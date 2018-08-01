Essex Seafood Co.
8 S. Essex Ave., Margate
One of the great joys of any vacation at the shore is to roll off the beach — still not fully dry and riding a mental high from the last set of waves you caught — and head out for a simple yet delicious dinner for which showing up in a semi-wet bathing suit is not only tolerated, it’s practically expected. Such is the case at Essex Seafood Co., a seafood shack two blocks from the beaches of Margate. Essex Seafood consists of a walk-up window and a set of picnic tables. The seated section is outdoors, but it’s covered should weather choose not to cooperate.
The 37th annual Tuckahoe River Canoe, Kayak Race and Poker Run will take place from 8 a.m. t…
Keep it:
New England clam chowder ($3.99 for a cup): One thing that has surprised me this summer on my quest to find great seafood is how many spots serve so-so clam chowder. This one stands out from the pack with its well balanced salt levels and abundance of clams. The only points I will take off is for not serving it with a soup spoon. A teaspoon and a hearty soup are a poor combo.
Hot & honey shrimp ($9.99 for a small order): Nice-sized shrimp coated in a thick breading and doused in what amounts to a slightly sweet, pleasantly tangy version of a buffalo sauce. These were quite tasty and a very good deal at $9.99 for six big shrimp. The breading held up against the sauce and never got mushy which was a plus. They could use a dipping sauce though — blue cheese or something along those lines would bring this app to the next level.
Lobster roll ($18.99): I have mixed feelings on this lobster roll, but ultimately I put it on the keep-it list because it is one of the only spots serving Connecticut-style lobster rolls. For those who may not know, Connecticut-style lobster rolls consist of fresh lobster meat on a bun topped with clarified butter and usually a lemon wedge. That’s it. No mayo, no celery, just glorious lobster and butter. Mmmmm. My issues with the version here were that the hot dog bun that it came on should have been a buttered and griddled split top and that the meat-to-bun ratio was a bit off. And at $18.99, it ain’t cheap. But the lobster meat was delicious and the butter complemented it perfectly. Being that these are not easy to find, I give it a thumbs up.
Beware the hidden gem. Ballamor Golf Club, like the middle child of a large family, occasion…
Throw it back
French fries: These came with the lobster roll and while it may seem insignificant, a great French fry can really elevate a seafood dish. These were bland, undersalted shoestring fries that I can’t imagine anyone being impressed with. They would be smart to boot these from their menu and add a nice steak fry, preferably something fresh cut.
Trophy winner: Lobster roll
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.