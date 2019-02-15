In case the excitement of Valentine’s Day was not enough of a thrill for you, a Wildwood institution has given us a true reason to celebrate. Today (Friday, Feb. 15) is Sam’s Pizza Day!
Every year on the Friday before Presidents Day, Sam’s Pizza Palace, the iconic pizza spot at 26th and Boardwalk, officially opens its doors for the season. This is year number 63 for Sam’s, which continues to be one of the most popular spots on the boards to grab a slice. While it may be chilly outside, the opening of Sam’s is a welcome tradition, as it marks one of the first signs that warm weather and summer fun is just around the corner.
For now Sam’s is only open on weekends, but hey, we will take what we can get. Below are the current hours of operation:
Fridays: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sundays: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sam's Pizza Palace is located at 2600 Boardwalk in Wildwood. Go to SamsWildwood.com for more.
