In case anyone thought that the country's bacon obsession was just a passing fad, guess again. The passion for this crispiest of pork products is still going strong and Johnny Rockets it has officially made the head-scratching leap from breakfast and burgers to the dessert menu. That's right, for a limited time, the Sizzlin' Bacon Maple Shake will be available to those who have always longed for a meat-based, drinkable after-dinner treat.
This salty/sweet indulgence consists of vanilla ice cream, whole milk, maple syrup, whipped cream, a chocolate drizzle and several crispy, salty strips of bacon. If swine and sweet makes your life complete, we suggest you try one today, because by mid-January this gluttonous, high-grease masterpiece will be a thing of the past.
Johnny Rockets is located at Bally's Atlantic City, 1900 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City. For more info go to JohnnyRockets.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.