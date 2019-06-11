Wine and dine in some of the Wildwoods’ finest restaurants during the Wildwoods’ Restaurant Week Sunday through Thursday, June 16-20. The Wildwoods’ Restaurant Week is presented by the Wildwood Restaurant Association and sponsored in part by the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority (GWTIDA).
Over 25 of the Wildwoods’ top restaurants will participate, each offering a four-course meal (appetizer, salad, entrée and dessert) for only $30 plus tax and gratuity. It’s the perfect opportunity to visit a new restaurant you’ve been meaning to try or revisit an old favorite.
For the full list of all participating restaurants and their menus, go to ChewWildwood.com.
Contact: rloughlin@pressofac.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.