Yet another event designed to help celebrate Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa’s 15th birthday, Hendrick’s Gin: Dare to Pair is a gin lover’s dream come true. Beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Long Bar inside Borgata, guests will be treated to a series of cocktails made with — you guessed it — Hendrick’s Gin, along with small plates created by Chef Brian Perry. Tickets to the event are $44 and can be purchased online at TheBorgata.com. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend. Borgata is located at 1 Borgata Way in Atlantic City. Go to TheBorgata.com for more info.
— Ryan Loughlin
