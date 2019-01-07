The Cape May-Lewes Beer Dinner series continues at 6:30 p.m. this Friday, Jan. 11, when local favorite Slack Tide Brewing Company presents a selection of craft beers to pair with a full course menu from Chef George Galati.
The event takes place in the Sunset Lounge of the Cape May Terminal at 122 Lincoln Blvd. In North Cape May. Cost is $66 per person which includes tax and gratuity. To purchase tickets go to Eventbrite.com or call 800-643-3779. Go to CMLF.com for more info.
