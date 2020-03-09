Without a doubt one of the best aspects about St. Paddy’s Day is that unlike other major holidays where staying home and having relatives come over is the main tradition, in this case it’s all about heading out and celebrating in public. And for most of the Irish (or Irish for a day) that celebrate, that means heading to an Irish bar or restaurant and noshing on some of the culinary favorites from the Emerald Isle.
Here in South Jersey, those looking to feast have a variety of options, whether you are hitting up a spot after the Atlantic City St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 14, or waiting till the official holiday on Tuesday, March 17. Here are just a few Irish-themed spots that will keep your Irish eyes smiling with a bounty of tasty treats.
Josie Kelly’s Public House
Fresh off being named “Bar of the Year” at A.C. Weekly’s 2020 Nightlife awards, Josie Kelly’s makes for a great option this St Paddy’s Day. The Menu is a lengthy one, with a variety of classic Irish favorites such as fish and chips, potato cheddar cakes, bangers and mash, and a full Irish breakfast (yes, it is served on their dinner menu) which includes eggs, bangers, rashers, black and white puddings, grilled tomato, sautéed mushrooms and choice of toast. Fans of savory pies will be pleased to find three options, including a beef and Guinness pie, Ballycotton fish pie and the traditional shepherd’s pie. Not a meat eater? No problem. Opt for the garden pie, a vegan option made with lentils, peas, carrots, onions and vegetable gravy with a mashed potato crust. Josie Kelly’s Public House is located at 908 Shore Road in Somers Point. Go to JosieKellys.com for more info.
Ri Ra
Despite being located inside a casino, Ri Ra at The Quarter at Tropicana Atlantic City offers a remarkably authentic Irish experience. This year they will feature a special St. Patrick’s Day menu which includes a mix of traditional dishes from Ireland as well as some more familiar American classics like wings and a jumbo pretzel. Irish dishes include sausages and mash, a beef and Guinness stew, cottage pie, an all-day Irish breakfast, a lager-battered fish and chips and emigrant’s corned beef – a St. Paddy’s Day favorite served with braised cabbage, mashed potatoes and an Irish parsley sauce. Ri Ra at Tropicana Atlantic City is located at 2831 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to RiRa.com for more info.
The Irish Pub
Is there a more iconic Irish bar in the entire state than the Irish Pub in Atlantic City? We think not. Cozy and inviting while still being large enough to pack in plenty of revelers, The Irish Pub is a no-brainer for your St. Patrick’s Day meal. The menu here is famously affordable and features a mix of pub classics with an Irish flair. Fish and chips can be had for just $10 bucks, which is all but impossible to find anywhere else, and if that isn’t good enough of a deal for you, the corned beef sandwich will fulfill your Irish appetite for only $8. A full menu of standard pub grub is also available, with choices like chicken tenders, crab cakes and paninis as well as salads, sandwiches, wraps and apps. The Irish Pub is located at 164 St. James Place in Atlantic City. Go to TheIrishPub.com for more info.
McGettigan’s 19th Hole
A staple in Galloway since opening its doors in 1962, McGettigan’s 19th Hole, a casual pub situated just across from the Seaview Golf Resort makes for a great dining option on St Patrick’s Day. Irish nachos are always a great starter before moving on to the more traditional Irish dishes on the menu such as the Shepherd’s pie, made with fresh minced beef and vegetables served over mashed potatoes with a side of garlic toast, or the fish and chips made with fresh cod breaded and fried to a golden brown. A special St. Patrick’s Day menu will also be offered. McGettigan’s 19th Hole is located at 500 S. New York Road in Galloway. Go to McGetticans19th.com for more info.
Old Oar House Irish Pub
A wall of more than 40 beer taps awaits as you enter this dimly-lit Irish bar that sits directly across the street from The Levoy Theater in Millville. The Old Oar House will no doubt be THE go-to spot in Millville on St. Paddy’s Day. Irish dishes include beer battered fish and chips, shepherd’s pie and the dish perhaps most synonymous with the holiday- corned beef and cabbage. Their version featuring a house-brined corned beef brisket slow cooked and served with boiled potatoes and cabbage in a buttered broth. Irish fusion options dot the menu as well, with fun options like Irish nachos (tater tots topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, jalapenos, salsa and sour cream)or the Guinness sliders, a trio of Guinness-glazed beef patties topped with cheddar, sautéed onions and bacon. The Old Oar House is located at 123 N. High Street in Millville. Go to OldOarHouse.com for more info.
Anglesea Pub
A North Wildwood institution, Anglesea Pub is dripping with the type of Gaelic charm that can only come with lots of age and many pints poured. Well-worn dark woods highlight the space and a menu dotted with a various Irish specialties like Guinness beef stew topped with mashed potatoes; Irish wedges (potato wedges topped with cheddar) and fish and chips is sure to have you dancing a jig whether there is music or not. For St. Patrick’s Day a pair of specials will be offered — ham and cabbage and bangers and mash. Those looking for a perfect way to cap off the night can order up Sean’s Irish Coffee, a boozy treat that doubles as a lovely ending to a day of celebration. Angelsea Pub is located at 116 W. 1st Ave in Wildwood. Go to Anglesea.pub for more info.
