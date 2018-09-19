We’ve all heard about farm-to-table restaurants. But farm-to-table bakeries?
At these eateries, sweet and fresh intersect to produce delicious baked goods that tempt even the most self-restrained.
This is precisely what happens every day at Beach Plum Bakery & Cafe in West Cape May.
“We use as many products as we can from Beach Plum Farm,” says Wendy Guiles, manager of the bakery. That includes eggs, ham, herbs and produce. “We are truly a farm-to-table bakery, which is quite unique.”
The bakery is located in West End Garage, a co-op shopping destination of nearly 60 stores that feature everything from antiques to jewelry to clothing. Beach Plum Bakery moved in December and, unlike the other businesses inside the Garage, is a brick and mortar building with seating for 16 inside and 16 outside.
When you walk into the bakery, you’ll smell the aroma of La Colombe coffee and hear the whir of the machines as baristas make fresh espresso, cappuccino, latte and other caffeinated beverages. Black, white and green accent the bakery walls, as you eye the still-warm-from-the-oven scones, donuts, cakes and cookies. Seasonal flowers from Beach Plum Farm bedeck the tables. Now, in late summer, you might find sunflowers; in spring, daffodils.
The bakery is a buttery, sweet, aromatic oasis that instantly brings feelings of happiness and calm when you walk in.
“Since opening, we have quite a local following,” Guiles says. “We are a growing business, and each day gets better and better.”
Beach Plum Bakery has several top sellers, chief of which are its cake donuts, the house specialty. “This is our own recipe,” Guiles says proudly. “And we created it after lots and lots of tastings done over time.”
The cake donuts do not have yeast, so they’re light and fluffy. You can opt for three types: plain, powdered sugar and cinnamon sugar (one doughnut $1.75; a half dozen, $9; a dozen, $16).
Beach Plum also riffs on its traditional donuts by featuring flavored ones, including chocolate, made with chocolate dough; chocolate with vanilla glaze and dark chocolate sprinkles; lavender sugared donuts, made with a lavender-infused dough; and maple honey with crumbled bacon (singles cost $2; a half dozen, $10; a dozen, $18).
Scones are also a big seller at the bakery. You can choose savory with bacon, chive or a just-picked Jersey tomato. Others have fresh rosemary and ham, the ingredients of which come directly from the farm.
If you prefer the sweeter scones, you can opt for ones with lavender sugar, and when berries are in season, blueberry and blackberry (scones $4 each).
As you might expect, some of the cookies are unusual. One is chocolate cherry sea salt, an oatmeal-based cookie with flour, sugar, and chocolate and cherry (cookies $2.50 each). “It’s a very simple recipe,” Guiles says. “But you can taste the flavor of what’s in the product. Everything is fresh. And sea salt is sprinkled on top.”
And what’s a bakery without cake? They run the gamut here with your traditional coffee cake; lemon crumb; tuxedo crumb, a chocolate and vanilla delight; carrot with cream cheese icing; and lemon poppy seed pound cake (slices cost $4.25; whole crumb cakes, $28).
As fall arrives, expect to see more options with — what else? — pumpkin, like their fantastic pumpkin bread with chocolate chips.
For heartier fare, the bakery sells ham and cheese pie ($4). “It’s a flaky, puff-pastry filled with smoked ham from the farm and cheddar, topped with sesame seeds,” Guiles describes. “It’s sort of a hand-made grownup up hot pocket.”
All of these items are baked on site in the kitchen, fresh, every day, and they go quickly. In fact, a baker is typically on hand throughout the day to replenish shelves as soon as they empty.
Guiles is quite happy with the reception the bakery/coffee shop has been given in the community. “We haven’t even been here for a year,” she says, “and we see the same people every day which is really nice. It’s a great feeling.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.