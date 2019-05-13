AC Weekly's Burger Bash 4 is finally here. Eighteen burger places in total, putting forth their bets efforts to create their ultimate combo of meat and bun. From 1-4 p.m. (noon for VIPs) Saturday, May 18, at Golden Nugget Atlantic City's Grand Ballroom, guests will be able to sample an unlimited amount of slider-sized burgers from each restaurant and vote for their favorite. There will also be a trio of esteemed judges handing out their awards for the Top 3 burgers. And to make sure the party rocks, there will be live music from LeCompt along with drink specials, T-shirts and more. Grab your tickets today at www.ACWeekly.com/burgerbash
Here is the official list of competitors:
Essl’s Dugout — The Messl Burger
AC Burger Co. — The Bacon Pretzel Burger
Gordon Ramsay Steak — The Ramsay Burger Slider
Margate Dairy Bar — The MDB Burger
Topgolf Swing Suite — The Topgolf Burger
Villain & Saint — The Southern Waygu Patty Melt
Ruby’s Dinette — The Hickory Burger
Johnny Rockets — The Honey BBQ Crunch Burger
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall — The Badass Black and Blue Burger
Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House — The Little Mac Burger
Tony Beef — The Camel Burger
Michael Patrick’s Brasserie — The Michael Patrick Burger
Vic & Anthony’s — The Vic Burger
Chelsea Five Gastropub — The Turkey Burger
Council Oak Fish — The Bar Burger
Hard Rock Café — The Guinness Burger
Joseph’s at Renault Winery — The Renault Burger
Bill’s Bar & Burger — The Mini B
