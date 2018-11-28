bacon shake
In case anyone thought that the country's bacon obsession was just a passing fad, guess again. The passion for this crispiest of pork products is still going strong and Johnny Rockets it has officially made the head-scratching leap from breakfast and burgers to the dessert menu. That's right, for a limited time, the Sizzlin' Bacon Maple Shake will be available to those who have always longed for a meat-based, drinkable after-dinner treat. 

This salty/sweet indulgence consists of vanilla ice cream, whole milk, maple syrup, whipped cream, a chocolate drizzle and several crispy, salty strips of bacon. If swine and sweet makes your life complete, we suggest you try one today, because by mid-January this gluttonous, high-grease masterpiece will be a thing of the past.

Johnny Rockets is located at Bally's Atlantic City, 1900 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City. For more info go to JohnnyRockets.com

