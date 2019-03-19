Oprah Winfrey, longtime partner Stedman Graham, and BFF-forever Gayle King dined at Cape May's famed Ebbitt Room inside The Virginia Hotel around 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16.
According to a Philadelphia Inquirer story dated March 18, the three enjoyed dishes such as oysters — no word on if they were our own Cape May Salts or not — and the Beach Plum Farm Salad, as well as braised short ribs (Gayle's entree), lobster (Stedman's choice), heritage chicken (Oprah's pick), ricotta donuts, toffy pudding and chocolate lava cake.
Exclusive to At The Shore, Oprah washed her meal down with a Grey Goose vodka with muddled mint and a splash of lime.
Also dining were a group celebrating a wedding. The lucky bride and groom were congratulated by Oprah and her party, which included two unnamed friends and two security guards.
"(Oprah) stood up and applauded and said 'everyone applaud the new bride and groom,'" At the Shore's source said.
And Oprah was “very friendly with people," the source said, and "allowed some people to take some photos after dinner.”
Winfrey and King stayed overnight at Beach Plum Farm and were seen shopping for produce at the market at BPF. A report on social media said that all dined at Uncle Bill's Pancake House in Cape May the next day.
Graham is a native of Whitesboro, just up the road from Cape May. Winfrey and Graham made a surprise appearance at the Whitesboro Reunion Festival last August.
Staff writer Colt Shaw contributed to this report.
