As Ocean City’s only year-round self-serve frozen yogurt, acai bowl, smoothie and juice shop, Sip & Spoon has the market cornered — a market owner Britney Stein knows very well. She spent years learning this business and when the opportunity arose, she bought in. Even though she was only 19.
Now, at 20 years old, Stein just celebrated one successful year at the helm of Sip & Spoon, but it’s been a lifetime in the making. “I’ve always been a really hard worker, it’s how my parents raised me. And, for as long as I can remember, I wanted to own a business,” she says.
Prior to opening Sip & Spoon, while still in high school, Stein worked at the previous location, Yoasis. “I became really close with the previous owner (Tina Spadafora). She was young and a business owner and I really looked up to her,” Stein says. When Spadafora decided to sell her business, Stein immediately knew that she was ready to become a business owner.
It hasn’t been an entirely easy road. “I initially had a hard time meeting with sales reps and being taken seriously because I was so young,” Stein says. She also made some mistakes along the way. “I’ve learned from every error. Even though they cost me, I wouldn’t give them up for anything,” Stein says.
The Scene
Sip & Spoon opened in December of 2018. “When I bought the store, I could’ve left it exactly like it was, but it was important to me to make it my own,” Stein says. She wanted the store to echo her personality, but more importantly her product. “I wanted our look to reflect our food; clean, simple and pure,” Stein says. With muted colors and natural finishes, Sip & Spoon is a peaceful retreat.
“During the winter, a big portion of our business comes from the high school students after school,” Stein says. A clientele that Stein knows well, as she graduated from Ocean City High School just a few years ago. “I’m a local and I’m very involved in the community,” Stein says. Sip & Spoon volunteered at O.C. After Prom and participates in many other community events.
The Craft
Stein could cut corners to save money, but chooses not to. “We make everything from scratch,” she notes. “Most places buy acai blends strait from a manufacturer, it comes in a big tub and it’s loaded with sugar,” Stein says. Consequently, virtually everything on the menu can be personalized. It also allows Stein the opportunity to create her own acai blends. “I love coming up with new recipes, it’s really a craft.”
One of Sip & Spoon’s most popular creations is the Almond Bliss acai bowl ($10.50), which consists of acai blended with almond milk, banana and almond butter; topped with granola, sliced banana, carob chips and sprinkled coconut. Another popular concoction is the Pitaya Parfait ($10.50) which starts with a layer of Tahitian vanilla or coconut milk frozen yogurt, followed with granola and a blend of pitaya, banana and mango, topped with bananas, raspberries and blackberries. For a smoothie bowl option, the Goin’ Bananas ($11) is the most popular. Goin’ Bananas is a blend of almond milk, banana, natural peanut butter and vanilla almond milk frozen yogurt which is then topped with granola, peanut butter drizzle, Nutella drizzle, strawberries and sliced banana.
Be on the lookout for the holiday peppermint mocha acai bowl. “I always try to have seasonal specials. Eventually, I’d love the whole menu to change seasonally,” Stein says.
Sip & Spoon also features fresh pressed juice, health shots and Harry & Beans cold brew coffee. “I want to sell a good product, so I only use the highest-quality ingredients,” Stein says.
Sip & Spoon offers discounted frozen yogurt Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m. during their happy hour, excluding holidays. They are also available for birthday parties.
