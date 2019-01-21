1.) It's finger-lickin' awesome. Twenty varieties of wings from venues near and far will be there for the taking at Atlantic City Weekly's third annual Wing Wars 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at Golden Nugget. Some will be sweet, some will be spicy, all will be saucy — pun intended. Each restaurant is vying for to be king of the wing and you get a say in that. After trying as many wings as you possibly can, vote for your favorite.
2.) Who's involved? Look for popular local faves like Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House and Rose's Garden Grill; to celeb chefs like Guy Fieri; to newbies like Kuro from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Villain & Saint from Ocean Resort; plus the Blind Rhino, which comes all the way from Connecticut.
3.) Dance it off. One of the best party bands in the area will perform throughout Wing Wars. LeCompt is known for its incredibly diverse setlist that includes everything from the '70s till now. Trust that there will be a song or 30 that you can dance to. Thanks, 103.7 WMGM Rocks!
4.) We are so totally judgy. Wing Wars III is a competition where, you, the valued guests, will decide the winner. So make sure your taste buds are shipshape. To keep things fair, we have three outside judges, all of whom work in the culinary biz: Jonathan Deustch, Ph.D., Professor, Center for Food and Hospitality Management and Department of Nutrition Sciences, Drexel University; Brian Lofink, executive chef of Tria Tap Room in Center City Philadelphia; and Ron Leider, chef and owner of Mako's in Sea Isle City who will also chose their favorite wing.
5.) Want V.I.P. service? Tickets for general admission are $30 with doors opening at 1 p.m. But for V.I.P.s, doors open at noon — that's one whole hour more for devouring one mouth-watering wing after another. But wait! There's more! V.I.P.s also get a cool Wing Wars T-shirt for washing your car in or vegging out on the sofa. Anyone can be a V.I.P. — even you — for the low, low price of $45.
Wing Wars III takes place in the Grand Ballroom of Golden Nugget in A.C. Tickets and more info can be purchased at ACWeekly.com/wingwars.
— Pamela Dollak
