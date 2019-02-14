Whether you think of Valentine’s Day as heartwarming or cringe worthy, there is no escaping it. Love is not only in the air, it’s in every drug store aisle, bank teller’s window, even at your dog’s vet’s office.
Rather than escape it, embrace it.
We’ve rounded up some unique ways to make the most out of Valentine’s Day, whether it’s because you love someone else or simply yourself.
ATLANTIC COUNTY
Cook up something hot
They say the way to someone’s heart is through the stomach. So why not spend the most romantic night of the year cooking with your S.O.? From 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 14, the Claridge Hotel is offering couples class on preparing lobster bisque. In addition to the joint cooking experience, the evening includes a three-course buffet and two alcoholic drinks per person. Tickets are $59 per person and can be purchased on Eventbrite.com where you can also find more information. The event takes place in the South Hampton Room on the sixth floor. The Claridge is at 123 S. Indiana Ave., in Atlantic City.
Marry him/her all over again
Grab your spouse and head straight to the Absecon Lighthouse at 6 p.m., Feb. 14, when the historic venue will host its annual Valentine’s Day group vow renewal performed by a non-denominational minister in the Keeper’s Cottage. The ceremony is followed by a champagne toast and dancing to the beautiful sounds of classic songs and standards performed by vocalist Lisa Camp. Couples are also being offered a special king room rate of $49 at Golden Nugget for this special evening, plus a chance to win a future overnight stay and dinner at the Nugget. A donation minimum of $40 per couple includes the ceremony, a tower climb, live music and dancing and the champagne toast. Proceeds go toward the preservation of the lighthouse. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and goes till 7 p.m. Reservations, which are required, can be made by calling 609-449-1360. Absecon Lighthouse is located at 31 S. Rhode Island Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to AbseconLighthouse.com.
Did someone say, ‘chocolate’?
Chocolate and Valentine’s Day are synonymous with one another. So are Chefs Mark and Deb Pellegrino, the husband-and-wife team of MaDe Atlantic City Chocolate Bar, who gave up successful careers in the casino food and beverage industry to open this bean-to-bar delight last year. There’s practically nothing more romantic than chocolate at Valentine’s Day, and particularly when created with love by a real-life couple. For you honey, we recommend the Artisan Chocolate Truffles which come in a 4-, 5- or 6-piece box ($7.50, $9, $10.50). Located at 121 S. Tennessee Ave., A.C. Go to MadeACChocolate.com.
Good enough to eat — but don’t
Here’s a super sweet treat for your favorite Valentine — yourself! The Spa & Salon at the Golden Nugget Atlantic City presently has 50-minute Chocolate Enzyme Facials ($105) on its menu. Now through Feb. 28, you can pamper yourself with this deliciously indulgent chocolate soufflé facial that has caffeine in it, which is great for tightening and brightening. If you’re sensitive to scents, don’t worry about this overwhelming you — it’s not like Hershey Park, this chocolate aroma is very subtle. Golden Nugget is at Huron Avenue and Brigantine Boulevard in A.C. Go to GoldenNugget.com.
Romantic flavors for sweethearts
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar is heating things up. Between 4 and 10 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, be sure to try Chef-Partner Guillermo Pernot and Executive Chef Kevin Couch’s fabulous specials, created just for this night: an appetizer of Frito del Mar, crispy Calypso shrimp and sea scallops with chipotle allioli and passion fruit-honey drizzle ($11); an entrée of Bife de Lomo, pan-roasted filet mignon with truffled malanga mash, crispy shallot rings and a post wine-mushroom sauce ($30), as well as Tarta de Queso, chocolate cheesecake with spiced rum macerated strawberries for dessert ($8). Each item has been thoughtfully designed for lovers celebrating this special holiday. Cuba Libre is located in The Quarter at Tropicana Atlantic City, 2801 Pacific Ave.; CulbaLibreRestaurant.com.
Be a Heart Hero
February has Valentine’s Day, but it’s also National Heart Month, so the Heart Hero Project, a New Jersey nonprofit, will host “Hops for Hearts” Saturday, Feb. 16, from 4-7 p.m. at Hidden Sands Brewery (6754 Washington Ave., Egg Harbor Township). The Heart Hero Project is dedicated to creating awareness for Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, or HLHS, which affects 1 in every 10,000 births. Tickets ($30 each) include a silent auction, two pints and light food. Go to HeartHeroProject.org.
Warm, fuzzy and bubbly
Champagne is especially appropriate for Valentine’s Day. So make a toast with your loved one in an uber romantic setting — Immersion Pool at The Water Club — with Iron Chef and Food Network star Geoffrey Zakarian who will host “Bubbles,” a champagne-inspired event with Moet & Chandon 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15. Tickets are $85. The Water Club is at 1 Renaissance Way in A.C. Go to TheBorgata.com
Heart and Soul Jam
Tropicana will play host to an array of the most popular love songs during the Valentine’s Soul Jam with The Stylistics (“Betcha By Golly Wow,” “Break Up to Make Up”), Bloodstone (“Never Let You Go”), The Manhattans (“There’s No Me Without You”) and Harold Melvin’s Blue Notes (“Don’t’ Leave Me This Way”). This all-star show takes place 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17. Tickets, priced at $58, $75, $98, can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. Tropicana is located at 2831 Boardwalk in A.C. Go to Tropicana.net.
Ooo, la, spa!
Wanna quick getaway with your sweetie? Greate Bay Country Club is offering a night away from the kids on either Feb. 14 or 15. The “True Love Package” includes 4-course prix-fixe dinner for two; an overnight stay at Sonesta ES Suites; a “Sweet Treat” couples massage at blu wave spa; and a complimentary bottle of champagne for $350. Greate Bay is located at 901 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road in Somers Point. Go to GreateBay.com.
Dine vegan after the holiday
The American Vegan Society will host a post-Valentine’s dinner prepared and presented by culinary students, the future masters of haute cuisine who are learning about cooking gourmet vegan. There are two chances to attend: Monday, Feb. 18, or Tuesday, Feb. 19. Both take place at 6:30 p.m. at Careme’s, the Academy of Culinary Arts at Atlantic Cape Community College. Chef Linda Wohlman’s menu includes: arancini di riso with truffle-studded pomodoro sauce; smoked tofu and veggies in a spicy broth; fig-olive-citrus salad with baby greens, wild rice and a lemon-Dijon dressing; potato spaghetti with walnut pesto, zucchini meatballs and herbed ricotta; and dessert of tiramisu with cocoa nib-espresso dust. Live music will be performed by Even Betta. The cost is $36 for adults, $26 for students. Careme’s is at 5100 E. Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing. Go to AmericanVegan.org.
CAPE MAY COUNTY
Let love cascade like a chocolate fountain
Many spots are offering romantic multi-course meals for you and your loved one to share. But not many will have a “Chocolate Love Fountain” for all to participate in! Mako’s in Sea Isle is offering a lovely four-course meal with complimentary treats! Aside from the thoughtfully created menu, guests will receive a box of chocolates and a rose, and the evening will culminate with a rich and delicious chocolate fountain with a selection of strawberries, pineapple and even pretzels and marshmallows for dipping. This exquisite evening is $45 per person, reservations accepted between 5 and 10 p.m. Mako’s is located at 4914 Landis Ave. Go to MakosRestaurant.com or Facebook.com.
Serenade your sweetie
Congress Hall is hosting a special after-Valentine’s Day event — a Broadway Musical Sing-Along — 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17. The musical event with have special guests direct from Broadway for a night filled with show stoppers and favorites from the Great White Way. Tickets for dinner and the show are $36.99 for adults and $9.99 for children. Tickets for the concert only are $15.99. Congress Hall is at 200 Congress Place in Cape May. Go to CapeResorts.com.
The play’s the thing
Extend your Valentine’s through the weekend and take in a show. “The Second Aerodrome New Play Festival” will take place 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 16 and 17, at the Marquis de Lafayette Hotel. Five original short plays (“Baby on Board” by Lisa Cutler; “Replacement Parts” by Heidi Mae; “Tina” by F.J. Hartland; “Making the Cut” by Nina Mansfield; and “The Tao of Tisch” by Susan Tischler”) will be performed. Admission is only $10. The hotel is at 501 Beach Drive in Cape May. For reservations or questions, contact 323-793-2153 or aerodromenj@aol.com. Tickets can also be found on Eventbrite.com.
Make it ‘an evening to remember’
Love is always in the air at the Ebbitt Room at the Virginia Hotel, but even more so around Valentine’s Day. On the big day, toast each other a the bar with a specially created cocktail, the Cupid’s Arrow, with a raspberry and blood orange simple syrup, Alibi Gin, lemon juice and an egg white. Then head to the dining room for a romantic, candle lit four-course meal created by Chef Jason Hanin that’s comprised of the freshest ingredients, some right from Cape Resorts very own Beach Plum Farm, with a complimentary glass of champagne ($85 per person). Wanna make it “an evening to remember?” The “Evening to Remember” overnight packages are available throughout the month of February. The package includes: deluxe accommodations, a welcome bottle of house champagne and chocolate truffles, a choice of Cape May Diamond earrings or a necklace, a $100 dining credit for the Ebbitt Room, continental breakfast for two and complimentary valet parking. Prices are $179 any night in February; $219 on Feb. 14, which includes dinner for two. The Virginia is at 25 Jackson St. in Cape May. Go to CapeResorts.com.
Stay kissing sweet
Get smooth, primed and perfectly kissable lips with Perk, a new lip treatment available at Spa Avalon. Perk lip service will “lightly plump lips and lock in moisture” aided by key ingredients like peppermint oil and peony extract. The result? “A perfect pout.” After the Perk lip treatment is performed at Spa Avalon, you get to take home the lip-revitalizing serum for daily use or whenever you need a boost of hydration. Perk lip service is $30. Spa Avalon is located at 2488 Dune Drive, Avalon. Go to SpaAvalon.net.
OCEAN COUNTY
Canoodle under the stars
Spend Valentine’s night with your special someone under the stars at the Robert J. Novins Planetarium. The evening begins with refreshments from 6:15-7 p.m., followed by a sky show in the Planetarium Theater from 7-8 p.m. A local astronomer will relay love stories that have been immortalized in the stars while you and your honey delight to the sights and sounds of romantic laser songs interspersed throughout the program. Tickets are $20 each and include refreshments and the planetarium show. The planetarium is located on the Ocean County College Main Campus, College Drive, Toms River; park in Parking Lot #2. For more info, go to Ocean.edu/planetarium.
