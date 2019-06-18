AVALON
29th Street Deli & Grill
2878 Dune Drive
609-967-3354
Shake the salt from your hair and order a sandwich. Affordable. $
Avalon Seafood & Produce Market
2909 Ocean Drive
609-967-7555
Seasonal seafood stop. Grab platters of seafood or pasta for a hearty meal at home. Standard. $$
Bobby Dee’s Rock’n Chair Restaurant
2409 Dune Drive
609-967-3300
Family restaurant with fresh seafood and great martini. Dine in or out. Affordable. $
Cafe Loren
23rd Street and Dune Drive
609-967-8228
Upscale, expertly prepared foods. Pricey. $$$ Seasonal.
Circle Pizza
21st Street and Dune Drive
609-967-7566
The Buchanan family has been serving up specialty pizzas, sandwiches and strombolis in Avalon since 1968. Affordable. $
Concord Cafe
7800 Dune Drive
609-368-5505
Menu runs the gamut of American specialties. Affordable. $
The Diving Horse
2109 Dune Drive
609-368-5000
A charming upscale restaurant serving elegant dishes such as short ribs and Rhode Island Fluke. Pricey. $$$ Seasonal.
Grand Moon Chinese
3250 Dune Drive
609-368-8869
Cash-only Chinese place. Affordable. $
Kudos American Grille
2619 Dune Drive
609-368-7422
Outdoor seating and delicious American standards at very affordable prices. Affordable. $
Marie Nicole’s
79th and Ocean Drive
609-368-1919
One of the first “gourmet” restaurants to succeed in Wildwood area moved to Avalon in summer 2017. Standard. $$
Moran’s Dockside Deli
In the Avalon Sportfishing Center
14th Street and Ocean Drive
609-368-1321
Simple sandwiches, salads and breakfasts for the seafarer. Affordable. $
Oceanside Seafood
25th Street and Dune Drive
609-368-2114
Seafood for the whole family. Kids eat dinner for free on Tuesdays. Standard. $$
Polpo
3258 Dune Drive
609-830-2904
Under the La Fontana umbrella of restaurant; focus is on polpo — octopus. Standard. $$
Princeton Bar and Grill
2008 Dune Drive
609-967-3456
Great live music with fine American cuisine. Affordable. $
The Sea Grill
225 21st St.
609-967-5511
Darling location with inventive and unique meals. Standard. $$
Shorebreak Pizza Grille
2259 Dune Drive
609-967-3020
Pizza, subs and salads at this beachy locale. Standard. $$
Sylvester’s Fish Market
503 21st Ave.
609-967-7553
A reputation for out-of-this-world crabcakes. Affordable. $
Tortilla Flats
2540 Dune Drive
609-967-5658
Fantastic, authentic Mexican cuisine. Affordable. $. Seasonal.
Uncle Bill’s Pancake House
3189 Dune Drive
609-967-8448
Serving the best pancakes in the area along with other breakfast favorites. A Jersey Shore tradition for more than 50 years. Affordable. $
Via Mare Ristorante
2319 Ocean Drive
609-368-4494
An extensive menu featuring authentic Italian-inspired veal, pasta and fresh seafood dishes. Pricey. $$$
Windrift Restaurant
79th Street and the Beach
609-368-5761
Great place to see live music and dance. Standard. $$
Whitebrier
260 20th St.
609-967-5225
Traditional Italian and American dishes. Affordable. $
BEACH HAVEN
Buckalew’s Restaurant & Tavern
101 N. Bay Ave. at Centre Street
609-492-1065
Located in a building more than 100 years old, Buckalew’s keeps up a tradition of having popular tomato pies mixed with vegetarian and vegan menus. Affordable. $
BRIGANTINE
Andre’s Wine Bar & Grill
1312 W. Brigantine Ave.
609-266-1124
Authentic Italian cuisine. Affordable. $
Bella Luna
900 W Brigantine Ave.
609-266-4400
Mexican food, BYO. Affordable. $
Cellar 32
3119 Revere Blvd.
609-264-9463
Cellar 32 has an incredible wine selection along with an extensive menu featuring both Italian favorites and fresh seafood. Pricey. $$$
The Cove
3700 Brigantine Blvd.
609-264-5740
Indoor and outdoor dining available in season. Great lunch and dinner menus with terrific entrees and sandwiches. Inventive cocktail list. Pricey. $$$
Crab Shack
1112 W. Brigantine Ave.
609-266-3009
Known for serving up some of the most delicious seafood in South Jersey. Standard. $$
Hot Bagel Factory
1213 W. Brigantine Ave.
609-266-4600
Breakfast, lunch, bagels aplenty. Affordable. $
Laguna Grill and Rum Bar
1400 Ocean Ave. 266-7731
Beachfront dining, live music, Jersey fresh seafood and an outstanding beach bar. Standard. $$
Pirate’s Den
1219 E. Brigantine Ave.
609-266-1927
Exceptional lunch in a unique dining environment. Standard. $$
Yuki Hana Restaurant
3628 Brigantine Blvd.
609-266-7608
Serving the best of both Japanese and Chinese cuisine, Yuki Hana provides the best of both worlds under one roof. Affordable. $
BUENA
Merighi’s Savoy Inn
E. Landis Ave. and Union Road
East Vineland
856-691-8051
Well-known and respected Italian bistro. Standard. $$
