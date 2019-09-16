Middle Township, once known for coffee shops and diners, has exploded in recent years with an array of fantastic restaurants. Eleven of them have joined together for Middle Township Restaurant Week, which will run from Sunday through Friday, Sept. 22 to 27. Unlike other restaurant weeks that offer the same one price for a prix-fixe meal, each Middle Township restaurant will have its own menu with its own price. Take, for example, Scola, which is planning a 10-course tasting menu for $35. Other deals vary throughout and only dinner is offered. The other 10 restaurants included in this tasty deal are: George’s Place, Matthews Seafood, Bellevue Tavern, Menz’s, Rio Station, Murasaki, Momiji, Nino’s Family Restaurant, Avalon Links and Dos Amigos. For a listing of MTRW menus with prices, go to MiddleTownshipRestaurantWeek.com.
— Pamela Dollak
