SHIP BOTTOM SHELLFISH 1721 Long Beach Blvd, Ship Bottom ShipBottomShellfish.com
People often say that if you want to eat good, try someplace that has a big line. It is usually there for a reason. Such is the case at LBI’s own Ship Bottom Shellfish. Ship Bottom Shellfish is a small spot, the inside consists of a fish market and a small but invitingly cozy dining room sporting walls sided in wood and the usual seafood restaurant décor consisting of pictures of waves and fish of all varieties. Outside is a series of benches and stools where one can get food to go and eat right there. Since those stools were full and it was a bit breezy anyway, we opted to sit inside. The hostess informed us it would be at least an hour wait. She was not exaggerating. After a 75-minute wait, which included enduring the endless chatter of an odd combination of seafood enthusiasts/political experts, we were shown to our table. As I went to order my drink I noticed they had birch beer on the menu. It was going to be a good night.
Keep it:
New England Clam Chowder ($5): A medium thick cream based chowder, this soup included a decent amount of chopped clams and was heavily spiced, with rosemary being the prominent flavor. A unique take on a classic.
Seafood bisque ($5): This creamy, pale orange-colored bisque was a real standout as it featured huge chunks of shrimp. One of the members of my party actually went to the fish market afterward to bring home a quart of the stuff. Don’t skip it.
Baked Seafood Combo ($28): Combining shrimp, scallops, a jumbo lump crab cake and a choice of the fish of the day (we went with swordfish), this platter was prepared with lemon and butter and got rave reviews from all who tried it. The swordfish was a real treat, as you rarely find such a fish included in a combo.
Fried Seafood combo ($25): Also delicious, but a slight step down from the baked combo, this one featured shrimp, scallops, flounder and their original crab cake, which is made from backfin meat instead of the jumbo lump version you get on the baked combo.
Throw it back:
Thai Calamari ($12): A bit chewy for my taste, this dish was not terrible, but ultimately I found it rather underwhelming. The calamari came served with a sriracha aioli that was more or less just mayo with the ever so subtle touch of spice. I wouldn’t order this again.
Trophy winners:
Swordfish Seafood bisque
Birch beer
