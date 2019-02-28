Burger Bash is coming back! That’s right, the ultimate carnivorous event will celebrate America’s favorite sandwich — the burger in its many incarnations — Saturday, May 18, in the Grand Ballroom at Golden Nugget Atlantic City. Burger Bash will once again enable you to feast on slider versions of more than 15 award-winning burgers from South Jersey’s finest pubs and restaurants, including AC Burger Co., Gordon Ramsay Steak, Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House, Blue Water Grill, Tony Beef, Bill’s Bar & Burger, Michael Patrick’s and more. Plus there will be live music from LeCompt, drink specials and a live broadcast from WMGM 103.7 Rocks.
General admission tickets for the 1 to 4 p.m. event are on sale now for just $30, along with special $45 VIP tickets which includes one-hour early entry (noon) and an event T-shirt. Only a limited number of VIP and general admission tickets will be sold, so don’t miss out when it sells out like last year.
To purchase tickets, go to ACWeekly.com/burgerbash today!
— Ryan Loughlin
