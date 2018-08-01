The Rules

In order to be considered for inclusion in this series, each spot must have at least 4 out of 5 of the following attributes:

1. A somewhat rustic/ramshackle vibe: A great seafood shack should look worn and weathered — as if it spent years battling ocean storms and hungry tourists. The splintered wood and faded paint are part of the charm. This piece is not about fancy seafood restaurants.

2. Outdoor seating: I should be able to take in the smell of the ocean/bay breezes and the warmth of the summer season in a simple atmosphere (think picnic tables or basic tables/chairs — nothing fancy).

3. Must be a standalone building: No casino restaurants, no strip malls, no hotels. Oh, and no chain restaurants either (sorry Red Lobster).

4. Specialize in classic seafood dishes: I want spots that do the classics and do them really well. Fried seafood, lobster rolls, oysters, chowder … nothing overtly gourmet or experimental.

5. Simple presentation: Cracking crabs on newspaper? Great. A full platter of fried seafood in a Styrofoam to go box? Perfect. Fancy plating, crystal goblets and cloth napkins? Not so much.