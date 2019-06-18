092718_ats_polpo

Avalon’s Polpo has a range of seafood dishes to delight your taste buds.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

AVALON

29th Street Deli & Grill

2878 Dune Drive

609-967-3354

Shake the salt from your hair and order a sandwich. Affordable. $

Avalon Seafood & Produce Market

2909 Ocean Drive

609-967-7555

Seasonal seafood stop. Grab platters of seafood or pasta for a hearty meal at home. Standard. $$

Bobby Dee’s Rock’n Chair Restaurant

2409 Dune Drive

609-967-3300

Family restaurant with fresh seafood and great martini. Dine in or out. Affordable. $

Cafe Loren

23rd Street and Dune Drive

609-967-8228

Upscale, expertly prepared foods. Pricey. $$$ Seasonal.

Circle Pizza

21st Street and Dune Drive

609-967-7566

The Buchanan family has been serving up specialty pizzas, sandwiches and strombolis in Avalon since 1968. Affordable. $

Concord Cafe

7800 Dune Drive

609-368-5505

Menu runs the gamut of American specialties. Affordable. $

The Diving Horse

2109 Dune Drive

609-368-5000

A charming upscale restaurant serving elegant dishes such as short ribs and Rhode Island Fluke. Pricey. $$$ Seasonal.

Grand Moon Chinese

3250 Dune Drive

609-368-8869

Cash-only Chinese place. Affordable. $

Kudos American Grille

2619 Dune Drive

609-368-7422

Outdoor seating and delicious American standards at very affordable prices. Affordable. $

Marie Nicole’s

79th and Ocean Drive

609-368-1919

One of the first “gourmet” restaurants to succeed in Wildwood area moved to Avalon in summer 2017. Standard. $$

Moran’s Dockside Deli

In the Avalon Sportfishing Center

14th Street and Ocean Drive

609-368-1321

Simple sandwiches, salads and breakfasts for the seafarer. Affordable. $

Oceanside Seafood

25th Street and Dune Drive

609-368-2114

Seafood for the whole family. Kids eat dinner for free on Tuesdays. Standard. $$

Polpo

3258 Dune Drive

609-830-2904

Under the La Fontana umbrella of restaurant; focus is on polpo — octopus. Standard. $$

Princeton Bar and Grill

2008 Dune Drive

609-967-3456

Great live music with fine American cuisine. Affordable. $

The Sea Grill

225 21st St.

609-967-5511

Darling location with inventive and unique meals. Standard. $$

Shorebreak Pizza Grille

2259 Dune Drive

609-967-3020

Pizza, subs and salads at this beachy locale. Standard. $$

Sylvester’s Fish Market

503 21st Ave.

609-967-7553

A reputation for out-of-this-world crabcakes. Affordable. $

Tortilla Flats

2540 Dune Drive

609-967-5658

Fantastic, authentic Mexican cuisine. Affordable. $. Seasonal.

Uncle Bill’s Pancake House

3189 Dune Drive

609-967-8448

Serving the best pancakes in the area along with other breakfast favorites. A Jersey Shore tradition for more than 50 years. Affordable. $

Via Mare Ristorante

2319 Ocean Drive

609-368-4494

An extensive menu featuring authentic Italian-inspired veal, pasta and fresh seafood dishes. Pricey. $$$

Windrift Restaurant

79th Street and the Beach

609-368-5761

Great place to see live music and dance. Standard. $$

Whitebrier

260 20th St.

609-967-5225

Traditional Italian and American dishes. Affordable. $

BEACH HAVEN

Buckalew’s Restaurant & Tavern

101 N. Bay Ave. at Centre Street

609-492-1065

Located in a building more than 100 years old, Buckalew’s keeps up a tradition of having popular tomato pies mixed with vegetarian and vegan menus. Affordable. $

BRIGANTINE

Andre’s Wine Bar & Grill

1312 W. Brigantine Ave.

609-266-1124

Authentic Italian cuisine. Affordable. $

Bella Luna

900 W Brigantine Ave.

609-266-4400

Mexican food, BYO. Affordable. $

Cellar 32

3119 Revere Blvd.

609-264-9463

Cellar 32 has an incredible wine selection along with an extensive menu featuring both Italian favorites and fresh seafood. Pricey. $$$

The Cove

3700 Brigantine Blvd.

609-264-5740

Indoor and outdoor dining available in season. Great lunch and dinner menus with terrific entrees and sandwiches. Inventive cocktail list. Pricey. $$$

Crab Shack

1112 W. Brigantine Ave.

609-266-3009

Known for serving up some of the most delicious seafood in South Jersey. Standard. $$

Hot Bagel Factory

1213 W. Brigantine Ave.

609-266-4600

Breakfast, lunch, bagels aplenty. Affordable. $

Laguna Grill and Rum Bar

1400 Ocean Ave. 266-7731

Beachfront dining, live music, Jersey fresh seafood and an outstanding beach bar. Standard. $$

Pirate’s Den

1219 E. Brigantine Ave.

609-266-1927

Exceptional lunch in a unique dining environment. Standard. $$

Yuki Hana Restaurant

3628 Brigantine Blvd.

609-266-7608

Serving the best of both Japanese and Chinese cuisine, Yuki Hana provides the best of both worlds under one roof. Affordable. $

BUENA

Merighi’s Savoy Inn

E. Landis Ave. and Union Road

East Vineland

856-691-8051

Well-known and respected Italian bistro. Standard. $$

