 per person with an additional $20 per person for cocktail pairings. A la cart options will be available for those who don’t wish to partake in a full dinner experience. Wolfgang Puck American Grille is located at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City. Call 609-317-1000 to reserve your seat.

                                                                                          - Ryan Loughlin

