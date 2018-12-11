Ocean View's own Ludlam Island Brewery has joined forces with Sierra Nevada Brewing Company to put out a beer that will support the victims of the recent California wildfires.
Ludlam Island is the only brewery in South Jersey to commit to producing the specialty brew called Resilience Butte County Proud IPA. One hundred percent of the proceeds from sales of this beer will go to those affected by the fire. In total 11 New Jersey based breweries and 1200 nationwide have come on board in response to Sierra Nevada's challenge.
Ludlam's version of Resilience is expected to be on sale by Christmas. For more info go to LudlamIsland.com.
— Ryan Loughlin
