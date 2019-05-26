Two Restaurant Weeks take place in two of the biggest food towns at the shore simultaneously. Enjoy Cape May's from June 2-9 and Sea Isle City's June 3-9.
For Cape May's 8-day Restaurant Week, participating restaurants offer a 3-course prex-fixe (appetizer, entree, dessert) for $35 per person. Nearly 30 restaurants will take part in the event including, but not limited to, The Ebbitt Room, Black Duck on Sunset, Aleathea's and Merion Inn.
In Sea Isle, almost 15 restaurants will participate, and offer four-course meals for $34.
“Sea Isle City is often referred to as the restaurant capital of Cape May County, and by hosting Restaurant Week the first week of June, we are able to showcase our restaurants and our unique dining opportunities to visitors before the start of a busy season,” says Chamber President Chris Glancey.
For more info on both and for a complete list of restaurants, go to SeaIsleRestaurantWeek.com and CMRestaurantWeek.com.
— Pamela Dollak
