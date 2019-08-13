Back again for summer 2019 is one of the most glorious seafood events in all of South Jersey, the Seaview Hotel’s Seaview Seafood Night.
This Thursdays-only event starts at 5 p.m. and features an incredible assortment of all-you-can-eat seafood, including a full raw bar with crab claws, clams, oysters and shrimp, a variety of soups and salads, piles and piles of crab legs and action stations preparing everything from crabcakes to scallops. There are even some tasty land-based dishes, such as prime rib, chicken and more, not to mention a full dessert bar.
The cost is $69.95 per person and reservations can be made by calling 609-748-7625. The Seaview Hotel is located at 401 S. New York Road in Galloway.
— Ryan Loughlin
