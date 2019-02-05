When every day is a holiday, it helps to know the really important ones … New Year’s Eve, Christmas, and of course, National Pizza Day, which falls on Saturday, February 9. Americans consume — on average — 23 pounds of pizza per person each year. Clearly, we love our pizza. As we all know, however, not all slices are created equal. Check these out.
1. Tony’s Baltimore Grill. Since 1927, Tony’s Baltimore Grill has been an iconic Atlantic City institution. The 24/7 landmark has a full bar, drink specials Sunday through Thursday, and really good pizza. Try the spaghetti pizza, made with spaghetti and sauce, as well as your choice of meatballs, sausage or anchovies; the clams casino pizza made with all white clam sauce, bacon, onion, green pepper and garlic; or Nino’s Favorite pizza made with sausage and cherry pepper pieces. Located at 2800 Atlantic Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to TonysBaltimoreGrill.com.
2. Tony Baloney’s. There’s pizza. And then there’s Tony Baloney’s pizza, which is more a deliciously gluttonous concoction of ingredients piled onto a scrumptious crust than any kind of pie we’ve ever seen before. Head to this Atlantic City legend for the Heart Attack White Pie, made with Buffalo chicken mac and cheese with smoked bacon and homemade buttermilk ranch; the Vegan Kaleinte with roasted kale, Mexican black bean hummus, avocado, cilantro and homemade salsa verde; or the House Pie made with homemade spicy marinara with smoked and fresh mozzarella. Located at 300 Oriental Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to TonyBaloneys.com for more information.
3. Ducktown Tavern. With plenty of other stuff on the menu, pizza might be an afterthought. Don’t make that mistake. The 12-inch pizzas at Ducktown are fan favorites, the perfect accompaniment to any of the craft beers on draught. Try the Italian Pizza made with sausage, peppers and onions topped with provolone and marinara; the Greek Pizza made with spinach, olives, tomatoes and onions and topped with melted feta in garlic and oil; or, if you’re there for breakfast, the Breakfast pizza. Located at 2400 Atlantic Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to DucktownTavern.com for more information.
4. Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza. If you’re looking for a crispy coal-fired oven pizza, look no further than Carluccio’s, where coal fired, traditional New York Style, flat bread, and thick-crust Sicilian pies are all on the menu. Try the Truffolina with portobello mushrooms, goat cheese, arugula, truffle oil and fresh mozzarella topped with shaved parmesan; the Carluccio’s Way made with fresh broccoli rabe, sausage, homemade mozzarella, caramelized onions and roasted peppers; or the Bruschetta pie made with homemade mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, red onions, basil oil and oregano drizzled with balsamic glaze. Located at 1200 New Road in Northfield. Go to CarlucciosCoalFiredPizza.com for more information.
5. Manco & Manco. With three locations on the Ocean City Boardwalk and one in Somers Point, this legendary pizzeria is known for one thing … amazing pizza. There are plenty of options… buffalo chicken pizza, bacon chicken ranch pizza are up for grabs in addition to the standards like pepperoni, mushrooms and green peppers, but we recommend sticking with the original plain pie. Located at 8th, 9th and 12th Streets on the Boardwalk in Ocean City and at Ocean Heights Shopping Center in Somers Point. Go to MancosPizza.com for more information.
6. Atlantic City Bar & Grill. An Atlantic City institution, Atlantic City Bar & Grill offers up plenty of dining options to diners. From seafood options like Boardwalk Surf & Turf to Filet Mignon, they’ve got formal diners covered. But if you want a pizza, you’ve also come to the right place. Try their famous crab pizza made with lump crabmeat and mozzarella cheese served with red or white sauce, or the meatball and ricotta pie with sliced homemade meatballs, ricotta cheese, tomato sauce and Italian seasonings. Try either with a pitcher of beer or bottle of wine. You’re stomach will thank us. Located at the corner of Pacific and South Carolina Avenues. Go to ACBarandGrill.com for more information.
