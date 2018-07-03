Pinky Shrimp’s
83rd Street and Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach Township // Lobzilla.com
The entirety of the Jersey Shore is obviously a great place to vacation, but certain areas seem like they only exist for that purpose. Take LBI for example — visit this 18-mile barrier island in the winter and you will feel like you’re at a real-life ghost town. Empty streets void of human life, closed down businesses, and traffic lights that endlessly blink amber, as the number of cars passing are so few they no longer require any type of overtly definitive traffic regulation.
But in summer, this spot bursts with life — families taking their annual beach vacations, surfing, swimming, laying out until they are viciously sunburned and, at the end of the day, heading down to Pinky Shrimp’s in Long Beach Township for a big seafood dinner.
As far as its setup goes, Pinky Shrimp’s is as simple as it gets — a lone beige building with a scattering of picnic tables out front, and inside, a combination fish market/take out restaurant where you can get some really terrific seafood. That’s it. And that’s all it needs to be.
Keep it:
Crispy Cape Codwich ($11): One of the best fish sandwiches I have ever eaten. Coated in an extra-crunchy, Corn Flake- based breading and served on a bakery-style bun with lettuce, a giant Jersey tomato and a truly unique tartar sauce, this sandwich was utterly superb. They don’t skimp on the cod either — in fact I took one piece off and ate it on its own and put the other on the bun just for a bit of variety. And at $11, you simply cannot beat the price.
Mongo combo ($29): Ordering a seafood combo is a great way to get a taste of everything, and this broiled version was just about perfect. Coated with a simple lemon-butter sauce, this mix of shrimp, scallops, flounder and a crabcake hit all the marks. If I had to pick a standout in the bunch it would be the crab cake, which was prepared perfectly and packed with fresh crabmeat. Broiled is absolutely the way to go over fried with this dish.
Throw it back:
New England clam chowder ($5): The description on the menu claimed it to be loaded with clams, but I didn’t find many in this somewhat underwhelming version of a favorite soup. Next time I’ll try something else.
Trophy Winner:
Crispy Cape Codwich
