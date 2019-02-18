Long Beach Island is one of those places that seems to go into a state of extreme hibernation when the summer ends. Maybe it’s because of its geographical situation, isolated out on a barrier island that most folks would have to make a point of making a rather grand detour off the Garden State Parkway to even get to, Long Beach island appears to the average Jersey resident to almost not exist outside of the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
But apparently, we are all completely wrong.
“Every place I have ever worked has been year round on LBI” says Don Brown, owner of Greenhouse Café. To Brown, LBI is just like any other spot on the Jersey Shore, the summer is when it peaks, but for many, it is a year-round way of life.
“Some spots do close, but we have always been able to make it through the winter here. We have our locals and the weekends are always busy no matter what,” he says.
Staying healthy … or not
It’s not hard to see why Greenhouse Café manages to keep business going all year long. The spot is a bit of a jack of all trades, as it offers something for everyone. All mealtimes are covered, with breakfast including everything from omelets to giant egg-based subs like the crab and egg which includes backfin, lump and claw meat scrambled and grilled with three eggs, fresh tomato and Old Bay seasoning on a butter-toasted long roll with Alpine Lace Swiss and cheddar cheeses, to their signature Greenhouse French toast which involves wedges of egg bread dipped in a cinnamon-vanilla-egg batter and deep-fried then dusted with powdered sugar.
Lunch and dinner options run the gamut from hearty pork roll subs to fancier fare such as the pasta del mare Bianca with whole wheat linguini and a personal pizza made with a cauliflower crust. In that sense it may remind you of a diner, but Brown is not a fan of that comparison, as he feels his menu skews a bit more daring than your average greasy spoon.
“We offer a lot of healthy choices. We have vegan items, rice milk, dairy-free cheeses and more. We have a healthy slant, but we don’t consider ourselves a health food restaurant, because you can still get vodka sauce with sausage if you like!”
Brown chooses to offer a broad spectrum of items, not because of any of his own dietary preferences, but simply to keep his customers happy.
“We really started adding a lot of the healthier items due to customer demand. So many people were searching for gluten free items. Every one of the breads or pastas that you see on the menu, we have an alternative that is gluten free.”
Though offering such an eclectic menu may seem unusual for a simple café, Brown knows his business inside and out and has managed to keep the doors open and the tables packed at Greenhouse Café since he bought the place 17 years ago from the original owners. While he has made changes to keep up with current trends, he kept the original chef, Gus Majorino, which kept the food quality the same as well.
Whats in a name?
When he purchased the space in 2002, Brown decided to keep the original name. But if you are thinking the “greenhouse” moniker has to do with all of the healthy “green” foods they serve at the café, you would be mistaken.
“It’s because of the atrium,” says Brown. In 1984 when the original owners added the glass atrium they changed the name of the restaurant to the Greenhouse Café because of the greenhouse-like effect the new addition added to the space. The name stuck and has been the same for the last 35 years.
The award winner
The Greenhouse Café is littered with evidence of former glories. Brown seems particularly proud of the many awards his restaurant has won in various South Jersey publications, but one honor really stands out —the chowda.
LBI’s famous chowderfest is a big deal among soup enthusiasts and Greenhouse Café has taken home 16 awards for both their Manhattan and New England clam chowders, each of which are (wait for it) gluten free!
