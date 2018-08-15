Hooked Up Seafood
Every time I think I have found the most shacky of seafood shacks, I stumble upon another that seems to top the last one. On a recent trip to Wildwood, some friends and I stopped in at Hooked Up Seafood, a picturesque spot right on the water off Route 47. And I’ve gotta give them credit, as this spot has locked down all the visual requirements needed to make you want to jam on your breaks and immediately rush in for a taste of whatever fish they might be cooking up. You know the cues — a decaying reddish-colored building, signage involving an image of a giant crab, a beat-up-yet-still-active fishing boat docked right out back and — most importantly — hoards of frenzied, hungry customers joyously piling in like ants on a wad of Bubble Yum.
We pulled off the road quickly and somehow — through a combination of cat-like reflexes and dumb luck — managed to not run over a large and seemingly fearless Vietnamese family that insisted on cracking their crabs in the midst of one of the most dangerous and overcrowded parking lots I have seen outside of an Eagles tailgate. With that tragedy averted, my companions and I employed a divide-and-conquer strategy in which I went up and ordered from the window while the rest of our party laid claim to one of the highly coveted picnic tables that overlook the marsh. What arrived a few minutes later was arguably the best collection of seafood dishes I have had so far on my journey.
Keep it:
Seared swordfish sandwich ($15.95): In a group of superb seafood dishes, this managed to be the standout. A massive swordfish steak served on a simple bun (to which I added tartar sauce) with lettuce and a fresh Jersey tomato, this sandwich defined what makes seafood great — simple preparation and fresh ingredients that combine to create amazing flavors. This sandwich would be reason enough for me to make a return trip.
Fried seafood combo ($24): A good mix, the batter worked best on the shrimp which were golden and utterly delicious. The fried fish (the menu doesn’t say what type of fish it is, but tasted like cod to me) was also good, but the batter got a bit soggy, causing it to fall off. The crab cake was good, and loaded with fresh crab right from the Delaware Bay. French fries were superb and perfect for dunking in tartar sauce.
Fish tacos ($14.95): These fish tacos were closer to the size of a burrito, and you get two per order, so it’s a lot of food. A soft tortilla filled with batter-fried fish and a knock-your-socks-off pineapple-mango slaw.
Onion rings ($5.95): Homemade, dunked in batter. A perfect side dish.
Throw it back:
The parking lot: In addition to the aforementioned incident with the Vietnamese family, it really is a dangerous and overcrowded situation. The lot is tiny and even the counter where you order the food is not safe, as the girl behind it instructed me to “watch out!” as a Trump-stickered pickup truck nearly ran me over as I attempted to order my swordfish sandwich.
Trophy winners:
Swordfish sandwich, fried shrimp
