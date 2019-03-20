It may be a bit chilly still, but it's officially spring and that means it's time for a trip to Rita's Water Ice. For those not in the know, each year on the first day of spring the folks at Rita's Water Ice hand out a free ice to every customer. Those who want to splurge can add custard to it for just a buck. A.C. Weekly Editor Pamela Dollak and Associate Editor Ryan Loughlin stopped down at the Rita's in Northfield to grab some ice and chat with the locals about what makes this day so exciting.
It's official — spring is here, and we're going to Rita's
- By RYAN LOUGHLIN
- Updated
Ryan Loughlin
Associate Editor, At The Shore/ACWeekly
Freelance reporter for At The Shore/Atlantic City Insiders from 2011-2015; Editor in Chief, MainStreetMarlboro.com,2014-2015; Writer for Zagat, 2013
