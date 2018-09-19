One of the hardest things about going out to eat is deciding what to get. So many options, yet only a limited amount of real estate is available in your stomach. How frustrating it is to have to limit yourself to one or two items when sampling is really what you crave. But what if you could sample the best morsels from not just one spot, but from all the top restaurants throughout the area? Welcome to 50 Bites+.
That’s right, the event you have been pining for since last December is finally back. On Oct. 11, the fourth year of A.C. Weekly’s 50 Bites+ will be officially underway. It runs for 50 days. And, yet again, they managed to make it better than ever before.
How? Well, let’s start with the bite count. They said it couldn’t be done, but they topped their number from last year, bringing the official count for 2018 up to 69. That’s 19 more bites than they had in their first year! In addition to that, they threw in a whole new batch of restaurants, so you and your lucky taste buds get to forge new ground, culinarily speaking.
Of course, not everything is new. All the things you loved about the event last year are returning — you will be able to take the city by storm, eating a bite at each of the restaurants, checking them off on your lanyard as you go. Wanna hit 20 in one day? Go for it. Use up all 69 bites and want more? Buy another pass and start your adventure all over again! And don’t forget — a portion of the proceeds will go directly to The Community FoodBank of South Jersey and the Professional Chef’s Association of South Jersey.
If one bite is not enough for you, many spots will offer deals on upgrades, too. Love the cheesesteak spring roll at Wonder Bar? Get a full order of them for just $7. Think that slice at Manco & Manco was too good for just one? Upgrade to two slices and a soda for $6.
So, we assume if you have read this much, you are looking to get your hands on your very own 50 Bites+ pass. That’s easy — just head to ACWeekly.com/50Bites to order yours today. This is the culinary event of the year. There is nothing like it. Don’t miss out!
A Dam Good Sports Bar
The Quarter Tropicana // ADamGoodSportsBar.com
Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Shrimp
A Dam Good Sports Bar is actually a pretty “dam good” place to snack as well. But if you still feel you need a bit of proof, look no further than their bacon-wrapped jalapeno shrimp, which just happens to be their entry into 50 Bites this year. It’s spicy, it’s smoky and it’s “dam good.”
Back Bay Ale House
Gardner’s Basin, 800 N. New Hampshire Ave. // BackBayAleHouse.com
Crispy Fried Jerk Shrimp
This gorgeous spot off the beaten path in Gardner’s Basin has always been one of the best places in town to grab a drink and zone out while you gaze at the water. We can’t think of too many things that pair better with this scenario than their Jerk Shrimp. An island inspired dish of crispy Shrimp tossed in JuJu sauce served with celery and ranch dressing.
Bill’s Bar & Burger
Golden Nugget Atlantic City // GoldenNugget.com
Mini Bill’s Burger Classic
Bill’s is a newcomer to 50 Bites and what better way to introduce themselves than with a mini version of their classic burger? Sound good? How ‘bout two of them? A pair of sliders topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and their very own special sauce. You’re gonna love ‘em.
Blue Water Grille
60 N. Maine Ave. // 609-347-0770 // BWG-AC.com
Blue Water Flatbread
Blue Water Grille boasts one of the most impressive views in all of Atlantic City, with its floor-to-ceiling windows looking out over Absecon Inlet and Brigantine Beach. A perfect bite to snack on while you gaze is their Blue Water Flatbread, which comes topped with spinach, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella and basil pesto with a balsamic reduction.
Borgata Baking Company
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa // The Borgata.com
French macaron
One of the few desserts included in 50 Bites, Borgata Baking Company hits it out of the park again with their elegant and delectable French macaron. It looks like a fancy pastel version of an Oreo cookie, but it tastes like pure heaven.
Bubbakoo’s Burritos
Resorts // Bubbakoos.com
Hard or Soft Taco
The genius of Mexican food is its simplicity. For 50 Bites, Bubbkoo’s offers up a single hard or soft taco with a choice of chicken, pulled pork or fresh ground beef.
Carmine’s
The Quarter Tropicana // CarminesNYC.com
Meatball
When it comes to classic Italian cuisine, Carmine’s is a legend. And when you think of Italian dishes, few are more classic than the humble meatball. No over-the-top sauces or flambéing needed to dazzle or distract you, instead, the meatball at Carmine’s just shows up out of nowhere like John Gotti and smacks you right in the mouth with its strongest suit — flavor.
Chart House
Golden Nugget // GoldenNugget.com
Fish Tacos
Year after year Chart House manages to be the perfect spot in A.C. for superb seafood in an elegant setting. Add some incredible views and a killer cocktail list and you’ve no reason not to go. But just in case you need one, their fish tacos are this year’s Bite! Served on a warm tortilla with cabbage, jack cheese, pico de gallo and ranch dressing, they simply can’t be beat.
Chelsea 5 Gastropub
The Chelsea Tower at Tropicana // Tropicana.net
Lobster Bisque
Chelsea 5 Gastropub just opened its doors this summer and already the buzz has been amazing. While the atmosphere and stunning views certainly add to the positivity, it’s the food that will keep everyone coming back. And the lobster bisque is a standout on a menu full of standouts, with its rich, creamy flavors accented with chunks of real lobster.
Chickie’s & Pete’s
Tropicana // ChickiesAndPetes.com
Mussels Red
So you thought Chickie’s & Pete’s was only famous for Crabfries? Obviously you have never tasted their mussels red. But you will, because the Tropicana location has them as their Bite this year. Spicy, garlicky and delicious, we dare you not to order a whole batch.
Council Oak Fish
Hard Rock // HardRockHotel AtlanticCity.com
Wood-fired Octopus
For anyone hesitant to try octopus, 50 Bites is the perfect opportunity, as Council Oak Fish’s wood-fired version is outstanding. Served with salt-crusted potatoes and roasted peppers, this dish is going to win a lot of fans.
Cuba Libre
The Quarter, Tropicana // CubaLibreRestaurant.com
Tuna Ceviche
Like a Latin fiesta in your mouth, Cuba Libre’s Tuna Ceviche starts with marinated yellowfin tuna and adds house-pickled cucumbers, seaweed, avocado and toasted Macadamia nuts. Topping it all off is a pumpkin seed oil vinaigrette which adds a tip of the cap to the seasoning while perfectly rounding out the Bite.
Firewaters Saloon
Tropicana // Tropicana.net
Pepperoni and Jalapeno Cheddar Bites
If you have only come to Firewaters for their amazing beer selection, you have been missing out on some seriously tasty pub grub. But since you have a 50 Bites pass, those days are now behind you. Prepare for a spicy, savory and smoky bit of heaven courtesy of their pepperoni and jalapeno cheddar bites.
Formica Bros. Bakery
2310 Arctic Ave. // FormicaBrosBakery.com
Choice of Cannoli or Biscotti or Tomato Pie
Easily the best-known bakery in town, Formica Bros. is an A.C. staple. Even if you haven’t stopped in at their shop in person, you have likely munched on one of their delicious rolls, as they provide them for many of the best restaurants in the area. This year for 50 Bites they are one of the few spots that gives you a choice. You can go with either a creamy cannoli or crunchy biscotti or, if you are not in the mood for something sweet, opt for the tomato pie. Any way you can’t go wrong.
Grotto Ristorante
Golden Nugget // GrottoRestaurants.com
Fried Eggplant Chip
You have had eggplant parm before, but never like this. Deep fried into chip form and served with marinara and a lemon aioli, Grotto has put together a home run of a Bite.
Guy’s Bar-B-Que Joint
Bally’s Wild Wild West // CaesarsAtlanticCity.com
Pit Smoked BBQ Wings
Guy Fieri’s latest restaurant at Bally’s shows why the “Triple D” star is a National BBQ Hall of Famer. Organic jumbo wings are dry brined for 24 hours with sugar, vinegar and a variety of spices, then rubbed with a proprietary chicken rub and smoked for six hours. Served with a bourbon brown BBQ sauce on the side, this is real deal BBQ!
Harry’s Oyster Bar
Bally’s // HarrysOysterBar.com
New England Clam Chowder
There are two types of clam chowder and it’s really no contest as to which one wins. Sorry, Manhattan, but you were never even close. Harry’s take on this classic is both creamy and clammy, and serves as a perfect beginning to a seafood feast at this Bally’s hotspot.
Hayday Coffee
131 S. Tennesee Ave // 609-350-6475 // HaydayCoffee.com
Signature Roasted Drip Coffee
The official new kid on the block over on Tennessee Avenue, Hayday Coffee is a 50 Bites rookie. They throw their hat in the ring by offering up their flagship item — signature roast drip coffee. Come in, perk up and Bite on.
Hooters
Tropicana // Hooters.com
Boneless Wings
Hot wings, hot girls. A simple, yet brilliant concept rules the roost over at Hooters. This year for 50 Bites they offer up the boneless version of their classic buffalo wing. Breaded white meat chicken, coated in their signature hot sauce. Leave it to Hooters to know how to produce some seriously hot (chicken) breasts.
The Iron Room
648 N. Albany Ave. // ACBottleCompany.com
Deviled Egg with Pork Belly Cracklins
It’s always fun to head to The Iron Room to see what Chef Kevin Cronin has dreamed up for the menu this time. For 50 Bites+, he takes the humble deviled egg and transforms it into a hybrid of gourmet and downhome cuisine, adding house made pork belly cracklins to boost it to the next level.
Johnny Rockets
Bally’s // JohnnyRockets.com
Smoke House Burger
Johnny Rockets knows its way around a great burger. Last year’s Route 66 burger was good, but this time the Smoke House Burger with its thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon, crispy sourdough onion rings, Wisconsin Cheddar cheese and Smoke House BBQ Ranch sauce may just beat it.
Kuro
Hard Rock // HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
Tuna Crispy Rice
Of all the restaurants that opened up when Hard Rock debuted this summer, Kuro was perhaps the most buzzed about. After dining there it’s easy to understand what all the fuss was about — big flavors. Case in point, their tuna crispy rice. Spicy tuna and caviar work hand in hand in order to give your tastebuds a workout they won’t soon forget.
Lillie’s Asian Cuisine
Golden Nugget // GoldenNugget.com
The Samurai Roll
“The Nugget” at Lillie’s was one of last year’s most deliciously unusual Bites. This year they return to 50 Bites, but with a new offering — the Samurai roll. A sushi-lover’s dream, it combines salmon, spicy tuna, avocado, fried asparagus, Panko breadcrumbs and spicy mayo. If you have never tried sushi, this is the Bite with which to start.
MADE Chocolate
121 S. Tennessee Ave. // MadeACChocolate.com
Chocolate Tartufo truffle with Cherry Infused Whiskey Syrup
Undoubtedly the sweetest addition to the Tennessee Avenue Project, MADE produces incredible bean-to-bar chocolate that is unlike any you have tasted. Their chocolate tartufo truffle is luscious and as sinful as you would expect. A perfect chocolate ending to any day of 50 Biting.
Margaritaville
Resorts Casino Hotel // Margaritaville AtlanticCity.com
Lava Lava Shrimp
Some call them bang bang shrimp, but Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville calls them Lava Lava Shrimp. Whatever you call them, they are scrumptious. Small shrimp are battered, golden fried and drizzled with a chili-and-lime-spiked aioli so good you’ll want to ask for some extra on the side.
Martorano’s
Harrah’s Resort // CafeMartorano.com
Famous Mini Cheesesteak
This is undoubtedly the best cheesesteak in South Jersey and one of the best you will even find in Philly. Top-quality ribeye is sliced thin and then fried with caramelized onions and American cheese on a toasted Italian Sarcone’s roll. It’s regularly $18 — maybe the most expensive cheesesteak you will find, but worth every penny.
Metropolitan
Borgata // TheBorgata.com
Raw Oyster
Don’t be a wimp. Raw oysters are one of the greatest treats from the sea. They are briny, salty and some even consider them aphrodisiacs. Metropolitan has made them their Bite this year and this simple bivalve is a big winner with us.
Nero’s Italian Steakhouse
Caesars // Caesars.com
Veal Cannelloni
In 2015 this was the Bite featured at Nero’s and it was so good we had to bring it back. It all starts with veal that is ground fresh, then roasted and eventually pulled and sauteed with garlic and shallots and spinach. Pasta is stuffed with the mixture and mascarpone cheese before being baked in homemade marinara an topped with a Fonduta — an Italian fondue — consisting of parmesan and fontina cheeses. Old school meets new school.
Olón
Tropicana // OlonRestaurant.com
Shrimp Ceviche
Bites come in all shapes, colors and styles of cuisine, and one of the hottest trends around the culinary scene is ceviche. But the Shrimp Ceviche at Olon goes beyond the standard offerings you might see elsewhere, combining Mexican blue shrimp, jalapeño, tomato and lime vinaigrette with avocado and cilantro to create an unforgettable Bite.
Okatshe
Tropicana Atlantic City // OkatsheRestaurant.com
Chashu Buns
Worth a visit even without a Bite to try simply due to their whimsical take on a Japanese speakeasy. Lucky for you they are offering up a Bite, and a delicious one at that. Their chashu buns consist of a savory mix of pork belly, hoisin and daikan resting in a beautifully steamed Asian-style bun.
Pic-A-Lilli Pub
231 S. Tennessee Ave. // PicALilliAC.com
Three Wings
What can we possibly say about Pic-A-Lilli’s wings that someone hasn’t said before? They are legendary. And with your 50 Bites+ pass you get three of them. If you’re still hungry after that, you can upgrade to a full order of six for just $3.
Pit Boss BBQ & Beer
Ocean Resort // TheOceanAC.com
Carolina Pulled Pork Slider
Located in the brand new Ocean Resort, Pit Boss offers a smoky favorite in slider form, as their slow-smoked pulled pork is paired with Treet barbecue sauce for an authentic Carolina-style morsel.
Ruby’s Dinette
Resorts // Quick Bites Food Court on Facebook
Deluxe B-L-T-A A 50 Bites veteran, Ruby’s jumps in again with an American diner classic BLT this time with the special twist of fresh avocado slices. It’s all piled on golden-grilled Parmesan sourdough for an unforgettable Bite.
Sixty
60 N. Maine Ave. // 609-343-7447 // SixtyCafeAndBar.com
Spinach and artichoke dip
Another 50 Bites virgin, Sixty is located at Flagship Resort and offers a relaxed vibe with a touch of hipster cool. Their Bite is their fresh spinach and artichoke dip which comes perfectly paired with fresh pita chips.
Snack Shack
Bally’s Wild Wild West Casino // 609-340-2000 // Caesars.com
Mother Clucker Taco
A mother of a Bite lives here at the A.C. Snack Shack — this taco starts with chicken breasts braised with chipotle, adobo and other spices until they are tender enough to be pulled apart. The chicken is then placed on a taco shell with charred red onion, lime, avocado, jack cheese and cilantro to create the dish you’ll be craving all month.
Song
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino// 609-449-1000 // HardRockHotel AtlanticCity.com
Dongbei Mushroom Salad
For something really uncommon, Song stepped to the plate this year with their Dongbei mushroom salad. Named after the Northeast region of China, this tasty shroom dish comes blanched and chilled, tossed with black vinegar and oil and topped with sprinkles of dried Sichuan chili and parsley.
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall
133 S. Tennessee Ave. // TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com
Avocado Crostini with Michelada-Marinated Shrimp
The cornerstone of the Tennessee Avenue project, Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall offers the best in craft beers and delicious morsels. Chef Charles Soreth gives everyone a great reason to stop by this brand new bar/restaurant with this bite, a crispy crostini topped with avocado and shrimp bathed in a flavorful Michelada marinade.
Tony Boloney’s
300 Oriental Ave. // 609-344-8669 // TonyBoloneys.com
Mini Truffle or Chipotle Mozzarella Stick
Prepare for a mozzarella stick like you have never seen. We’re talking homemade truffle mozzarella with a truffle panko bread crumb crust and either marinara or vodka sauce to dip in. Not a fan of truffles? Go for the spicy chipotle option instead. Either way, you can’t lose.
Tony’s Baltimore Grill
2800 Atlantic Ave. // 609-345-5766 // TonysBaltimoreGrill.com
Pepperoni Pizza
Tony’s Baltimore Grill is a legendary spot in town that is known for a lot of things, but none more than their famous pizza. For 50 Bites we have the pepperoni variety which adds just a touch of spicy meaty goodness to an already incredible slice. Is one enough? Hell no, but it’s a start.
Top Golf
Ocean Resort // 609-783-8881 // TheOceanAC.com
Top Swing Nacho Platter
Munch away while you work on your swing at Top Golf in the brand new Ocean Resort. This crave-worthy pile of nachos get’s drowned in beer cheese paired with pulled chicken and avocado.
Tun Tavern
2 Convention Blvd. // 609-347-7800 // TunTavern.com
Garlic Parm Wing
There are a lot of places to get wings in South Jersey, but most choose to battle it out over buffalo sauce. Tun Tavern goes the opposite direction with this year’s bite, a garlic parm wing that will make you forget you ever thought wings needed to be spicy in the first place.
The Twenties
Claridge Hotel // 844-224-7386 //Claridge.com
Gnocci With Rabbit Ragu
Home of the second oldest bar in town, The Twenties at The Claridge Hotel is a great place to go for that old school Atlantic City vibe. While you grab a few drinks be sure to grab your bite — homemade potato gnocchi served with a bacon and rosemary rabbit ragu and topped with whipped ricotta. Delish.
Veracruz
Harrah’s Resort //609-441-5747 // Caesars.com
Mahi Fish Taco
If the margaritas were your main reason for heading to Veracruz we would have to forgive you (lord knows they are amazing), but while margaritas are nice on their own, they were built to wash down hearty morsels of Mexican-inspired cuisine, such as the superb mahi fish taco. Veracruz has made it their bite this year so save a little room — you will thank us.
Vic & Anthony’s
Golden Nugget Atlantic City // 609-441-8355 // GoldenNugget.com
Maple Glazed Quail
If we were going to rank this list, Vic & Anthony’s Maple Glazed Quail would be near — if not at — the top of the list. Quail is seasoned with a spicy dry rub then perfectly fried before tossed in a maple glaze consisting of everything from maple syrup to chipotle peppers. Accompanied with dressed greens and Sriracha sauce, they are sweet, hot and full of flavor. They are like the best chicken wings you ever had … that aren’t chicken.
Villain & Saint
Ocean Resort // 866-50-OCEAN // TheOceanAC.com
Capicola, Broccoli & Gruyere “Hot Pocket”
Who on this earth doesn’t love a hot pocket? A favorite for everyone from your grammar school buddies to Dr. Evil, Villain & Saint’s Bite is a glorious mix of Italian cured meat with cheese and broccoli all wrapped up and deep fried then paired with a smokey mustard aioli.
Vue
Claridge Hotel // 844-224-7386 //Claridge.com
Skyscraper Sandwich with Lobster
If you are looking to find the most impressive panoramic rooftop view anywhere in Atlantic City, Vue is your spot. Perched up on the 23rd floor of the Claridge Hotel, it really is a must see. As far as must-eats, their Skyscraper by the Sea is a towering bite of a sandwich made with lobster, prosciutto cucumber and finished with a lime infused aioli.
White House Sub Shop
2301 Arctic Ave. // 609–345-1654 // WhiteHouseSubShop.net
Choice of regular Italian or Cheesesteak sub
Is there anything that screams “Atlantic City” more than a sandwich from the immortal White House Sub Shop? We don’t think so. We could sit here and describe the perfect lineup of meats inside these subs, but frankly they are so legendary, they need only speak for themselves.
Wingcraft
Tanger Outlets The Walk, 2100 Baltic Ave. // 609-541-2799 // WingcraftAC.com
Nashville Hot Chicken Slider
Wingcraft continues to blow us away with exciting menu items, and that is why their bite changes every year. We just can’t decide what we like best! This year it goes to the Nashville hot chicken slider though. If anyone thought that Buffalo was the only place for spicy chicken, one bite of this incredible slider will quickly change your mind.
Wonder Bar and Grill
3701 Sunset Ave. // 609-344-8888 // WonderBarACNJ.com
Philly Cheesesteak Spring Roll
Why mess with perfection? Making its third consecutive appearance for 50 Bites is Wonder Bar’s Philly Cheesesteak Spring Roll. It’s cheesy, it’s crispy and it’s delicious. And during 50 Bites you can upgrade to a full portion for just $7.
Zhen Bang Noodle and Sushi
Ocean Resort // 609-783-8000 // TheOceanAC.com
Crab Cream Cheese Rangoon
Stuffing wontons with cream cheese may be about as authentically Chinese as Arnold Schwarzenegger in a dragon costume, but who cares? Crab rangoon is without a doubt one of the all time greatest apps ever dreamt up. And the version at Zhen Bang Noodle and Sushi is a particularly tasty one, and comes paired with a plum dipping sauce that adds the perfect zip to this perfect bite.
BRIGANTINE
The Cove
3700 Brigantine Blvd. // 609-264-5740 // TheCoveBrig.com
Pterodactyl Wing
Our favorite thing about the Cove’s pterodactyl wing is that it’s customizable. While it would be superb on its own, with its smoky, earthy flavor and light crisp skin, The Cove gives you the option of topping it with one of seven sauces — orange coconut, Thai chile, classic buffalo, Sriracha lime, raspberry-ginger BBQ, chipotle butter or the incredibly hot and intimidatingly named “Incendiary.”
EGG HARBOR CITY
Assaggio!
500 W. White Horse Pike // 609-965-3303 // AssaggioGalloway.com
Ravioli Carbonara
This bite has been blowing everyone away since it first debuted in 2016’s 50 Bites. You simply have to try it. When it comes to creamy Italian sauces, Carbonara is tough to beat. Assaggio! puts a huge twist on theirs, opting for homemade ravioli in place of the traditional spaghetti. Stuffed with ricotta, this perfect pasta pillow gets finished off with egg yolk, pancetta and cream to create a calorie-heavy masterpiece.
Joseph’s at Renault Winery
72 N. Bremen Ave. Egg Harbor City // 609-965-2111 // RenaultWinery.com
Whiskey BBQ Pork Slider
Have you tried the Whiskey BBQ Pork Slider at Joseph’s at Renault Winery? If the answer is “no,” frankly we feel sorry for you. But not for long, because that smoky-sweet slider is what they are offering as their bite for this year. Stop in, eat one, and then upgrade to a full portion with fries for just $7.50.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
A Touch of Italy
6629 E Black Horse Pike // 609-646-1855 // TouchOfItaly.net
Broccoli Arancini
A Touch of Italy has been a go-to spot for a special night out for as long as we can remember. With their vast menu of Italian specialties, it was tough to pick just one bite to include, but in the end we had to go with the broccoli arancini – three rice balls blended with broccoli and cheese and served over marinara sauce. Upgrade to a full order for just $8!
Chickie’s & Pete’s
6055 E. Black Horse Pike // 609-272-1930 // ChickiesAndPetes.com
Philly Style Roast Pork Slider
While most people immediately think of the cheesesteak when the topic of famous Philly sandwiches comes up, those in the know are keenly aware that a sandwich consisting of roast pork with sharp provolone and broccoli rabe is nearly as beloved in the City of Brotherly Love. Chickie’s and Pete’s is the perfect spot to introduce anyone who has not tried this masterpiece.
McCullough’s Pub
3016 Ocean Heights Ave. // 609-926-1823 // McCulloughsGolf.com
Tail tender shooter
Looking for new ways to enjoy buffalo chicken? McCullough’s has one, and it just so happens to be their bite this year. They take their famous tail tender, coat it in homemade mild buffalo sauce and serve it with celerey and a blue cheese chaser in a shot glass to take the edge off.
GALLOWAY
Greens + Grains
80 W. Jimmie Leeds Road // 609- 380-2780 // TheExchangeNJ.com
Falafel Patty with Sriracha Tahini
50 bites may not exactly be loaded with healthy options, but Greens and Grains certainly is. And they have three participating locations for 50 Bites! Each spot has a different bite. The Galloway location’s falafel patty adds a spicy sriracha tahini that boths kicks it up and cools it down.
Steve’s Grilled Cheese & Quesadilla Co.
45 S. New York Road // 609-277-7993 // StevesGrilledCheese.com
Cinnamon Sugar Cream Cheese Crepe
Well, they did it. The folks at Steve’s Grilled Cheese managed to find a way to make a dessert version of a grilled cheese sandwich. This crepe makes for an absolutely decadent treat for those who love the sweet.
LINWOOD
Jar’d
2010 New Road // 609-904-2329 // TheExchangeNJ.com
BBQ Chicken Toast
When you think of Jar’d your brain might initially picture coffee, but there is more to this cafe than meets the eye. The bite they will serve this year is their BBQ Chicken Toast – A delectable combo of slow-cooked pulled chicken, melted cheddar, a sous vide poached egg and green onions drizzled with their savory homemade BBQ sauce. It may not be coffee, but it’s sure to get your attention!
Tony’s Baltimore Grill
2010 New Road // 609-904-2329 // TonysBaltimoreGrill.com
Meatball Slider
This bite was so popular over at the Atlantic City location last year we just had to bring it back. There is nothing fancy or modern about the dish, but that is what is so perfect about it. It’s just their ground beef meatballs, perfectly seasoned and soaked in their homemade gravy that rivals any Italian joint in the area Try it this time on a slider roll, but stay and have a meatball pizza for the best of both worlds.
MARGATE
Greens & Grains
7801 Ventnor Ave. // 609-300-5088 // GreensAndGrainsNJ.com
Sesame Noodles
Continuing on its healthy, meat-free kick is the Margate location of Greens & Grains, which offers their amazing sesame noodles as their Bite this year. Here is your chance to eat something great and still feel like you are doing your body a favor.
Sofia
9314 Amherst Ave. // 609-822-9111 // SofiaOfMargate.com
Souvlaki
There aren’t many restaurants that hold the striking beauty of Sofia with its ornate tile roof and enchanting bar complete with a full “living” tree shooting through the middle of it. A trip to Sofia is worth it for the sights alone. But when you add to that the fact that they serve perhaps the most incredible Mediterranean food available, it becomes a “can’t-miss” bite. This classic Greek dish consists of a grilled, marinated chicken kabob, served with a side of their creamy Tzatziki sauce. Zeus would approve.
MAYS LANDING
Red Lobster
4411 E. Black Horse Pike // 609-646-0946 // RedLobster.com
Coconut Shrimp
Once in a while a chain restaurant steps up to the plate, and Red Lobster is a prime example of that. You know their cheddar bay biscuits are the stuff that dreams are made of, and now you can add a new reason to stop by — the coconut shrimp. Served paired with a pina colada dipping sauce, these are downright addictive.
Steve’s Grilled Cheese and Quesadilla Co.
Hamilton Mall // 609-241-1037 // StevesGrilledCheese.com
Mac Bomb
You may have seen fried mac and cheese balls on a few menus in the last couple years. It’s something of a trend. But we can assure you that you have never seen anything like the Mac Bomb. Steve’s Grilled Cheese takes their massive, deep-fried mac and cheese bite, then adds buffalo chicken and tops the whole thing with homemade queso sauce. It’s so good, it should be illegal.
NORTHFIELD
Greens & Grains
1600 New Road // 609-380-4337 // GreensAndGrainsNJ.com
Buffalo Ranch Chickpea Salad With Pita
The third and final location of Greens & Grains on 50 Bites comes out with a spicy little number, the buffalo ranch chickpea salad with pita. If any further proof was needed that buffalo sauce was not just for wings, here it is. Its got a kick, but the ranch does a great job of cooling things off. Who needs chicken when you have chickpeas?
OCEAN CITY
Manco & Manco Pizza
900 Boardwalk // 609-399-2548 // MancosPizza.com
Zeppole
You may not be aware of it, but Manco & Manco does more than just make great pizza. In fact, this year’s bite at their location on 9th Street contains no cheese, sauce or bread of any kind. This year we are all about their zeppole. A classic Italian dessert, these yummy dough balls are deep-fried to perfection and topped with powdered sugar.
Tony P’s House of Pie
986 Boardwalk // 609-398-8669 // TonyPsHouseofPie.com
Special Pie
Sometimes a plain slice of pizza will do, other times you want to go a little crazy. That’s exactly what Tony P’s did with this year’s Bite. Picture their buttery slice, now add white cheddar, barbecue chipotle sauce, bacon, mushroom, red onions, scallions, jalapenos and just to be a little ridiculous, a bit of horseradish sauce spelling out “Tony P’s” right on the slice. Don’t ask why, just eat it.
SOMERS POINT
Manco & Manco Pizza Too
19 Bethel Road // 609-927-9900 // MancosPizza.com
Pizza slice
Manco & Manco’s Ocean City location threw us a curveball with their zeppole, but their pizza is just too good not to have somewhere on this list, so the Somers Point location will be the spot to grab your bite of it. And by “bite” we mean a whole regular slice! That sounds like a few bites to us, but don’t tell.
The Original Greek
17 Bethel Road // 609-904-5519 // OGOriginalGreek.com
Roasted Red Pepper Sriracha Hummus with Pita
If you are a fan of Wingcraft, we suggest you head to Somers Point to try owner Nick Ballias’ newest concept, The Original Greek. This is their debut in 50 Bites, and they came out swinging with a spicy Mediterranean morsel that incorporates a bit of spicy Asian flavor courtesy of the sriracha.
