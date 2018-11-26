Absecon
Black Cat Bar & Grill
Road and Route 30
609-641-2323
Plenty of food, locals and entertainment under signature green-eyed black cat. Absecon mainstay since 1930s. Affordable. $
Bob’s Seafood Market
Mill Road and Route 30
609-641-2224
An Absecon tradition since 1974. Additional location in Northfield. Affordable. $
Bulldogs Bar and Grill
743 White Horse Pike
609-965-4433
Nice selection of beers and bar food to please the crowd. Standard. $$
Calabria
615 New Jersey Ave.
609-641-0080
Pizza and Italian grill offers delicious gluten-free items. Get delivery or dine in with BYOB. Affordable. $
Joe & John’s Pizzeria Ristorante
136 New Jersey Ave.
609-641-6612
Pizza place’s familiar menu offers plenty of variety. Affordable. $
Mt. Fuji Hibachi Steakhouse and Sushi Bar
136 White Horse Pike
609-383-8881
Typical hibachi shenanigans. Affordable. $
Phoenix Diner
200 W. Absecon Blvd.
609-646-1958
Your friendly Southern New Jersey diner. Affordable. $
Skelly’s Hi Point Pub
5 N. Shore Road
609-641-3172
Casual, local-friendly place to chow down on a burger or seafood entree. Standard. $$
Sunryser
632 N. Shore Road
609-641-2919
A local favorite for breakfast in a downhome general store-type environment complete with knick knacks and mismatched furniture. Affordable. $
Vic’s Subs
742 Ohio Ave.
609-645-0500
Small, deli-style setting with a homey feel. Affordable. $
Atlantic City
AC Sweets N’ Treats
800 N. New Hampshire
609-335-8853
Ice cream & dessert cafe serving crepes and fresh hot waffles, with private rooms available for parties. Seasonal. Affordable. $
Angeline
1 Borgata Way
Iron Chef Michael Symon’s ode to classic Italian food — simple, bold, fresh and served with prideful attention to detail. Pricey. $$$
Angelo’s Fairmount Tavern
2300 Fairmount Ave.
609-344-2439
Family fare, family friendly. Standard. $$
Angeloni’s II
2400 Arctic Ave.
609-344-7875
Mid-priced Italian fare and extensive wine list. Standard. $$
Atlantic City Bar & Grill
Pacific and S. Carolina avenues
609-348-8080
Tourists and celebrities alike have indulged at the AC Bar & Grill for more than 25 years. Affordable. $
Back Bay Ale House
800 N. New Hampshire Ave.
609-449-0006
A cozy eating nook with the luxury of a sunset toast on the back deck. Affordable. $
Bally’s Beach Bar
Bally’s Atlantic City
609-340-2000
Munch on snacks such as wings, fries and tacos. The beach bar offers live entertainment each night. Standard. $$ Seasonal.
Betty’s Back Room
Seafood, steaks and pastas by the same chef at Nero’s Italian Steakhouse, located in the “back room” of Nero’s. Fab cocktails and live music, too. It just may be the best kept secret in town. Contact mchughb@caesars.com.
$$$ Pricy
Tony’s Baltimore Grill
2800 Atlantic Ave.
609-345-5766
One of the best pizzas you’ll have. The place and the ingredients haven’t changed in 30 years, and now they deliver! Affordable. $
Bill’s Bar & Burger
600 Huron Ave.
Golden Nugget
609-340-5191
Nationally loved burger and shake joint in Golden Nugget. Standard. $$
Bill’s Gyro Souvlaki
1607 Boardwalk
609-347-2466
Year-round Boardwalk establishment a fine place to go Greek. Affordable. $
Broadway Burger Bar
In The Quarter at the Tropicana
609-317-4660
Offering amazing comfort foods and fantastic burgers. Standard. $$
Buddakan
The Playground, 1 Atlantic Ocean
609-674-0115
Asian fare and an opulent setting with a community dining concept. Standard. $$
Cafe 2825 Restaurant
2825 Atlantic Ave.
609-344-6913
Unusual Italian specialties. Standard. $$
Capriccio
Resorts Casino Hotel
800-932-0734
A.C.’s longest-running casino restaurant is a classic in every way. Stunning views, impeccable service and food that is out of this world. Pricey. $$$
Carmine’s
In The Quarter at the Tropicana
609-572-9300
Traditional, Italian fare. Standard. $$
Casa Taco & Tequila
In The Marketplace at the Tropicana
609-343-9988
Serving a variety of delicious Mexican dishes. Standard. $$
Cavo Cafe
122 N. Michigan Ave.
609-340-1300
Counter-serve locale with outdoor seating offering crêpes, paninis and salads, plus smoothies and coffee. Standard. $$
Chelsea Five Gastropub
Brighton Avenue & the Boardwalk
609-340-4090
An elevated menu and stellar views. Standard. $$
Com Ga Ninh Kieu
1124 Atlantic Ave.
609-572-9211
Fantastic, authentic Vietnamese food. Affordable. $
The Continental
The Playground, 1 Atlantic Ocean
609-674-8300
A ‘60s vibe sets the stage for American cuisine. Standard. $$
Country Kitchen
3000 Boardwalk
609-344-6101
National franchise brings its breakfast, lunch and dinner options to the Boardwalk. Standard. $$
Dock’s Oyster House
2405 Atlantic Ave.
609-345-0092
A longtime A.C. favorite. Check out the oyster bar. Pricey. $$$
Ducktown Tavern
2400 Atlantic Ave.
609-449-1212
Shore town and American bar staples — crab cakes and wings. Affordable. $
Formica Brothers Bakery
2310 Arctic Ave.
609-344-2732
Delicious breads and a tasty cafe sandwich menu. Affordable. $
Girasole Ristorante and Bar
3108 Pacific Ave.
Between the Atlantic City Hilton and the Tropicana
609-345-5554
Where the casinos send their high-rollers. Standard. $$
Guy’s Bar-B-Que Joint
Bally’s Atlantic City
60-340-2000
Down to earth comfort food. Standard. $$
Guy Fieri’s Chophouse
Bally’s Atlantic City
609-340-2350
Lots of Buffalo-flavored meats and potatoes, plus sushi and a nice bar scene. Pricey. $$$
Hooters
In the Tropicana
Brighton Avenue and the Boardwalk
609-449-1500
Great sports bar with world-famous wings. Affordable. $
Irish Pub and Inn
St. James Place and the Boardwalk
609-345-9613
Old-fashioned setting with a true antique flair. Affordable. $
The Iron Room
648 N. Albany Ave.
609-348-6400
One of Atlantic City’s best-kept secrets. New American cuisine, great craft beverages from beer to wine to whiskey. Standard. $$
Jeni’s
3206 Arctic Ave.
609-246-7379
Pizza, salad and bit of Mexican thrown in for good measure. Affordable. $
Knife and Fork Inn
Atlantic and Pacific avenues
609-344-1133
Fabulous steaks, seafood, wine list. Better than ever. Pricey. $$$
La Petite Creperie
2831 Boardwalk
609-345-0158
French Creperie located in the quarter at Tropicana offering a variety of sweet, savory and breakfast crepes, Belgian waffles, and luxury ice cream. Standard. $$
Los Amigos
1926 Atlantic Ave.
609-344-2293.
Authentic Mexican cuisine. Affordable. $
The Marketplace Eatery
Borgata
1 Borgata Way
609-317-8084
Inviting atmosphere where you are encouraged to taste and experience an abundance of Italian favorites. Standard. $$
Martorano’s
Harrah’s Resort
609-441-5000
Best meatballs this side of South Philly. Watch movies such as “The Godfather” or “Goodfellas” as you dine. DJ comes on after dinner. Pricey. $$$
Mexico Restaurant
3810 Ventnor Ave.
609-344-0366
Mexican comfort food such as barbecue goat. Affordable. $
Morton’s, The Steakhouse
2100 Pacific Ave
609-449-1044
Think big! Beef is the focus. Pricey. $$$
Nero’s Chophouse + Sushi Bar
Caesars Atlantic City
609-348-4411
Great raw bar, sushi and amazing steaks. Pricey. $$$
Okatshe
2831 Boardwalk
609-340-4053
Japanese small plates, ramen, sushi and sake in a speakeasy setting. Pricey. $$$
Olon
2831 Boardwalk
609-340-4050
Jose Garces’ Tropicana restaurant featuring South American seafood dishes and more. Pricey. $$$
Original Soup Man
Resorts Casino Hotel
Quick Bites food court
Serving up some of the best soup around. Affordable. $
Perry’s Cafe
1339 Pacific Ave.
609-340-8882
Reliable breakfast and lunch stop. Affordable. $
Punjab Palace
1001 Pacific Ave.
609-344-3003
Excellent Pakistani cuisine. Adventurous diners must come in! Affordable. $
Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
2020 Atlantic Ave.
609-344-5833
Red meat rules! Pricey. $$$
Scannicchio’s Restaurant at Lefty’s
2647 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City
609-348-6378
In business for over 35 years. Italian specialties; known particularly for their amazing veal dishes. Standard. $$
Tun Tavern
2 Convention Blvd.
609-347-7800
Brew pub offers several beers made on premises. Affordable. $
Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House
672 N. Trenton Ave.
609-350-6721
Craft beer bar and kitchen with unique menu featuring Belgian-style hand-cut fries with dipping sauces. Affordable. $
Wingcraft Kitchen & Beer Bar
At Tanger Outlets
2010 Baltic Ave.
609-541-2799
Known for wings and craft beers, but so much more. Standard. $$
White House Sub Shop
2301 Arctic Ave.
609-345-1564
This renowned sub shop has stuffed its sandwiches with meat for hungry crowds since 1946. Affordable. $
Wonder Bar
3701 Sunset Ave.
609-344-8888
Menu choices are way above average for a local bar — best sunset views around. Standard. $$
Yardy Real Jamaican Restaurant
1332 Atlantic Ave.
609-344-2573
Atlantic City’s only Jamaican restaurant. Standard $$
AVALON
29th Street Deli & Grill
2878 Dune Drive
609-967-3354
Shake the salt from your hair and order a sandwich. Affordable. $
Avalon Seafood & Produce Market
2909 Ocean Drive
609-967-7555
Seasonal seafood stop. Grab platters of seafood or pasta for a hearty meal at home. Standard. $$
Bobby Dee’s Rock’n Chair Restaurant
2409 Dune Drive
609-967-3300
Family restaurant with fresh seafood and great martini. Dine in or out. Affordable. $
Cafe Loren
23rd Street and Dune Drive
609-967-8228
Upscale, expertly prepared foods. Pricey. $$$ Seasonal.
Circle Pizza
21st Street and Dune Drive
609-967-7566
The Buchanan family has been serving up specialty pizzas, sandwiches and strombolis in Avalon since 1968. Affordable. $
Concord Cafe
7800 Dune Drive
609-368-5505
Menu runs the gamut of American specialties. Affordable. $
The Diving Horse
2109 Dune Drive
609-368-5000
A charming upscale restaurant serving elegant dishes such as short ribs and Rhode Island Fluke. Pricey. $$$ Seasonal.
Grand Moon Chinese Food & Take Out
3250 Dune Drive
609-368-8869
Cash-only Chinese place. Affordable. $
Kudos American Grille
2619 Dune Drive
609-368-7422
Outdoor seating and delicious American standards at very affordable prices. Affordable. $
Marie Nicole’s
79th and Ocean Drive
609-368-1919
One of the first “gourmet” restaurants to succeed in Wildwood area moved to Avalon in summer 2017. Standard. $$
Moran’s Dockside Deli
In the Avalon Sportfishing Center
14th Street and Ocean Drive
609-368-1321
Simple sandwiches, salads and breakfasts for the seafarer. Affordable. $
Oceanside Seafood
25th Street and Dune Drive
609-368-2114
Seafood for the whole family. Kids eat dinner for free on Tuesdays. Standard. $$
Polpo
3258 Dune Drive
609-830-2904
Under the La Fontana umbrella of restaurant; focus is on polpo — octopus. Standard. $$
Princeton Bar and Grill
2008 Dune Drive
609-967-3456
Great live music with fine American cuisine. Affordable. $
The Sea Grill
225 21st St.
609-967-5511
Darling location with inventive and unique meals. Standard. $$
Shorebreak Pizza Grille
2259 Dune Drive
609-967-3020
Pizza, subs and salads at this beachy locale. Standard. $$
Sylvester’s Fish Market
503 21st Ave.
609-967-7553
A reputation for out-of-this-world crabcakes. Affordable. $
Tortilla Flats
2540 Dune Drive
609-967-5658
Fantastic, authentic Mexican cuisine. Affordable. $. Seasonal.
Uncle Bill’s Pancake House
3189 Dune Drive
609-967-8448
Serving the best pancakes in the area along with other breakfast favorites. A Jersey Shore tradition for more than 50 years. Affordable. $
Via Mare Ristorante
2319 Ocean Drive
609-368-4494
An extensive menu featuring authentic Italian-inspired veal, pasta and fresh seafood dishes. Pricey. $$$
Windrift Restaurant
79th Street and the Beach
609-368-5761
Great place to see live music and dance. Standard. $$
Whitebrier
260 20th St.
609-967-5225
Traditional Italian and American dishes. Affordable. $
Beach Haven
Buckalew’s Restaurant & Tavern
101 N. Bay Ave. at Centre Street
609-492-1065
Located in a building more than 100 years old, Buckalew’s keeps up a tradition of having popular tomato pies mixed with vegetarian and vegan menus. Affordable. $
Brigantine
Andre’s Wine Bar & Grill
1312 W. Brigantine Ave.
609-266-1124
Authentic Italian cuisine. Affordable. $
Bella Luna
900 W Brigantine Ave.
{a class=”fl r-iPReffbrqrbI” title=”Call via Hangouts” data-number=”+16092664400” data-rtid=”iPReffbrqrbI” data-ved=”0ahUKEwirt4yup6_WAhWHslQKHZFGDowQkAgIICgAMAU”}609-266-4400{/a}
Mexican food, BYO. Affordable. $
Cellar 32
3119 Revere Blvd.
609-264-9463
Cellar 32 has an incredible wine selection along with an extensive menu featuring both Italian favorites and fresh seafood. Pricey. $$$
The Cove
3700 Brigantine Blvd.
609-264-5740
Indoor and outdoor dining available in season. Great lunch and dinner menus with terrific entrees and sandwiches. Inventifve cocktail list. Pricey. $$$
Crab Shack
1112 W. Brigantine Ave.
609-266-3009
Known for serving up some of the most delicious seafood in South Jersey. Standard. $$
Hot Bagel Factory
1213 W. Brigantine Ave.
609-266-4600
Breakfast, lunch, bagels aplenty. Affordable. $
Laguna Grill and Rum Bar
1400 Ocean Ave. 266-7731
Beachfront dining, live music, Jersey fresh seafood and an outstanding beach bar. Standard. $$
Pirate’s Den
1219 E. Brigantine Ave.
609-266-1927
Exceptional lunch in a unique dining environment. Standard. $$
Yuki Hana Restaurant
3628 Brigantine Blvd.
609-266-7608
Serving the best of both Japanese and Chinese cuisine, Yuki Hana provides the best of both worlds under one roof. Affordable. $
Buena
Merighi’s Savoy Inn
E. Landis Ave. and Union Road
East Vineland
856-691-8051
Well-known and respected Italian bistro. Standard. $$
Buena Vista
Villa Fazzolari Restaurant
821 Harding Highway
856-697-7107
Featuring many dishes and culinary specialties from Calabria, Italy. Standard. $$
Cape May
410 Bank Street
410 Bank St.
609-884-2127
Cajun, Creole and French fusion. Standard. $$
5 West Pub
3729 Bayshore Rd.
North Cape May
609-889-7700
A casual gastropub with great food and drinks. Standard. $$
A Ca Mia
524 Washington Mall
609-884-6661
Perfect for dining and people-watching along the mall. Trattoria-style menu. Standard. $$ Seasonal.
Aleathea’s
7 Ocean St.
The Inn of Cape May
609-884-5555
Ocean views from the porch seating area. Full bar with American style food. Standard. $$
Bare Foot Bar & Restaurant
11 Decatur St.
609-{a class=”fl r-ieiFxBXz1k7c” title=”Call via Hangouts” data-number=”+16098843500” data-rtid=”ieiFxBXz1k7c” data-ved=”0ahUKEwiv04-VlNLWAhWBZiYKHRHlA3IQkAgIlgEoADAQ”}884-3500{/a}
Casual, deck bar with coastal fare. Standard. $$ Seasonal.
The Blue Rose Inn & Restaurant
653 Washington St.
609-435-5458
Quaint setting offering seasonal, new American cuisine in a newly-restored dining room. Pricey. $$$
Black Duck on Sunset
1 Sunset Blvd.
609-898-0100
Seafood from local waters and entrees such as slow-roasted, honey-glazed duck will satisfy any palate. Pricey. $$$
Blue Pig Tavern
200 Congress Place
609-884-8422
American fare with a classic and fresh ambience. Standard. $$
Cabana’s Beach Bar and Grill
429 Beach Ave.
609-884-4800
Family friendly with open air, beachfront dining. Standard. $$
Cape May Roasters
404 Washington St.
609-884-9292
House-roasted coffee blends, teas and gourmet foods. Coffee is bagged by hand. Affordable. $
Delaney’s Irish Pub & Grill
400 Washington St. Mall
609-770-8559
Good pub-style food and traditional Irish dishes too. Large beer and whiskey selection. Standard. $$
The Eat Well
508 Town Bank Road
609-600-7077
Fresh bread, delicious soups and comfort food. Affordable. $
Ebbitt Room at The Virginia Hotel
25 Jackson St.
609-884-5700
Definitely one of Cape May’s best. Pricey. $$$
Elaine’s Restaurant
513 Lafayette St.
609-884-4358
Menu changes daily, but always something for everyone. Standard. $$
Fins Bar & Grille
142 Decatur St., Washington Street Mall
609-884-3449
Swanky seafood restaurant with a dramatic flair in both design and menu items. $$
Freda’s Cafe
210 Ocean St.
609-884-7887
European-bistro feel with interesting menu. Standard. $$
Godmother’s Restaurant
Broadway and W. Perry St.
609-884-4543
Godmothers offers a wide selection of Italian fare, home-baked desserts and much more. Standard. $$
Harbor View
954 Ocean Drive
609-884-5444
Harbor view is the place to be for beautiful sunsets, great food and fun times. Pricey. $$
Harry’s Ocean Bar and Grille
Beach and Madison Ave.
609-88-HARRY
Homestyle recipes served on a sun-drenched oceanfront patio. Standard. $$
Hemingway’s
1045 Beach Drive, in the Grand Hotel
609-884-5611
Great food, and a terrific atmosphere. Standard. $$
Iccara Italian Bistro
311 Mansion St.
609-{a class=”fl r-i6DCvumyUw2k” title=”Call via Hangouts” data-number=”+16098840200” data-rtid=”i6DCvumyUw2k” data-ved=”0ahUKEwj_9cuEi8jWAhXHhFQKHWGoBNcQkAgImgEoADAR”}884-0200{/a}
Italian BYO in charming location. Pricey. $$$
Iron Pier Craft House
429 Beach Ave.
609-884-1925
Unique sushi specialties made by a master chef and other seafood and American standards. Pricey. $$$
Lobster House
Fisherman’s Wharf
609-884-8296
Still “the” place for seafood in South Jersey. Standard. $$
Louisa’s Cafe
104 Jackson St.
609-884-5882
A tiny BYOB with a whimsical menu. Yummy homemade desserts. Standard. $$
Lucky Bones
1200 Route 109
609-884-1919
Good Cuban pork sandwiches and soups. Standard. $$
Mad Batter
19 Jackson St.
609-884-5970
The mother of all Cape May gourmet restaurants. Standard. $$
Magnolia Room
301 Howard St.
The Chalfonte Hotel
609-884-8409
Homemade food with a Southern flair. Pricey. $$$. Seasonal.
Marq’s Pub
501 Beach Ave.
609-884-3500
Family friendly with a warm and cozy charm. Large portions and reasonable prices. Standard. $$
Merion Inn
106 Decatur St.
609-884-8363
Have a drink at the piano bar. Standard. $$
Mythos
414 Bank St.
609-884-0366
Rustic Mediterranean food in Victorian setting. Pricey. $$$
Oyster Bay Steak and Seafood Restaurant
615 Lafayette St.
609-884-2111
Surf and turf with a twist. Standard. $$
Peter Shields Inn
1301 Beach Drive
609-884-9090
Elegant food and surroundings, BYOB. Pricey. $$$
Quincy’s Original Lobster Rolls
709 Beach Ave.
609-600-3571
Fresh, delicious lobster rolls that make you feel like you’re in Maine. No fuss atmosphere. Stop by straight from — or heading to — the beach. Affordable. $
Sapore Italiano
416 W. Broadway, West Cape May
609-600-1422
Authentic and flavorful Italian-American standards. Standard. $$
Saltwater Cafe, South Jersey Marina
1231 Route 109
609-884-2403
Nautically themed breakfast and lunch spot. Affordable. $
SeaSalt
1035 Beach Ave.
609-884-7000
A truly unique seafood experience with hints of Asian and Mediterranean influences. Pricey. $$$
Tisha’s
322 Washington St.
609-884-9119
New American cuisine on the mall. Pricey. $$$
Uncle Bill’s Pancake House
216 Beach Ave.
609-884-7199
Serving the best pancakes in the area along with other breakfast favorites. A Jersey Shore tradition for more than 50 years. Affordable. $
Union Park Dining Room
727 Beach Ave.
609-884-8811
Contemporary cuisine and it’s BYOB. Try executive chef John Schatz’s South African lobster. Pricey. $$$
Washington Inn
801 Washington Ave.
609-884-5697
The Cape May standard-bearer of luxury cuisine. Pricey. $$$
Zoe’s Beachfront Eatery
Beach and Stockton Place
609-884-1233
Simply great food, generous portions and a fun environment for all. Featuring dog-friendly patio seating! Affordable. $$
Corbin City
Corbin Cafe
405 Route 50
609-628-2100
A great local watering hole with some of the best Buffalo wings around. Affordable. $
L’s Restaurant and J Bones Tavern
119 Route 50
609-628-3024
Menu includes a wide selection of seafood, pasta, chicken, steaks and appetizers. Standard. $$
Dennis Township
Fai’s Chinese Restaurant
2518 Shore Road (Route 9)
609-624-8000
This Ocean View restaurant offers catering, private parties, take out and delivery. Affordable. $
Southville Corner Diner and Pizzeria
780 Route 47 North
609-861-5500
The combo appetizer is a good selection. Affordable. $
Egg Harbor City
BH Kitchen for Belhaven Campgrounds
1213 Route 542
609-965-2827
Great pizza and fare within Belhaven Campgrounds. Affordable. $
Bulldog’s Bar and Grill
743 W. White Horse Pike
609-965-4433
Popular sports bar with great wings. Affordable. $
Hammerbacher
40 Boston Ave.
Incredibly popular bakery with new items offered every day it’s open. Limited hours. Affordable. $
Nancy’s Country Kitchen
910 W. White Horse Pike
609-804-8333
Laid-back atmosphere serving breakfast and lunch. Standard. $$
Joseph’s Restaurant at Renault
72 North Bremen Ave.
609-965-2111
Featuring steaks, seafood and Italian dishes. Live entertainment on Friday and Saturday Nights. Standard. $#
Harbor Diner
613 White Horse Pike
609-965-0797
Classic diner fare. Affordable. $
Eastern Phoenix Restaurant
103 Washington Ave.
609-965-8789
Offering Japanese and Chinese food. Great sushi. Standard. $$
Leatherhead Pub
105 Philadelphia Ave.
609-965-2337
An iconic firehouse from the 1918 converted into a pub with a focus on great food and spirits. Standard. $$
Mario’s Uptown Grill and Pizza
126 Philadelphia Ave.
609-965-4476
Old-style Italian food and lots of it. Standard. $$
Mickey and Minnie’s Inn
733 West White Horse Pike
609-965-1877
Classic comfort food as well as German dishes served in an inviting country setting. Standard. $$
Pepe’s
201 Cincinnati Ave.
609-965-2087
Authentic Latin dishes served in a simple, no frills setting. Affordable. $$
Piasano’s Pizzeria & Restaurant
530 S. Philadelphia Ave.
609-965-5611
Burgers and quesadillas alongside traditional pizzeria offerings. Affordable. $
The Renault Winery
72 N. Bremen Ave.
609-965-2111
Prix-fixe menu in romantic setting. Pricey. $$$
Egg Harbor Township
A Touch of Italy
6629 Black Horse Pike, Cardiff
609-646-1855
Ask for the eggplant rollatini as an entree. Standard. $$
Bombay Indian Restaurant
Route 40
English Creek Shopping Center
609-646-4445
Excellent lunch buffet matched with tremendous service. Standard. $$
Bonefish Grill
3121 Fire Road
609-646-2828
Pick and choose your fish, cooking method and favorite sauce. Standard. $$
El Coyote Southwest Grill
Ocean Heights and Zion Road
609-927-0004
Superb Tex-Mex joint serving up everything from crab quesadillas to beef burritos. BYOB. Standard. $$
English Creek Sub and Restaurant
3003 English Creek Ave. No. D-8
609-677-0016
Good food, reasonable prices, family-style restaurant.
Frankie’s Famous Pizzeria
3001 Ocean Heights Ave.
609-926-5566
Huge slices and great service, plus they make a killer cannoli. Affordable. $
Gaspare’s Gourmet Italian Restaurant and Bar
Harbor Village Square
Ocean Heights Avenue and Zion Road
609-653-2112
Nearly 30 years in the biz leaves Gaspare’s one of the best Italian and seafood joints in South Jersey. Standard. $$
Ginza I
6708 Black Horse Pike
609-383-2588
Lots of sushi choices. Watch out for flying food! Affordable. $
Ginza II
English Creek Shopping Center
609-383-3999
Bigger and newer than Ginza I. Affordable. $
Great Wall
6814 Tilton Road
609-383-8848
Inexpensive Chinese place. Features a diet menu and vegetarian options. Additional location on Black Horse Pike. Affordable. $
Juliano’s
2264 Ocean Heights Ave.
609-927-6363
Perfect setting to hang out and watch a game. A typical neighborhood sports bar. Affordable. $
Ky Lin
6106 Black Horse Pike
609-383-0668
Cute little Chinese place offers eat in, take out or delivery. Affordable. $
LB One
6605 Black Horse Pike
609-813-2092
Great prime rib and seafood with a cocktail lounge. LIve music Wednesday through Saturday. Standard. $$
McCullough’s Pub & Restaurant
3016 Ocean Heights Ave.
609-926-1863
An incredible waterfront view compliments top notch burgers and other pub standards. Standard. $$
The Nizam’s
6666 Black Horse Pike
609-677-8829
Authentic Indian dishes such as Lamb Pasanda and a variety of kebabs make this a worthwhile stop. Affordable. $
Outback Steakhouse
6733 Black Horse Pike
609-484-8778
Casual chain known as much for its Bloomin’ Onion as its juicy steaks. Standard. $$
Pete’s Sub Shop
501 Zion Road
609-788-0403
Standard subs and sandwiches with an A.C. flair. Affordable. $
Primo Hoagies
3143 Fire Rd.
609-407-6063
Delicious hoagies using only top-quality meats and breads. Affordable. $
Rama Thai
3003 English Creek Ave. No. A-5
609-677-1004
Authentic Thai cuisine in beautiful-yet-casual setting. Standard. $$
Shore Diner
6710 Tilton Road
609-641-3669
Great omeletes, sandwiches and salads. Affordable. $
Special Pizza City
In the English Creek Shopping Center
Route 40 and English Creek Road
609-641-5500
Extensive menu focuses on Italian classics such as veal, chicken, seafood and pasta dishes in addition to its pizzas. Standard. $$
T Wake’s
6701 Black Horse Pike
Cardiff Circle Plaza
609-377-8542
Locally owned smoked BBQ spot. Homemade rubs and sauces. Affordable. $
Tilton Inn
6823 Tilton Road
609-641-0943
Local pub with great food, great value and awesome wings. Affordable. $
Wings To Go
6690 Black Horse Pike
609-272-7557
Plenty of Buffalo (wings, shrimp, meatballs) and chicken (tenders, nuggets) with family meals. Buffalo sauces range from “mild” to “homicide.” Affordable. $
Forked River
Caffrey’s Tavern
440 Route 9 South
609-693-6613
Home of the popular 25-cent wings, this tavern knows how to keep its crowd entertained, with events like trivia night. Affordable. $
Galloway Township
Athenian Garden
619 S. New York Road
Route 9
609-748-1818
Large portions of delicious Greek specialties. Affordable. $
Bellino’s Market
45 S. New York Road
609-568-6992
Excellent deli counter, a la carte salads, desserts and Italian dishes. Affordable. $
Bulldog’s Bar & Grill
743 W. White Horse Pike
609-965-4433
Achieves the improbable — great bar scene meets family-friendly restaurant. Affordable. $
Celina’s Cafe
68 W. Jimmie Leeds Road
Sunrise Plaza
609-404-1700
Breakfast lunch and dinner with a creative twist. Plus an array of vegetarian options, coffee bar and pastries. Affordable. $
Costello’s
615 Moss Mill Road
609-652-0378
Legendary wings, specialty pizzas and their signature sandwich “The Stockton Bomb” keeps folks coming back again and again. Standard. $$
Fred & Ethel’s Lantern Light Tavern
Route 9
Shoppes at Smithville
609-652-0544
Friendly atmosphere and staff. Great, homemade foods. Affordable. $
Gourmet Italian Cuisine
Pitney and Jimmie Leeds roads
609-652-1398
Mid-priced Italian fare. Standard. $$
Greens and Grains
80 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, in The Exchange
609-277-7060
Plant-based foods and juices, with locations in Northfield and Margate (seasonal). Affordable. $
Hangtime Bar & Grille
343 E. White Horse Pike
609-573-5817
Versatile bar that puts a twist on ordinary bar bites. Standard. $$
J.D.’s Pub & Grille
Route 9
Shoppes at Smithville
609-404-9000
Your friendly neighborhood sports bar. Affordable. $
McGettigan’s 19th Hole
500 S. Route 9
609-652-6476
Try the cup of soup and sandwich of the day for $5.95. Chef Carrie Smith presides. Affordable. $
Napoli Pizza Grill, in Risley Square
319 E. Jimmie Leeds Road
609-910-0085
Traditional pizza place featuring vegetarian “Napoli Specials.” Affordable. $
Oyster Creek Inn
Oyster Creek Dock
Leeds Point
609-652-8565
A little hard to find, but fresh seafood worth the trek. Affordable. $
Pitney Pub
200 S. Pitney Road
609-241-8906
Enjoy a menu with everything from breakfast options to a raw bar, steak and martinis. Affordable. $
Primo Hoagies
313 E. Jimmie Leeds Road
609-380-7814
Delicious hoagies using only top-quality meats and breads. Affordable. $.
Ram’s Head Inn
9 W. White Horse Pike
609-652-1700
Classic continental cuisine that never goes out of style. Pricey. $$$
Romanelli’s Garden Cafe
279 S. New York Road
609-652-0179
Now serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Catering available. Liquor license. Affordable. $
Seafood Buffet at Stockton Seaview Hotel
401 S. New York Rd.
609-652-1800
Quality is not sacrificed at this top notch buffet. Pricey. $$$ Seasonal.
Seaview — A Dolce Resort
401 S. New York Rd.
609-652-1800
An outstanding reputation for several years. Beautiful setting with lush flowers and landscaping. Pricey. $$$
7 Tap & Tavern
Blue Heron Pines Gold Club
550 Country Club Drive
609-965-1800
Delicious food, featuring something for any appetite. Standard. $$
Shea’s Cafe
626 S. New York Road
609-748-7000
An extremely popular breakfast place. Go for the food, stay for the friendly service and made-from-scratch dishes. Affordable. $
Smithville Inn
Route 9
Shoppes at Smithville
609-652-7777
Standard American fare such as chicken pot pie and double-cut pork chops. Standard. $$
Vincenzo’s Pizza
28 S. New York Road
609-652-2299
Italian by Italians. Standard. $$ Seasonal.
W.L. Goodfellow’s Restaurant and Pub
310 E. White Horse Pike
609-652-1942
A made-from-scratch lobster mac and cheese and extensive martini list all in one place. Affordable. $
Hammonton Area
Annata Wine Bar
216 Bellevue Ave.
1-877-7ANNATA
Check out the tapas with tiered pricing. Affordable. $
Bagliani’s Market
417 12th St.
609-561-0693
Family-owned and operated, this market is a full service, cut-to-order butcher shop with prime meats and deli. The market also carries New Jersey eggs, fruits and vegetables, homemade salads, sauces and gravies, plus daily specials. Affordable. $
Casciano Coffee Bar & Sweetery
212 Bellevue Ave.
609-561-2600
Enjoy homemade sweets and sandwiches to go, artisan coffee by the cup or pound, lattes, frappes, smoothies and gluten-free baked goods. Affordable. $
Columbia II Restaurant
3238 S. White Horse Pike
609-561-0907
Great homestyle food with more than reasonable prices. Affordable. $
El Mariachi Loco
101 Bellevue Ave.
609-270-7224
Awesome and authentic Mexican fare with a flair. Located within the most photographed building in town. BYOT (Bring your own tequila.) Standard. $$
Fiesta Mexicana
327 12th St.
609-704-1611
Authentic Mexican specialties and cocktails. Standard. $$
Frog Rock Golf & Country Club
755 South White Horse Pike
609-561-5504
A new patio bar lets patrons look out over the golf course for seasonal outdoor dining. Enjoy everything from stuffed filet mignon to lobster tails and crab cakes. Standard. $$
Funky Cow Cafe
224 Bellevue Ave.
609-704-5572
Modern and quirky, the Funky Cow Cafe offers unique waffle-based sandwiches and desserts, among other fare. Affordable. $
Hoy Yeung Restaurant
240 S.White Horse Pike
609-561-5310
Serving up both Chinese and Japanese dishes, this popular spot also features a sushi bar. Standard. $$
Illiano’s Ristorante
705 12th St.
609-561-3444
Large portions of homestyle Italian cuisine. Standard. $$
Joe Italiano’s Maplewood Inn
470 White Horse Pike
609-561-9621
Legendary Italian fare. Standard. $$
Marcello’s Restaurant
225 Bellevue Ave.
609-704-1901
Traditional Italian dishes done right. Standard. $$
Mr. Bill’s Restaurant
453 Route 73
609-561-5400
All your favorite Boardwalk-style foods under one roof. Affordable. $
Rocco’s Town House
21 N. Third St.
609-561-9384
Lively crowd and homemade desserts. Standard. $$
Ohana Juice Bar
10 E. Central Ave.
609-{a class=”fl r-iYB4c26rhdAo” title=”Call via Hangouts” data-number=”+16094812353” data-rtid=”iYB4c26rhdAo” data-ved=”0ahUKEwiI_7nTisjWAhXjsFQKHX4tC-oQkAgInwEoADAS”}481-2353{/a}
Fresh juices, smoothies, acai bowls, salads and more. Standard. $$
Silver Coin Diner
20 White Horse Pike
609-561-6974
Diner favorites such as grilled cheese and an assortment of scrumptious desserts are what keep folks coming back here. Affordable. $
Linwood
Banzo
2110 New Road in the Exchange
609-904-5775
Plant-based Mediterranean cuisine. Affordable. $
Casaldi Cucina
199 New Road
609-{a class=”fl r-idHJWV4Uiyi4” title=”Call via Hangouts” data-number=”+16093658260” data-rtid=”idHJWV4Uiyi4” data-ved=”0ahUKEwjrpbSAisjWAhXkz1QKHTJwC-0QkAgIjwEoADAP”}365-8260{/a}
Old World cuisine in South Jersey. Standard. $$
Chaba Thai & Sushi Restaurant
199 New Road
Central Square
609-927-0025
East Asian fusion food in a quiet, suburban atmosphere. Simple meals with fresh and spicy ingredients. Affordable. $
The District Bar
2110 New Road in The Exchange
609-904-2329
Plant-based and filling pub food. Affordable. $
Fuji Sushi and Steakhouse
210 New Road
609-926-8861
Small in size but big in taste. Standard. $$
La Pizzatega
Linwood Greene Shopping Plaza
210 New Road
609-653-8442
This pizzeria is a community institution. Standard. $$
Little Egg Harbor
JT’s Restaurant
635 Route 9 N.
609-296-0707
Great BYOB where kids are welcome. Affordable. $
Long Beach Island
The Arlington
130 Long Beach Blvd.
Ship Bottom
609-494-8848
Great restaurant offers something for everyone. Standard. $$
Bagel Shack
306 N. Bay Ave.
Beach Haven
609-492-5552
A breakfast and lunch joint serious about its name. Affordable. $
Bay Village Pizza
830 N. Bay Ave.
Beach Haven
609-492-4484
Enormous slices. Affordable. $
Bistro 14
Ninth Street and Bay Ave.
Beach Haven
609-492-6100
Surf and turf with a view. Pricey. $$$
The Chicken or the Egg
207 N. Bay Ave.
Beach Haven
609-492-3695
Quirky late-night wing stop offers plenty of reasons to go all day. Featured on the Food Network. Open every day but Tuesday through Oct. 30. Affordable. $
Francis’ Restaurant
1419 Long Beach Blvd.
Surf City
609-361-0506
Fine and inventive French food. Pricey. $$$
The Gables Inn and Restaurant
212 Centre St.
Beach Haven
609-492-3553
Gorgeous antique B&B with tea time and brunch served daily. Open weekends through New Year’s. Pricey. $$$ Seasonal.
The Gazebo
325 Ninth St. on Schooner’s Wharf
Beach Haven
609-492-5811
Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Fresh, locally caught seafood and sushi as well as Italian/American favorites. Something for the whole family at this casual dining restaurant with a mesmerizing view of the bay. Standard. $$ Seasonal.
Harvey Cedars Shellfish Company
7904 Long Beach Blvd.
Harvey Cedars
609-494-7112
Thirty years in, and they still know how to run a restaurant right! Standard. $$ Seasonal.
Howard’s Restaurant
33rd Street and Long Beach Blvd.
Beach Haven
609-492-2319
“Seashore Classics” such as crab cakes, lobster and a fish du jour. Pricey. $$$ Seasonal.
La Spiaggia
Westbound on the Causeway
Ship Bottom
609-494-4343
Homemade sauces and desserts beautifully crafted. Standard. $$ Seasonal.
Little Sumo’s Sushi Shack
1513 Long Beach Blvd.
609-494-3223
Delicious, fresh sushi at a cute, family-owned spot. Specialty rolls. Takeout, sushi bar. Affordable. $
Palm Grill at the Sea Shell
10 S. Atlantic Ave
Beach Haven
609-492-4611
Breakfast, sandwiches and a raw bar. Affordable. $ Seasonal.
The Plantation
7908 Long Beach Blvd.
Harvey Cedars
609-494-8191
Progressive, American menu with class. Standard. $$
Port Hole Cafe
1620 Long Beach Blvd.
Ship Bottom
609-494-4242.
Try the roast beef sandwich. Affordable. $
Slice of Heaven
610 N. Bay Ave.
Beach Haven
609-492-7437
Above-average pizza at friendly local parlor. Affordable. $
Spray Beach Bagels & Deli
2611 Long Beach Blvd.
Spray Beach
609-492-6800
Deli sandwiches and ice cream among the offerings at this breakfast and lunch stop. Affordable. $ Seasonal.
Surf City Pizza
1017 Long Beach Blvd.
Surf City
609-361-8150
Friendly service. Affordable. $
Tiki Joe’s at Joe Pop’s Shore Bar & Restaurant
2002 Long Beach Blvd
Ship Bottom
609-494-0558
Munch on fish tacos, guacamole and dip, coconut rice and plenty of other options, ranging from $3.95 to $21.99. Live acoustic entertainment every weekend. Standard. $$ Seasonal.
Tuckers
Engleside at the Bay
Beach Haven
609-492-2300
Homey bar setting with delicious beers on tap. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays. Standard. $$
Yellowfin
24th Street and Long Beach Blvd.
Surf City
609-494-7001
Inventive and creative menu. Open Thursdays through Sundays. Standard. $$
Longport/Margate
Barrels
9 S. Granville Ave.
609-823-4400
Hearty portions of flavorful Italian favorites. Standard. $$
Bocca Coal Fired Bistro
7805 Ventnor Ave.
609-823-3663
Outstanding coal-fired pizzas served along with traditional Italian favorites. Standard. $$
Johnny’s Cafe and Martini Bar
9407 Ventnor Ave.
609-822-1789
A hip, fine-dining Italian restaurant with an eclectic menu. Standard. $$
Luciano Lamberti’s Sunset Marina and Restaurant
301 Somers Point Longport Blvd.
609-487-6001
Located right on a stunning marina. And some darn tasty food to boot! Standard. $$ Seasonal.
Maynard’s Cafe
9306 Amherst Ave.
609-822-1293
Affordable pub fare in an Irish-themed setting. Standard. $$
Margate Food Truck
7903 Ventnor Ave.
609-350-6525
Painted to look like a food truck, this quirky restaurant offers burgers, empenadas and more. Affordable. $
Shucker’s
9403 Ventnor Ave.
609-350-7748
Some of the best seafood in the area. Standard. $$
Sofia
9314 Amherst Ave.
609-822-9111
Mediterranean-influenced gourmet surf and turf. Standard. $$
Steve & Cookie’s By The Bay
9700 Amherst Ave.
609-823-1163
Famous for great food, cocktails and hospitality, deservedly so. Great raw bar too. Pricey. $$$
Tomatoe’s
9300 Amherst Ave.
609-822-7535
Well known for fresh seafood dishes, great sushi and inventive menu. Pricey. $$$
Ventura’s Greenhouse
106 S. Benson Ave.
609-822-0140
The upstairs restaurant has first-class food and atmosphere. Standard. $$
Lower Township
Back Bay Bistro
1891 Bayshore Road
Villas
609-889-8500
American cuisine. Standard. $$
CJ’s American Grill
3729 Bayshore Road
609-889-7000
Classic pub grub and generous portions. Standard. $$
Gaiss’ Meat Market
2326 Bayshore Road
Villas
609-889-5121
South Jersey’s “best kept secret” for quality meats. Affordable. $
Harpoon’s on the Bay
91 Beach Drive
609-886-5529
Tropical food, drinks and setting. Affordable. $
Manahawkin
Element Restaurant & Bar
635 Route 72
609-488-2172
A casual, yet upscale New York-style restaurant serving up a bit of everything, including delicious sushi. Standard $$
Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House
1201 E. Bay Ave.
609-488-1327
As the name might suggest, a casual spot for great steaks and fresh and delish oysters. Standard $$
Mays Landing Area
Best Food in Town
800 Route 50
609-625-8818
Chinese the way you like it. Additional locations in Northfield, Hammonton, Vineland, Somers Point, Egg Harbor Township and Brigantine. Affordable. $
Buffalo Wild Wings
4311 E. Black Horse Pike
609-272-3001
A sports bar known for its wings and various sauces. Standard. $$
Careme’s Gourmet Restaurant
5100 Black Horse Pike
Atlantic Cape Community College, Academy of Culinary Arts
609-343-4940
Student-operated restaurant offers interesting food. Standard. $$
Crabby’s
1413 Route 50
609-625-2722
Fun atmosphere, and all-you-can-eat crab nights can’t be beat. Standard. $$
Hibachi Grill and Buffet
4450 Black Horse Pike
609-625-0888
A huge variety, one of the area’s best buffets. Standard. $$
Inn At Sugar Hill
Routes 40 and 559
On the waterfront
609-625-2226
Sit on the porch for river views. Standard. $$
Jo Ann’s Pizza and Restaurant II
913 Route 50
609-625-4114
Italian food served with a flair for deliciousness. Saturday night specials. Standard. $$
Laureldale Pub & Grill
2301 Route 50
609-625-1400
Good pub fare. Affordable. $
LongHorn Steakhouse
4417 E Black Horse Pike
609-383-8539
Ranch-inspired dishes in casual atmosphere. Standard. $$
Maplewood II
6126 Black Horse Pike
609-625-1181
Outstanding Italian food. Standard. $$
Maurizio’s Pizzeria and Italian Grill
4215 Black Horse Pike
609-645-0028
A broad selection of pizzas, appetizers and Italian dishes. Affordable. $
Mays Landing Diner
6177 Harding Highway
Route 40
609-625-5051
Delicious homemade breakfast, lunch and dinner. Plenty of specials and quick service. Affordable. $
Nino’s Pizza Festival
In the Festival at Hamilton Shopping Center
609-625-0701
Subs, Italian dishes, salads, burgers, pizzas and strombolis. Affordable. $
Olive Garden
4403 E. Black Horse Pike
609-641-8585
An array of pastas, with soups, salads, breadsticks and other Italian classics. Standard. $$
Pho Life Noodle House
Hamilton Commons
4215 Black Horse Pike
609-377-8054
Pho and other Vietnamese specialties. Affordable. $
Paragon Bar & Grill
5698 Somers Point/Mays Landing Road
609-625-1926
With large menu and daily specials, they offer everything. Affordable. $
Red Lobster
4411 Black Horse Pike
609-646-0946
Seafood, pastas and cheesy rolls to die for. Standard. $$
Ruby Tuesday
Hamilton Mall, 4403 E. Black Horse Pike
609-272-1500
Steaks, burgers and American fare. Standard. $$
Steve’s Grilled Cheese
Hamilton Mall, 4403 E. Black Horse Pike
609-241-1037
Extravagant grilled cheeses and quesadillas. Affordable. $
Watering Hole Cafe
6494 Weymouth Road
Route 559
609-625-9300
Famous wings, 18-ounce T-bone steak, cozy atmosphere. Affordable. $
Ye Old Mill Street Pub
201 W Main St.
609-625-2466
Great food, great bar. A Mays Landing institution. Affordable. $
Middle Township
Avalon Links Restaurant
1510 N. Route 9
Cape May Courthouse
800-643-4766
An extensive menu of full-course entrees, with a fine selection of meats and seafood. Pricey. $$$
Bellevue Tavern
7 S. Main St.
Cape May Court House
609-463-1738
Great lunches are served. Affordable. $
Cherry’s Natural Foods
2038 Route 9
Cape May Courthouse
609-478-3333
Heath-conscious, gluten and dairy free foods with an attached health foods store. Affordable. $
Clary’s County Corner Restaurant
2 W. Hereford Ave.
Cape May Courthouse
609-465-4361
Awesome steak and eggs and home-fired potatoes. Best breakfast around. Affordable. $
Country Club Tavern
1512 Route 9
North Cape May Court House
609-465-1515
Pub food with western flavor. Standard. $$
Main Street Cafe
104 N. Main St.
Cape May Court House
609-536-8072
Intimate cafe setting offering specialties such as the fresh Sicilian shrimp sandwich and salads. Open for dinner on Fridays and Saturdays with chef specials including catch of the day, chef filet and seafood cioppino. Try the Coquilles St. Jacques. Affordable. $
Mandy’s Subs
518 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House
609-465-3330
Great soups and subs made on Atlantic City bread. Affordable. $$
Nino’s Family Restaurant
16 S. Main St.
Cape May Courthouse
609-465-6300
Approachable, authentic Italian served in big portions. Standard. $$
Murasaki
13 Dennisville S Road
Cape May Court House
609-465-8888
Japanese hibachi and sushi bar. Also serves thai cuisine. Standard. $$
Teresa D’s Bruncheonette
3075 N. Route 9, Ocean View
609-478-3212
Affordable, large portions in homey atmosphere. Affordable. $
Millville
Andrea Trattoria
16 N. High St.
856-825-8588
A comfortable place for well-prepared Italian. Standard. $$
Next Oar
127 N. High St.
856-293-1360
Intimate restaurant with plenty of candles and atmosphere. Standard. $$
Old Oar House Irish Pub
123 N. High St.
856-293-1200
A first-class establishment. Outside beer garden and seating area. Affordable. $
Winfield’s Restaurant
106 N. High St.
856-327-0909
Fabulous upscale restaurant with a Manhattan vibe. Standard. $$
Newport
Bayshore Crab House
100 Back Road
856-447-4535
Specializes in seafood and has a simple menu. Affordable. $ Seasonal.
Northfield
Atlantic City Country Club
1 Leo Fraser Drive
609-641-7575
Gourmet cuisine overlooking historic golf course. Sunday brunch. Standard. $$
Atlantic City Sub Shops
6825 Tilton Road
609-646-7799
Variety of creative sub options, including low carb. Affordable. $
Capri Pizza
900 Tilton Road
609-646-2381
Amazing Italian with fantastic pizza choices. Standard. $$.
Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza
1200 New Road
609-641-4011
Carluccio’s prepares its signature coal-fired pizzas in a variety of tempting styles from Sicilian to New York style. Standard. $$
Chido Burrito
807 Tilton Road
609-484-1480
So-Cal style Mexican eatery serving monster-sized “Mission style” burritos and other Mexican favorites. Affordable. $
Ichiban Japanese Cuisine
1333 New Road
{a class=”fl r-iwtamdvhSLTo” title=”Call via Hangouts” data-number=”+16092729200” data-rtid=”iwtamdvhSLTo” data-ved=”0ahUKEwih5e21w_DVAhUI6IMKHaSSAbEQkAgIICgAMAU”}609-272-9200{/a}
Fresh, quality sushi. Standard. $$
Northfield Diner
1515 New Road
609-641-5725
Serving diner classics and Greek specialties alike. Affordable. $
Rose’s Garden Grill
2605 New Road
609-646-1763
Tasty sandwiches, soups and salads. Affordable. $
Tap Room Pub & Grille at Atlantic City Country Club
1 Leo Fraser Drive
609-236-4400
Incredible seafood accompanied by sandwiches, steaks and pizzas. Pricey. $$$
Valentina’s Trattoria Italiana
200 Tilton Road
609-380-2466
Real Italian food created by real Italians. Standard. $$
Ventura’s Offshore Cafe
2015 Shore Road
609-641-5158
Best bar food in the area. Everything is above average. Affordable. $
Ocean City
Hula Restaurant and Sauce Company
940 Boardwalk
609-399-2400
Serving lunches with a Polynesian flair right on the Ocean City Boardwalk. Standard. $$ Seasonal.
Island Grill
100 Atlantic Ave.
609-391-9616
An assortment of scrumptious dishes from both land and sea. Standard. $$ Seasonal.
Ivy Pho
403 E. 14th St.
609-391-7780
Homemade Vietnamese specialties. Affordable. $
Jay’s Crab Shack
737B Asbury Ave.
609-399-4022
Small yet charming seafood hut serving everything from clam strips to crabcakes. Standard. $$
Johnny B Goode Ice Cream Parlor
34th Street and West Ave.
609-525-0648
‘50s style ice cream parlor serves breakfast, burgers and tons of sweet treats. Additional location on 14th Street and Asbury Avenue. Affordable. $ Seasonal.
Jon and Patty’s Coffee Bar and Bistro
637 Asbury Ave.
609-399-3377
Crafty sandwiches and wraps. Affordable. $ Seasonal.
Katina’s Gyro Restaurant
Ninth and Central avenues
609-399-5525
Greek restaurant with an American kids’ menu to satisfy picky small fries. Affordable. $
Luigi’s
Ninth St. and West Ave.
609-399-4937
Simple, wholesome Italian fare. Affordable. $ Seasonal.
Manco and Manco Pizza
9th Street on the Boardwalk
609-399-2548
Going strong since 1956. Seasonal locations on Eighth and 12th streets. Affordable. $
Mario’s Pizzeria
1510 Bay Ave.
609-398-0490
Simple Italian favorites with delicious pizza. Affordable. $ Seasonal.
McGlades
2nd Ave. and Bay
609-399-5588
Enjoy well-prepared mahi-mahi, shrimp, crabcakes and other seafood delights. Seasonal. Standard. $$
Mike’s Seafood
55th St. and West Ave.
609-399-3474
Dig into fried or steamed seafood platters on your back deck or Mike’s. Affordable. $$ Seasonal.
OC Eatery
506 E 9th St.
609-938-2803
Contemporary coastal cuisine with international influences. Affordable. $ Seasonal.
OC Surf Cafe
715 E 8th St.
609-391-9555
Known for serving the best breakfast in town. Affordable. $ Seasonal.
Oves Restaurant
Fourth St. and Boardwalk
609-398-3712
Kid-friendly beachside cuisine in the vein of chicken fingers and fries. Affordable. $ Seasonal.
Piccini Wood Fired Brick Oven Pizza
13th St. and West Ave.
609-525-0767
Wood-fired pizzas, Italian dinners and seafood. Affordable. $
Positively Fourth Street Coffee Bar & Cafe
Fourth St. and Atlantic Ave.
609-399-8400
Friendly, eclectic little cafe inside Inn at Laurel Bay. Affordable. $
Randazzo Pizzeria & Family Restaurant
34th St. and Asbury Ave.
609-814-1600
Family-owned Italian place serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Standard. $$
Ready’s Coffee Shop
415 E. 8th St.
609-399-4418
Has the look and feel of an old-fashioned coffee or malt shop. Good breakfasts and lunches. Affordable. $
Red’s Jersey Mex Café
11th St. and Haven Ave.
609-399-2272
Generously portioned burritos, tacos and quesadillas. Gluten-free menu available. Affordable. $
Rojo’s Tacos
601 Ocean Ave.
609-391-0970
A gigantic menu with all of your favorite Mexican treats. Affordable. $
Sandwich Bar
955 Asbury Ave.
609-938-4817
Creative sandwiches with emphasis on seafood. Affordable. $
Sindia
801 Plymouth Place
609-399-1997
American-style cuisine and seafood. Standard. $$. Seasonal.
Spadafora’s
Ninth St. and Atlantic Ave.
609-398-6154
More than 25 years old and never out of style. Seasonal. Standard. $$
Starfish Cafe
822 E. Ninth St.
609-{a class=”fl r-i6wNJgBzeX00” title=”Call via Hangouts” data-number=”+16094322686” data-rtid=”i6wNJgBzeX00” data-ved=”0ahUKEwifxt2EzpfQAhVr4IMKHTW4BB8QkAgIhQEwEA”}432-2686{/a}
Cool, hip, Brooklyn-esque eatery specializing in healthy foods and beverages for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Standard. $$
Szechwan Garden
503 E. Ninth St.
609-398-5456
Low-key Chinese. Affordable. $
Katy G’s
3401 Asbury Ave.
609-545-8641
Creative desserts meet quality breakfast, lunch and dinner offerings. Seasonal. Affordable. $
Uncle Bill’s Pancake House
2112 Asbury Ave.
609-398-7393
Serving the best pancakes in the area along with other breakfast favorites. A Jersey Shore tradition for more than 50 years. Affordable. $
Varsity Inn
605 Eighth St.
609-399-1500
Try the Baked Jersey Tomato soup at this breakfast and lunch stop. Affordable. $
Voltaco’s Italian Foods
957 West Ave.
609-399-0753
Italian classics to take out. Cash only. Seasonal. Affordable. $
Yianni’s Cafe
814 Asbury Ave.
609-391-1113
Specialty Greek food and American sub shop favorites. Try the bagels. Affordable. $
Ocean County Area
Allen’s Clam Bar
5650 Route 9
New Gretna
609-296-4106
Famous for oyster stew and clam chowder. Affordable. $ Seasonal.
The Grapevine
Route 9
Tuckerton
609-296-7799
Friendly people, casual atmosphere and great eats. Standard. $$
II Giardino Sul Mare
Route 9 and Hollywood Blvd.
Forked River
609-971-7699
Your favorite Italian dishes, made to order just the way you like it. Standard. $$
Pleasantville
Hu Tieu Mien Tay
700 Black Horse Pike
609-646-8977
Vietnamese cuisine served in a cozy and welcoming setting. Affordable. $
JoJo’s
Black Horse Pike and Main St.
609-646-8332
Above-average Italian-American fare. Affordable. $
La Escondida
701 Black Horse Pike
609-484-1616
Authentic Mexican fare in a casual atmosphere. Standard. $$
Sam’s Rialto Bar & Grill
18 S Main St.
609-646-5128
Homestyle southern plates and seafood boils. Standard. $$
Welcome to the South BBQ
424 S. Main St.
609-641-0100
Authentic Southern barbecue brings big flavor to meals like ribs, chicken and pulled pork. Standard. $$
PORT NORRIS
Oyster Cracker Cafe
Bayshore Center in Bivalve
2800 High St.
856-785-2060
Fresh oysters, oyster stew, oyster po’ boys and more oyster items. Plus other menu options. Affordable. $ Seasonal.
Rio Grande
Momiji
1302 Route 47 S.
609-886-8888
Serving Japanese hibachi-style food and sushi. Standard. $$
Menz Restaurant
Route 47 and Fulling Mill Road
609-886-9500
Happening bar scene on Friday nights. Standard. $$ Seasonal.
Rio Station
Routes 9 and 47
609-889-2000
Great railroad decor and standard, hearty fare. Standard. $$
Tokyo Japanese
1711 Route 47 S.
609-889-9220
Sushi, teriyaki, sashimi and tempura all on the menu. Standard. $$
Sea Isle City
A Modo Mio Ristorante
5904 Landis Ave.
609-486-5455
A charming Italian restaurant with incredible short ribs. BYOB. Standard. $$
Andrea Trattoria II
4210 Park Road
609-263-5001
A comfortable place for well-prepared Italian. Standard. $$
Azzurra Pizza
5012 Landis Ave.
609-263-1868
Pizza and subs in the summer. Affordable. $ Seasonal
Basilico’s
27 43rd St.
609-263-1010
Ethnic cuisine down by the shore. Standard. $$
Braca Cafe
Kennedy Blvd. and the Beach
609-263-4271
Solid food and drink. Standard. $$
Carmen’s Seafood Restaurant
343 43rd Place
609-263-3471
Family-friendly seafood restaurant. Standard. $$ Seasonal.
City Burger
4201 Landis Ave.
609-478-2531
Uses fresh meats for a delicious burger. Standard. $$
DeNunzio’s Brick Oven Pizza
36th St. and the Boardwalk
609-263-2600
Pizza, cheesesteaks and authentic Italian gelato. Affordable. $ Seasonal
Doc Magrogan’s Oyster House
8600 Landis Ave.
609-263-3627
Fresh seafood in an elegant setting for reasonable prices. Standard. $$
Dock Mike’s Pancake House
4615 Landis Ave.
609-263-3625
Get your Jersey corn, sweet potato or pina colada pancakes at this inventive breakfast and lunch stop. Additional location in Cape May. Affordable. $
Giovanni’s Delicatessen
4309 Landis Ave.
609-263-7684
Subs and Italian food at this South Philadelphia-style eatery. Affordable. $ Seasonal.
Hank Sauce
8605 Landis Ave
609 486 5132
Serving everything from pinchos to burgers, this sauce-friendly restaurant has a distinctly island feel to its dishes. The perfect place for a quick meal after a day at the beach. Affordable. $ Seasonal.
La Finestra
25 JFK Blvd.
609-486-5033
Wonderful Italian restaurant by same owners/chef as A Modo Mio. Best ocean views in the city. BYOB. Standard. $$
La Fontana Coast
5000 Landis Ave.
609-486-6088
Southern Italian cuisine served in a breathtaking Mediterranean-style ambience. Standard. $$
Lobster Loft
42nd St. and the Bay
609-263-3000
Fun and entertaining restaurant with large menu. Standard. $$
Mako’s American Grille
4914 Landis Ave.
609-263-EATS
Food for any appetite in Sea Isle City. Standard. $$
Marie’s Lobster House
4304 Park Road
609-263-2526
Try the crab cake. Pricey. $$$
Mike’s Seafood
4222 Park Road
609-263-3458
Offering a wide variety of delicious seafood dishes for lunch and dinner. Standard. $$
Mrs. Brizzle’s Buns
4601 Landis Ave.
609-263-2773
Try the cinnamon buns. Also serves sandwiches and breakfast items. Affordable. $
The Ocean Drive
40th St. and Landis Ave.
609-263-1000.
Shoreside party spot will fill entertainment and burger cravings alike. Affordable. $
O’Donnell’s Pour House
3907 Landis Ave.
609-263-5600
Pub atmosphere attracts a young crowd. Standard. $$
Rick’s Breakfast House
6114 Landis Ave.
609-263-0037
Casual, friendly breakfast place. Affordable. $
Sea Shell’s Pizza & Subs
11 43rd St.
609-263-7447
Terrific pizza, excellent subs and sandwiches. Affordable. $ Seasonal.
Shoobies Restaurant
4001 Landis Ave.
609-263-2000
Creative paninis, sliders and sandwiches for the tourist or the local. Affordable. $ Seasonal.
Steak-Out
4005 Landis Ave.
609-263-6200
Serving up cheesesteaks and pancakes since 1966. Affordable. $ Seasonal.
Sunset Pier Restaurant
86th Street and the Bay
609-263-5200
Simple, affordable breakfast, lunch and dinner options. Affordable. $ Seasonal.
Uncle Oogie’s Pizzeria
6118 Landis Ave.
609-263-6086
Inexpensive, family-friendly pizza place. Affordable. $
Somers Point
Amici’s Homemade Specialties
307 Shore Road
609-904-5500
Maybe the best meatballs in South Jersey. Great family restaurant. Affordable. $
Anchorage Tavern
823 Bay Ave.,
609-926-1776
Great bar food and cold beer. Affordable. $
Baia Restaurant
998 Bay Ave.
609-927-9753
Red sauces and white sauces a-plenty in this pizza paradise. Standard. $$
Bay Ave Sushi
718 Bay Ave.
{a class=”fl r-isGpxzU1XYWw” title=”Call via Hangouts” data-number=”+16099269611” data-rtid=”isGpxzU1XYWw” data-ved=”0ahUKEwjUiciexPDVAhWI4SYKHYRNDT4QkAgIrgEoADAV”}609-601-8822{/a}
Authentic Japanese, sushi and teriyaki dishes. A great BYOB. Standard. $$
Breakfast Shop
910 Bay Ave.
609-601-2100
Behind Smitty’s clam bar. Open year-round seven days a week for breakfast from 6 a.m. to noon. Affordable. $
Caroline’s by the Bay
450 Bay Ave.
609-927-9007
Burgers, salads and other traditional favorites. Overlooking the bay. Affordable. $
Charlie’s Bar and Restaurant
800 Shore Road
609-653-9848
Good food in an informal atmosphere. Affordable. $
CJ’s Corner
701 Shore Road
609-927-4701
An inviting little eatery serving some of the best breakfast in the area. Affordable. $
Clancy’s By the Bay
101 E. Maryland Ave.
609-927-6969
Full bar and seafood menu as well as traditional pub food. Affordable. $
Crab Trap
Somers Point Circle
609-927-7377
Fresh seafood done well. Standard. $$
Crabby Jack’s
2 Broadway
609-927-7377
Crab Trap’s little brother. Outside deck on bay offers fab views. Live music and good food don’t hurt either. Affordable. $
The Doc’s Place
646 Bay Ave.
609-926-0404
Incredible food for lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch, with a top-notch martini menu and live music on weekends. Standard. $$.
El Tipico Mexican Taqueria
560 New Road
609-{a class=”fl r-iVGpUO1Qmf8o” title=”Call via Hangouts” data-number=”+16096538226” data-rtid=”iVGpUO1Qmf8o” data-ved=”0ahUKEwiftfLUzpfQAhVn7YMKHXfsD3sQkAgIezAP”}653-8226{/a}
Fresh and flavorful Oaxacan-style Mexican food. Standard. $$.
Fitzpatrick’s Deli & Steakhouse
650 New Road
609-653-8155
Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner with steaks, seafood and salad entrees. Open daily 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Closes 5 p.m. Mondays. Affordable $
Gregory’s Restaurant & Bar
900 Shore Road
609-927-6665
A place for good food and fun, frequent live jazz. Standard. $$
Gyros & Greens
28 E. Maryland Ave.
609-904-2305
Greek restaurant specializing in gyros, souvlaki’s, spanakopita, baklava and Wraps. Affordable. $
Joe’s Restaurant
131 Jordan Road
609-927-4637
Very good Greek and Italian cuisine. Affordable. $
Josephine’s Pizzeria & Italian Deli
218 W. New York Ave.
609-927-9230
Homemade pasta and other Italian favorites. Affordable. $
Josie Kelly’s Public House
908 Shore Road
Interesting twists on Irish fare with authentic pub house decor. Standard. $$
Marsini’s Kitchen
12 E. Maryland Ave.
609-904-6301
Unique take of Italian fare with great pizza. Standard. $$
Micchelli’s Pizza
558 New Road
609-927-9753
Red sauces and white sauces a-plenty in this pizza paradise. Standard. $$
The OG (Original Greek)
17 Bethel Road
609-904-5519
Authentic, creative Greek food from culinary genius Nick Ballias. Standard. $$
Tavern on the Bay
800 Bay Ave.
609-926-3500
New American cuisine inside a fully renovated Victorian Mansion. Standard. $$
Stone Harbor
Back Bay Seafood
8305 Third Ave.
609-368-2022
Acclaimed crab cakes. Standard. $$ Seasonal
Bradley’s Steaks and Hoagies
10725 Third Ave.
609-368-2039
Try the chicken cheesesteak. Affordable. $ Seasonal
Buckets Margarita Bar + Cantina
9631 Third Ave.
609-961-3015
With a tricked-out indoor seating area with graffiti wall art, deck dining over the bay, indoor/outdoor belly-up bars and punchy, Mexican inspired furnishings, Buckets is the cool place to hang-out this season. Affordable. $ Seasonal.
Donna’s Place
10700 3rd Ave.
609-368-7100
Simple seafood shack serving a varied menu. Standard. $$
Fred’s Tavern
314 96th St.
609-368-559
Burgers, cheesesteaks and traditional pub fare is the name of the game here. Affordable. $
Green Cuisine
302 96th St.
609-368-1616
Serving lunches and dinners made with locally raised hand-picked fruits and veggies. Try a wrap, smoothie or salad. Affordable. $
Jay’s on Third
9836 3rd Ave.
609-368-1000
Serving an eclectic menu of chic contemporary dishes, this stylish bistro is worth the trip. Pricey. $$$
Kuishimbo
330 96th St.
609-967-7007
Typical Japanese done right. Standard. $$
Marabella’s Family Restaurant
9426 3rd Ave.
609-368-5037
Fresh festive Italian BYOB. Since 1972. Standard. $$
Quahog’s Seafood Shack
206 97th St.
609-368-6300
Inventive seafood dishes such as lobster taquitos and their signature dish “fish ribs.” Standard. $$ Seasonal.
Ristorante Luciano
9820 Third Ave.
609-967-9115
Gnocchi, puttanesca, rigatoni and other authentic Italian dishes. Standard. $$
Sax at The Reeds
9601 Third Ave.
609-368-0100
Open daily year-round, SAX offers a delectable every-day dining experience with eclectic fireside menus for breakfast, dinner and drinks. Standard. $$
Spiaggetta Seafood Trattoria
9800 3rd Ave.
609-368-9400
A variety of both Italian specialties and seafood. Sample divine creations such as filet mignon with crabmeat and gorgonzola sauce. Pricey. $$$
Stone Harbor Bar and Grille
261 96th St.
609-368-4565
Great sports bar serving up delicious favorites such as blackened chicken sandwiches and crabcakes. Standard. $$
The Water Star Grille at The Reeds at Shelter Haven
9601 Third Ave.
609-368-0100
Located directly on the bay, great spot for cocktails, leisurely lunches and dinner gatherings. Standard. $$
Yvette’s Cafe
221 96th St.
609-368-1855
Charming, European-influenced café. Affordable. $
Strathmere
Deauville Inn
201 Willard Road
609-263-2080
Waterfront dining — complimentary sunsets, open noon daily year round; dinner reservations suggested for indoor dining; full liquor service. Standard. $$
The Old Shack
705 Commonwealth Ave.
609-263-7773
Great little place for breakfast or lunch. Try the buffalo chicken cheesesteak. Affordable. $ Seasonal.
Twisties Tavern
232 S. Bayview Drive
609-263-2200
Serving their famous flatbread pizza along with a host of other delicious pub-style specialties since 1940. Affordable. $ Seasonal.
Upper Township
Pappy’s BBQ
205 Roosevelt Blvd.
Marmora
609-390-8600
Come down and enjoy Pappy’s famous BBQ ribs and southern pulled pork plus a variety of sandwiches and pizza. Affordable. $
Sketties
321 Roosevelt Blvd.
Marmora
609-390-3574
Comfy Italian restaurant serving oven–fired pies, pasta dishes and sandwiches in a casual ambiance. Standard. $$ Seasonal.
Taco Shells by the Sea
4 Roosevelt Blvd.
Marmora
609-390-5757
Small “fresh-Mex” with tiny eat-in section, mostly take-out only. Affordable. $
Tokyo Mandarin
4 Roosevelt Blvd.
Marmora
609-390-8883
Best sushi around, hands down. Eat-in BYO or take-out only. Standard. $$
Tuckahoe Inn
1 Harbor Rd. and Route 9
Beesley’s Point
609-390-3322
Standard continental menu fare with beautiful views. Standard. $$
Village Kitchen
46 Tuckahoe Road
Marmora
609-390-1174
Tasty breakfast and lunch, friendly service in a modern setting. Affordable. $
Yesterday’s Restaurant
316 Roosevelt Blvd.
Marmora
609-390-1757
The name echoes its old-timey feel. Standard. $$
Ventnor
Annette’s Restaurant
104 N. Dorset Ave
609-822-8366
Traditional breakfast fare. Affordable. $
Bubbie’s Bistro
5204 Ventnor Ave.
609-822-7200
Serving up the best hand-tossed Kosher pizza along with other Italian and Mediterranean specialties. Affordable. $
Cardinal Bistro
6525 Ventnor Ave.
609-541-4633
Homey feel with food that pulls from eclectic flavor profiles. Hours change seasonally. Offers Sunday brunch. Standard $$
Domenico’s
5223 Ventnor Ave.
609-822-1300
Tasty Italian cuisine served in a poised and relaxed atmosphere. BYOB. Standard. $$
Hannah G’s
7310 Ventnor Ave.
609-823-1466
All your favorite breakfast items are served up here — French toast, omelettes, and waffles are just the beginning. Affordable. $
Isabella’s
4 South Portland Ave.
609-822-2477
Authentic Mexican cuisine for dinner. Also serving breakfast and lunch. Standard. $$
The Ladle of Luv
7301 Ventnor Ave.
609-822-LOVE
Comfort food with beach lunches and vegeterian options. Affordable. $
Red Room Cafe
141 N. Dorset Ave.
609-822-1067
A BYO with some of the most incredibly unique Italian food at the shore. Not your typical “red sauce and baked ziti” joint. The fettucine rubino is nearly impossible to beat. Standard. $$
Sack O’ Subs
5217 Ventnor Ave.
609-823-2552
Local fixture since 1969. Additional locations in Absecon, Atlantic City and Ocean City. Affordable. $
Yama Japanese Restaurant
5305 Atlantic Ave.
609-822-8007
Awesome sushi and service. Standard. $$
Vineland
Dakota Prime Steak House and Sushi
2216 W. Landis Ave. and Route 55
856-692-0468
Specializing in prime cuts of meat and the best sushi around. Standard. $$
Landis Pig Roast
623 E. Landis Ave.
856-691-8980
The pig rules here, but also have pasta and seafood specials. $$
Maplewood III
200 N. Delsea Drive
856-692-2011
Daily dinner and early-bird specials. Standard. $$
Red Lobster
3849 S. Delsea Drive
856-825-9600
The classic chain you’ve come to know and love. Standard. $$
The Wildwoods
Boathouse Restaurant
506 W. Rio Grande Ave.
Wildwood
609-729-5301
Try the surf and turf. Standard. $$.
Brine
8100 Bayview Ave.
Wildwood Crest
609-729-5301
Fresh fare, seasonal cocktails, breathtaking sunsets. Standard. $$.
Coastal Blue Oceanside Grille
9701 Atlantic Ave.
Diamond Beach
609-224-1124
Simple, but amazing oceanside dining. Standard. $$
DeNinno’s Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar
9510 Pacific Ave.
Wildwood Crest
609-522-5425
Exquisite Italian dishes in a family-friendly atmostphere. Standard. $$
Dog Tooth Bar and Grill
100 E. Taylor Ave.
609-522-8383
Large portions and a variety of delicious American pub fare make up the menu here. Affordable. $
DongSin
101 W. Rio Grande Ave.
609-846-0888
Traditional Japanese fare with a twist. Affordable. $
Dragon House
3616 Pacific Ave.
609-522-2320
Chinese eatery with old world flair. Standard. $$
Jersey Girl Drinks and Dining
Corner of Schellenger and Atlantic avenues
609-523-1800
Contemporary American cuisine focusing on meat and seafood. Affordable. $
Joe’s Fish Co. at Morey’s Piers
2701 Boardwalk
Wildwood
609-522-3900
Offering “contemporary Boardwalk fare” in the vein of pizza, seafood and Curley’s fries. Standard. $$
La Piazza Cucina Italiano
4600 Pacific Ave.
Wildwood
609-522-8300
Hot Italian food, live music and family atmosphere. Standard. $$
Lighthouse Pointe
5101 Shawcrest Road
Wildwood
609-522-SHIP
Food is great and the dining room is big enough for large groups. Standard. $$. Seasonal.
Mia Mia Raw Bar and Ristorante
3002 Pacific Ave.
609-408-6524
Everyone’s favorite veal, chicken and seafood dishes. Standard. $$
MudHen Brewing Co.
127 W. Rio Grande Ave.
609-846-7918
A micro brewery and a gastropub. A must-try. Standard. $
Owen’s Pub
119 E. 17th Ave.
609-729-7290
Comfortable and friendly atmosphere. Affordable. $
Pasta Pesto Italian Grill
3810 Atlantic Ave.
609-522-6272
Specializing in all types of pizza and pasta. Standard. $$
Rick’s Seafood
435 W. Spruce Ave.
609-729-9443 or
609-729-9445
Casual seafood, soups, sandwiches and fried platters. Standard. $$
Sofia Pizza
3001 Pacific Ave.
609-770-7420
Great pizza and other Italian dishes with live music on Saturday nights. Affordable. $
The Establishment at 100
100 Olde New Jersey Ave.
North Wildwood
609-523-8100.
A casual upscale restaurant with a strong emphasis on farm-to-fork cooking. Standard. $$
Tony Luke’s
6200 New Jersey Ave.
Wildwood Crest
215-551-5725
A South Philly staple comes to the Wildwoods and offers its tried-and-true fare, including roast pork, cutlets and, of course, cheesesteaks. Affordable. $
Old City Pub
3301 Atlantic Ave.
Wildwood
609-846-1110
Happy Hour and daily specials a must. Affordable. $
Two Mile Inn & Crab House
Ocean Drive
Wildwood Crest
609-522-1341
Fresh seafood. Outside Tiki Bar a big draw, as well. Standard. $$. Seasonal.
Urie’s Waterfront Restaurant
588 West Rio Grande Ave.
609-522-4189
Menu of broiled/fried seafood combinations. Standard. $$. Seasonal.
Woodbine
Dionysus Restaurant
538 Washington Ave.
609-861-5803
Large portions of delicious Italian cuisine. Standard. $$
Soprano’s Pizzeria
Route 550
Corner of Dehirsch and Heilprin
609-861-3663
Delicious pasta dishes. Affordable. $
Surf Dog Bar & Grill
1563 Deshirsh Ave.
609-427-6011
Great bar fare, plus awesome BBQ and seafood options. Outdoor seating and live entertainment seasonally. Standard. $$
