In honor of National Tequila Day, Wednesday, July 24, Guy Fieri’s Chophouse at Bally’s Atlantic City will feature a series of new tequila-based cocktails. The first is called “A Marigold Time” and is a blend of Patron Anejo tequila, Guava puree, coconut water and chipotle orange syrup served with an ice sphere in a highball glass.
The next is the Cadillac Margarita, a twist on the classic cocktail which mixes Patron Silver with Cointreau, sour mix and a floater of Grand Marnier.
Finally, the Caliente Margarita starts with muddled jalapeno and pineapple and blends in El Jimador Silver tequila, triple sec and house made triple lime sour mix for a refreshing way to celebrate the holiday.
— Ryan Loughlin
