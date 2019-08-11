In need of a good time with a great meal? Then look no further than The Palm Atlantic City, which will host "Dead Men Don't Speakeasy," a murder mystery dinner where you, the audience, may be the victim of a heinous and often-hilarious crime. The evening begins at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. The price of $85 per person is inclusive of a fabulous three-course meal with your choice of salad, entree (hello, twin lobster tails!) and dessert, plus the performance. It's dinner and a show in one venue. The intimate setting ensures fun improvisation and interaction among the guests and actors who bring the Roaring '20's to life — and death. Deduce who the murderer is and win a prize. The Palm is located at 2801 Pacific Ave., A.C. Go to ThePalm.com/restaurants/atlantic-city for more info or call 609-344-7256 for reservations.
— Pamela Dollak
