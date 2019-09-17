Beginning Oct. 10, A.C. Weekly’s annual culinary adventure known as 50 Bites+ will officially return. Here’s how it works — you buy a pass which entitles you to one Bite from each participating restaurant in Atlantic County throughout the next 50 days (Thanksgiving excluded). Once again this year there will be more than 50 Bites (60 in total) each offering a delicious culinary experience.
For 2019 a 50 Bites+ pass can be had for just $25 and a portion of the proceeds will go directly to The Community FoodBank of South Jersey.
50 Bites+ passes can be purchased at ACWeekly.com/50Bites.
