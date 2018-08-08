Mott’s Creek Inn
200 E. Motts Creek Road, Galloway Township
Seafood shacks can be found in all kinds of spots. From the busiest streets of a bustling vacation town like Ocean City to the quietest of off-the-beaten-path locations. Mott’s Creek Inn definitely falls into the latter category. You kinda have to know about this place to even find it. It lives at the end of a long, foreboding road deep in the marshlands of Leeds Point. While they do a great business, one must imagine it doesn’t do a lot of walk-in traffic.
Nevertheless, the building sits waterfront — you can even come here by boat — and offers indoor and outdoor seating on their expansive deck, live music and some really terrific seafood dishes. It’s got a bit of a reputation as a biker bar, but don’t let that stop you from coming in. The crowd is friendly, the views are awesome and the whole place is a lot of fun.
Keep it:
Drunken Clams ($12): When the restaurant sits right on the water that the clams come out of, you know you are dealing with fresh fish. This version came swimming in a nice, garlicky broth of white wine and butter. A simple yet delicious way to begin a meal.
Fish and Chips ($11): Yeah, I know it’s called “Fish and Chips” but pretty much every time you see this dish on any menu you can expect to be served a battered piece of either cod or haddock alongside a pile of French fries and some tartar sauce for dipping. The fish and chips here come served with Captain’s Chips, which are potato chips, not fries. If you want the real thing, it will cost you two bucks extra. I know they have the right to do it, but they probably shouldn’t. That aside, the cod was crunchy and delicious and at $11 the price was more than fair.
Dynamite Shrimp ($8): A slight a kick of spice balanced out by a creamy aioli that coated the shrimp perfectly. One of the best versions of this dish I have had all summer.
New England Clam Chowder ($6): I love when a clam chowder actually has a lot of clams in it, and such was the case with this. It could be thicker, but that’s a personal preference. A tasty, well-made soup.
Throw it back:
The “chips” (free as a side dish, $5 otherwise): You are better off paying the extra $2 add-on for a side dish actual French fries. The Captain’s Chips here were OK, but nothing the captain should be particularly proud of.
Trophy winner:
Dynamite Shrimp
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.