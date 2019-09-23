Middle Township’s annual Restaurant Week returns to Rio Grande and Cape May Court House from Sunday to Friday, Sept. 22-27.
The six-day promotion will feature unique dining options in Middle Township and the surrounding area. Participating restaurants will offer diners discounts on their menus and their own set additions and specials. All costs are exclusive of tax, beverages, and gratuity. Unlike past years, participating restaurants will only serve dinner.
To showcase the town’s treasures and scenic landscapes, one-night food and wine events will take place at Jessie Creek Winery and Crow Creek Farm. During these events, Jessie Creek Winery will feature dinner from George’s Place and Crow Creek Farm will feature dinner from Scola.
Jessie Creek Winery will host their one-night special event with a multi-course menu of small plates paired with wines from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. Reservations are required. Tickets for this event are $85 per person and can be purchased at George’s Place Court House, located at 104 N. Main St. in Cape May Court House or by by calling 609-778-2650.
Crow Creek Farm will host their one-night special event with a delicious 10-course dinner from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. Reservations are required. Tickets for the event are $75 and can be purchased at Scola, located at 3 Mechanic St. in Cape May Court House, or by calling 609-536-8883. This event is BYOB.
