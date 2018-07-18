If Wildwood is experiencing a renaissance — and a simple glance at their weekly events will confirm it is — then restaurant owner Brendan Sciarra is right in the thick of it.
Sciarra just opened the first and only brewpub there — MudHen Brewing Co. While much of New Jersey has seen an upswing in breweries, there are only a handful of brewpubs in our region. Brewpubs differ from breweries in one critical way: they can serve food. So while craft beer is being brewed on-site, MudHen has a menu that’s as diverse and delicious as any around.
It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Sciarra, the owner of two other Wildwood restaurants — Dogtooth Bar & Grill and Poppi’s Brick Oven — has proven to have both a knack for identifying potential as well as the energy to make things happen. With three restaurants now within just blocks of each another, Sciarra has cemented himself as a Wildwood change maker and MudHen as the place to be this summer.
“We’re really bringing people from other parts of the county into town,” says Sciarra, on the draw of MudHen as Wildwood’s first brewery. “The kids can come and play, you can stay and sit … there’s a lot of space for moving around and it’s been great for helping to build up Wildwood.”
The aesthetic
The first thing to notice about MudHen Brewing Co. is that it’s visually arresting. Housed in the building that was formerly the Harley-Davidson Shop of Wildwood, both its well-lit marquee as well as large and inviting outdoor seating area beckons beachgoers, travelers and locals alike. And that’s just the outside.
Both Sciarra and his wife Robin were instrumental in the nuanced décor of MudHen Brewing Co. During the course of a three-year renovation, the Sciarras, with help from an architect, have completely transformed the space. Gone is any evidence of a motorcycle shop. Instead, the building has gone through a metamorphosis, incorporating exposed brick, hardwoods, and graphic tiles with high ceilings and lots of places for lounging on velvet or leather couches. The end result is a contemporary and fun venue with — at 2,500 square feet and seating for 275 people — room for all your friends.
And while you’ll be hard pressed to leave the cool ambiance and décor of the interior of MudHen, make sure you spend some time outside as well. With a fire pit, corn hole, checkers, super-sized Jenga and quite often, live music, grabbing a patio table should be top on your list of things to do this summer.
The food
Nothing about MudHen Brewing Co. was done as an afterthought, and the food is no exception. Sure, there are the usual options — burgers, crab cakes, salads. But it’s the details that make each item on the menu, created by Celebrity Chef Brian Duffy from the Food Network, stand out.
Consider the MudHen take on mac and cheese. Aside from their standard mac and cheese, made with creamy béchamel and buttered breadcrumbs ($11), there are three specialty mac and cheese dishes as well: the BBQ meat lover includes pulled pork, smoked chicken, brisket, BBQ béchamel and corn bread crumbs ($15); the veggie mac goes vegetarian with roasted veggies and spinach chopped herb béchamel with cauliflower breadcrumbs ($13); and the green eggs and ham mac and cheese stands out with smoked ham, pesto, bacon dust, cheddar bread crumbs and a fried egg ($16).
Before jumping into lunch or dinner, however, try a starter. You can’t go wrong with the pretzel sticks, a basket of soft pretzel sticks topped with sea salt and coarse black pepper and served with beer cheese, spicy mustard, and charred onion aioli ($8); Mom’s pickles, served tempura battered with Cajun sweet horseradish breadcrumbs served with chipotle sauce ($9); or hen chips, served flash fried, hen seasoned & sided with herbed ranch, malt vinegar, aioli and devils mustard ($8).
For heftier starts, or as a full meal, try one of the two MudHen chili options, available as a cup ($5) or bowl ($7). Meat lovers must try the beef, pulled pork and brisket chili made with four beans, cheddar cheese, sour cream and cornbread crumbs. Likewise, vegetarians will be right at home with the vegetarian chili, made with seitan and beans, cornbread crumbs, smoked onions and cheese.
One of Sciarra’s favorites is the Jersey Man Burger, a true Jersey concoction made with Taylor Pork Roll, thick tomato, fried egg and American cheese on a Brioche bun ($14).
On top of the robust options are plenty of lighter choices, like fresh Cape May Salts and Blue Point Oysters, as well as an additional daily oyster selection, and lots of salads. The grapefruit beet salad, made with spring mix, marinated beets, oranges, grapefruit, goat cheese, and chopped onions, and served with a raspberry walnut vinaigrette dressing ($13) is one of many creative salads, all of which can be topped with chicken, grilled shrimp, smoked salmon, crab cakes or oysters for an additional price.
The drinks
With such an extensive menu, it might be easy to forget that MudHen is also a brewery. Fortunately, there are three bars dedicated to helping you remember.
The brewing itself takes place behind a glass window that extends the length of the main bar, so customers can peek at the brewing process while noshing on the goods. While peeking, they may catch a glimpse of Brew Master Tony Cunha, previously of Rock Bottom and Sterling Pig breweries in King of Prussia and Media, Pennsylvania, respectively.
MudHen is currently brewing a dozen craft beers, with a rotating selection available at any given time. The standards, which are always available, include the Mud Light Pilsner ($5.50), 1883 IPA, the MudHen flagship IPA ($6), Holly Beach Wheat, a Belgian Witbier with notes of citrus and ginger ($5.50) and Baker’s Double IPA ($7).
Rotating beer includes the Sea Tiger, an Imperial White IPA ($7), Saison du Surf ($7), Rising Tides Pale Ale ($6) and more. If you don’t get your fill of beer while you’re at MudHen, growlers and crowlers are available to take home.
Though beer is a big component of any brewery, there are plenty of cocktail options at MudHen as well, including their signatures: Watermelon Mojito ($9); Short & A Shot cocktails — MudHen’s version of deconstructed boilermakers — like the Pilsner-Bulleit Rye Bourbon ($11); a Smokey Chipotle Margarita made with Tanteo Chipotle Tequila, pineapple and lime juices and served with a smoked salted rim ($8.50); and the WildHen Mimosa made with Stoli Orange Vodka, prosecco, and orange and cranberry juices ($9).
Customers can enjoy their cocktails anywhere at MudHen, but head to either the “Garage” — a quiet back bar lounge-type area — or the upstairs lounge, complete with a fireplace and couches your living room would kill for, to truly appreciate the atmosphere.
