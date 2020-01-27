We’re only one month into 2020, but we’re already thinking we could use a little winding down. Or maybe — even better — some wining down. Take a break from the world and all those resolutions you already forgot about and head to Ocean Casino Resort from Sunday through Friday for their first ever Wine Down Week, with half off glasses of wine throughout the property.
“Ocean’s Wine Week is a great event to experience a wine that you’ve wanted to try,” says Kailin Wise, Food and Beverage Operations Manager at Ocean Casino Resort.
“We have something for every wine lover.”
Here’s what you need to know (and where you need to go).
1. Upscale Dining If you’re looking for a date night, or a chance to celebrate something special, fine dining is key. And with half priced glasses of wine, there’s every reason to celebrate. Need some ideas on what entrees to pair with your vino? We’ve got you covered. Head to Amada for a 10 oz. Iberian Pork Fermin with a glass of Tempranillo, Bodega Rejadorada “Temple” Crianza (normally $14; reduced to $7 for Wine Down Week); to American Cut for their Rack of Lamb and pair it with Turley “Juvenile” Zinfandel from California (normally $18; reduced to $9); Dolce Mare for Veal Ossobuco and a glass of Barbera D’Alba Massolino (normally $18; reduced to $9); or Harper’s for Smoked Salmon Benedict with a Split of Caposaldo Prosecco (normally $12; reduced to $6).
2. Casual Dining Care more for a chilled out dining experience? Ocean Casino Resort has you covered there too. Head to Café 500 and try a Salmon Filet with a glass of Joel Gott Pinot Noir (normally $14.99; reduced to $7.50); to TopGolf Swing Suite for a TG Burger and a Coppola “Diamond” Claret (normally $11; reduced to $5.50); or to Villain & Saint for a Grilled Pork Chop and Four Vines Biker Zinfandel (normally $12; reduced to $6).
3. Simply Sipping While there’s nothing quite like a delicious dinner and a glass of wine, there are some wines too special to enjoy with anything else on your palate. For something truly exceptional, head to the High Water Wine Bar, where all the wines sold by the glass are half off, including super-premium glasses like Opus One, which is normally $80 per 5 ounce glass.
4. The Bonus Fun Wine Down Week kicks off on Sunday, coinciding with the biggest game of the year - the Super Bowl. Big game viewing parties are being held at Topgolf Swing Suite, Villain & Saint, William Hill Sportsbook, The Den, and High Water Wine Bar. Get your Wining Down pre or post-game, or (dare we say) skip the game altogether and keep sipping. Half off wines don’t happen every day.
