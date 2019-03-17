Though he did take a few culinary classes back in the day, Robert Biele considers himself a self-taught chef. And what a teacher — and a student — he is.
For over 25 years, Biele has cooked for and owned the restaurant that bears his name, Roberto’s Dolce Vita, in Beach Haven Terrace in Long Beach Island.
“I just enjoy cooking,” he says.
When Roberto’s opened in 1994, despite its LBI location, it had a Cape May-Victorian charm, accompanied by a traditional Italian menu. But Superstorm Sandy destroyed the once-inviting building, causing severe damage throughout. Some may have given up. But Biele isn’t the type to let anything keep him down.
Less than seven months after the hurricane ripped through Roberto’s washing everything away, Biele reopened his treasured restaurant, giving it a new look and a new attitude.
“We became more modern, more contemporary — even though the menu has stayed pretty traditional,” he says. “The logo changed, the interior is a little more modern. It was fresh and new and brought us to the new century.”
Customer reaction to the redesign came in an unexpected, but pleasant, way. There was a sense of balance after reopening, according to Biele. “People who used to come (before Sandy) still loved it, but newer customers liked it because it was newer and more modern.”
With an updated look outside the kitchen, Executive Chef Biele and his Chef Adrian Marquez began to focus on updating a few things inside the kitchen. They worked on some new signature dishes, which have been ordered regularly ever since. If you aren’t sure what’s considered “signature,” here’s a hint: it will have a family member’s name attached to it.
There’s the chicken Gabriella ($24) with mushrooms and sundried tomatoes in a brandy demi glaze named after a daughter; pasta Roberto ($21) with peas, onions, prosciutto and plum tomatoes in a pink cream sauced as a nod to both his son and himself, the Olghina ($28), a 14-ounce pork chop with peppers, onions and potatoes named for his beloved mother; and the pork chop with prosciutto, spinach and mozzarella called the Maria, after practically every other woman in his family.
“They all have the middle name Marie,” he laughs.
Nightly specials are always inspired by what comes in that day, whether a seafood or vegetables or meats. Veal, however, Biele considers "the big staple,” and is cut in house.
Being in business for more than a quarter of a century, Biele has seen families grow up in front of his eyes. That includes most of his staff, the majority of which has been with him for 20 or more years, as well as his customers.
In recent years, he’s seeing customers who used to come in with their parents when they were little children now dining there with kids of their own.
"For a while it used to be a later crowd — people stayed at the beach late, ate late. Now they get off the beach earlier with kids, have an earlier dinner — 5 o'clock, 5:30, 6 o’clock. I’ve seen the changes going back around."
Last summer when Roberto’s Dolce Vita celebrated 25 years in business, Biele and his staff threw a huge shindig, and invited long-time customers, police and firemen, elected officials, and friends and family. More than 300 guests dined under a big tent, all the while reminiscing about Roberto’s throughout the years.
“It was more of a ‘thank you’ from us for everybody,” Beile says. “Thank you for being there with us for 25 years and making us successful.”
