Before I ever wrote about food, I loved watching TV shows about it. Food Network classics such as Unwrapped and Iron Chef were always fun, but for me, the pinnacle of culinary viewing was anything that featured Anthony Bourdain.
Bourdain was a massive influence on me as a writer. Through his books and TV shows he taught me to look at subjects from all angles. He taught me that great journalism was not merely about writing, it was about experiencing life, being in the moment and capturing the essence of what made it great. It was about diving into your subject matter head first.
He saw food as an adventure. The meal may have been the destination, but like any great road trip, the journey to get to it was equally (if not more) important. He wanted to show you not only how a dish might have been made, but also its historical background, what the people who cooked it were like and how they lived day to day. He seemed to take great pleasure in weaving through foreign food markets like a culinary Indiana Jones, fearlessly sampling things most people would shy away from and reporting back on whether they were a not-to-be-missed gastronomic wonder, or nothing more than a flavorless, deep-fried bug on a stick.
When I heard of Bourdain’s passing this year, I, like everyone else, was saddened. One of the greats left the Earth too soon, and it felt like we were robbed.
Each year for our boardwalk issue, I try my best to emulate a Bourdain style of storytelling, subbing in the boardwalks of South Jersey for the exotic markets of far-off lands, taking in the sights, sounds and smells, meeting the people and poking around to discover what kind of treats you might have missed on your journeys there. This year, the experience was a bit melancholy, but at the very least I enjoyed my small effort in keeping his legacy alive.
I headed out to the three biggest boardwalks in South Jersey in search of international cuisine. I waded through pounds of cheesesteaks, curly fries and funnel cakes seeking out foods one wouldn’t normally associate with boardwalks. And surprisingly, I found some real gems.
Korean: After perusing a few touristy T-shirt shops, I continued down the Ocean City Boardwalk until I spotted a young woman who caught my eye. She was standing outside a tiny Korean chicken place called Crunchik’n while wearing a chicken-shaped hat and handing out free samples of a sweet, honey-glazed popcorn chicken that seemed to be drawing quite a crowd. I headed over, grabbed a sample and headed inside the closet-sized eatery to order a batch of their Korean fried chicken wings.
For those who have never had Korean fried chicken, it is extra crispy, often coated in either a sweet or hot glaze, and frankly it fits in well with a lot of the unhealthy-yet-irresistible treats that can be found on the boards. I grabbed a blueberry bubble tea, which had great favor, but those rubbery balls take some getting used to. I found myself avoiding them after a few sips. Crunchik'n is located at 1348 Boardwalk in Ocean City. Crunchikn.com
Greek: Atlantic City’s Boardwalk is gigantic, and one of the real challenges these days is finding anything other than the entrance to a casino on it. On this day I lucked out, managing to stumble into Bill’s Gyro Souvlaki, a well worn but charming space packed with friendly locals, tasty Greek dishes and a heck of a lot of character. The walls are covered (and I mean COVERED) in dollar bills that people have left or donated to the space. Many are signed, some are from other countries, but all help give the place its signature feel. I ordered a gyro and it came out near perfect — well spiced lamb with lettuce, tomato and tzatziki to add that signature Greek flavor. It hit the spot. Bill's Gyro Souvlaki is located at 1607 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to Facebook.com for more info.
German: Although I was pretty stuffed from my gyro, I decided to try and walk it off. I wandered past the rolling chairs and a flock of comically aggressive seagulls (none of which appreciated any of my jokes about their new wave hits from the early ’80s), eventually stopping in at the Biergarten for a brew. A quick look at the menu revealed a long list of German sausages — each of which pairs quite nicely with a stein full of suds, but ultimately I chose the Bavarian pretzel, which when paired with a dab of spicy mustard is pure heaven. The Biergarten is located at 2701 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. BiergartenAC.com
Latin: Before I even got to Wildwood, I had heard rumors that a restaurant by the name of Giovanna’s Goodies was offering up a variety of Latin treats. Rumors proved to be true as I quickly found the spot and looked over the menu. I opted for a beef and cheese empanada, which judging by its tough outer shell probably spent a bit too long in the fryer. Luckily, the filling inside more than made up for it, with its blend of spices and ground beef with a subtle kick. Giovanna's Goodies is located at 2416 Boardwalk in Wildwood. Go to Facebook.com for more.
Mexican: While Mexican food may be popular in our neck of the woods, it hasn’t taken over the boardwalks yet. This is exactly what makes Ocean City’s Blue Cactus so unique. But it's more than just offering Mexican food, it's doing it right, with made-in-house tortilla chips and guac so good it's worth the trip alone. Add to that an impressive list of unique sodas and you have an all-around winner. Blue Cactus is located at 1214 Boardwalk in Ocean City. BlueCactusOceanCity.com.
Polish: Does Polish Water Ice count as international cuisine? It's a bit of a stretch, but I let it slide. If they put the word “Polish” on the sign, who am I to disagree? Plus, in the heat of the Wildwood summer sun, few things make for a more refreshing treat than an icy cup of Polish Water Ice. I went with blue raspberry and didn’t regret one spoonful. Both sweet and tart with a more potent flavor than traditional water ice, it made for a great ending to an international adventure. Polish Water Ice is located at 2708 Boardwalk in Wildwood. PolishWaterIce.com.
