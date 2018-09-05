The Sea Isle City Food Truck Festival returns Friday through Sunday, Sept. 7 to 9, at Kix McNutley’s. The event is celebrating its fifth anniversary. Event hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. This year's offerings include Outlaws Burger Barn, Marie’s Seafood, Dan’s Waffles, Kix’s Yum Yum Wagon, Chimney Cake Factory, Baby Blues BBQ, House of Cupcakes, Five Sisters, Philly Fry, Beast of the Street, Cannoli World, Nick’s Roast Beef, Pirate Pete’s Soda and more.
Live music, crafters and games will also be on hand for the whole family to enjoy — including your pooch.
Kix McNutley’s is located at 6400 Landis Ave. in Sea Isle City. For more information, go to SeaIsleCityFood.com.
