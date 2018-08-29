If you've never had the pleasure of wandering down Sea Isle City’s Fish Alley, I suggest you do so in the next week before the pumpkin-spiced air of autumn ruins the summer vibe. If you go, the salty breeze, fishing boats and waterfront views will most likely get you in the mood for some fresh seafood. And you, of course, will have plenty of options — after all, they don’t call it “Fish Alley” for nothing.
One such option is Marie’s. Divided between a take-out seafood market (that also boasts a full menu of cooked dishes) and a rustic, waterfront restaurant called Marie’s Lobster House, this little spot offers plenty of choices. We opted to dine at Marie’s Lobster House, as its picturesque setting matched our mood best.
Marie’s does a great job of looking the part of a seafood restaurant. Dark woods, nautical décor and a lovely batch of crosswinds thanks to the open air atmosphere all add nice touches. One warning — if you opt to sit inside at the Lobster House, be prepared to pay. The menu is quite different from the fish market menu in both what is offered and in price. Expect to pay double what you might expect for common entrees that most seafood spots sell. We are talking fried scallops for $32. Yikes.
Keep it:
2.5-pound steamed Maine lobster ($46) Being that this was the last stop on my summer seafood safari, I decided to go big and get the largest lobster on the menu. Why? Because sometimes you just have to order the lobster. And I’m glad I did, as this behemoth crustacean came out on a massive silver platter with the standard lemon wedges (big enough to squeeze!) and good ol’ drawn butter for dunking. Was it good? Of course it was. Really good. It’s a freakin’ $46 lobster. It’d better be good.
Fried scallops ($32) Pricey, yes, but perfectly cooked, not the slightest bit rubbery. This summer I have gone from someone who didn’t like scallops (and didn’t know what to do about it) to being someone who welcomes a well-prepared version of the sometimes-chewy shellfish. And I owe it all to places like Marie’s.
Throw it back
New England clam chowder ($6) I won’t say this was a bad version of the famous white soup, but it was nearly void of any clams and was mostly potato and cream. That’s all well and good, but in a seafood restaurant I want seafood.
Trophy Winner:
Well, my summer of seafood shackin’ has come to an end. This is the last week of Shackin’ Up for the Summer and I must say I have thoroughly enjoyed spending the season seeking out and writing about some of the best seafood shacks at the Jersey Shore. As all things that are summer-related, it went by far too fast. Thanks to the readers who sent in comments and suggestions on places to check out. If I didn’t get there, I will try to next time. If you have been following this column all summer you know that each week I pick my favorite dishes from each restaurant I visit. This being the final week in the series, I have put together a “best of” list so you know what to try if you hit any of these spots during your own travels. Enjoy.
— Ryan
Best soup: He-crab soup, Crabby’s, Mays Landing; Runner up: (Tie)East Coast Oyster stew, Oyster Creek Inn, Leeds Point; she-crab bisque, H&H Seafood, Cape May
Best app: Jersey Devil Shrimp, Oyster Creek Inn, Leeds Point; Runner up: Crabby mac and cheese, Allen’s Clam Bar, New Gretna
Best fried shrimp: Fried shrimp, Hooked Up Seafood, Wildwood; Runner up: Fried shrimp, Ship Bottom Shellfish, Ship Bottom
Best fried clams: Clam strips, Mud City Crab House, Manahawkin; Runner up: Whole belly fried clams, Allen’s Clam Bar, New Gretna
Best fried oysters: Mud City Crab House, Manahawkin; Runner up: Allen’s Clam Bar, New Gretna
Best fish and chips: Motts Creek Inn, Leeds Point; Runner up: N/A
Best fish sandwich: Seared swordfish sandwich, Hooked Up Seafood, Wildwood; Runner up: Crispy Cape Codwich, Pinky Shrimps, Long Beach Township
Best steamed crab: Dungeness crab, Crabby’s, Mays Landing; Runner up: Steamed Snow Crab, H&H Seafood, Cape May
Best crab cake: Crabby’s, Mays Landing; Runner up: Crab Daddy’s, Somers Point
Best seafood combo: Baked seafood combo, Ship Bottom Shellfish, Ship Bottom; Runner up: Allen’s Clam Bar, New Gretna
Best broiled dish: Broiled scallops, Carmen’s Seafood, Sea Isle City; Runner up: Mongo combo, Pinky Shrimps, Long Beach Township
Best lobster dish: 2.5 lb Steamed Maine Lobster, Marie’s Lobster House; Runner up: Lobster roll, Essex Seafood Co. Margate
Best tartar sauce: Pinky Shrimps, Long Beach Township; Runner up: Marie’s Lobster House, Sea Isle City
Best side dish: French fries, Mike’s Seafood, Ocean City; Runner up: Onion rings, Hooked Up Seafood, Wildwood
