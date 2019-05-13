AC Weekly's Burger Bash 4 is finally here. Eighteen burger places in total, putting forth their bets efforts to create their ultimate combo of meat and bun. From 1-4 p.m. (noon for VIPs) Saturday, May 18, at Golden Nugget Atlantic City's Grand Ballroom, guests will be able to sample an unlimited amount of slider-sized burgers from each restaurant and vote for their favorite. There will also be a trio of esteemed judges handing out their awards for the Top 3 burgers. And to make sure the party rocks, there will be live music from LeCompt along with drink specials, T-shirts and more. Grab your tickets today at www.ACWeekly.com/burgerbash 

Here is the official list of competitors:

Essl’s Dugout — The Messl Burger

AC Burger Co. — The Bacon Pretzel Burger

Gordon Ramsay Steak — The Ramsay Burger Slider

Margate Dairy Bar — The MDB Burger

Topgolf Swing Suite — The Topgolf Burger

Villain & Saint — The Southern Waygu Patty Melt

Ruby’s Dinette — The Hickory Burger

Johnny Rockets — The Honey BBQ Crunch Burger

Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall — The Badass Black and Blue Burger

Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House — The Little Mac Burger

Tony Beef — The Camel Burger

Michael Patrick’s Brasserie — The Michael Patrick Burger 

Vic & Anthony’s — The Vic Burger

Chelsea Five Gastropub — The Turkey Burger

Council Oak Fish — The Bar Burger

Hard Rock Café — The Guinness Burger

Joseph’s at Renault Winery — The Renault Burger

Bill’s Bar & Burger — The Mini B

