Who isn't hungry to start summer? Well now you can begin celebrating early at Golden Nugget Atlantic City, which has just kicked off its 2019 summer restaurant specials. Check out some summer-inspired sips and bites now through the end of summer at Bill’s Bar & Burger, Grotto Italian Ristorante, Lillie’s Asian Cuisine and Chart House.
- Hair of the Dog: Weekend warriors can get some relief at Bill’s Bar & Burger. On Saturdays and Sundays, cure your hair o' the dog with their Hair of the Dog special. It includes a bloody Mary and breakfast burger made to order for $15.
- Grotto Wine & Dine Dinner: Craving an authentic taste of Italy? Grotto Italian Ristorante’s Wine & Dine dinner, available Mondays through Thursdays, includes a three-course menu of Italian specialties and pasta paired perfectly with a glass of vino for $45.
- That’s Amore Pizza & Wine: If a more low-key night out is what you want, Grotto offers that too. Try its simple Pizza & Wine special, which includes a large pizza and a bottle of wine for only $25.
- Sake & Sushi for Two and Pho Fridays: Get romantic at Lillie's Asian Cuisine with its Sake & Sushi for Two served with a bottle of red or blue Hiro Junmai Sake and a choice of Rising Sun Roll or Lillie's Sushi Roll. The Asian-fusion restaurant continues its specials with Pho Fridays celebrating the popular Vietnamese dish ($7) Fridays throughout the summer.
- Flight Nights and Three-of-a-Kind: Enjoy Chart House’s Flight Nights available weekly on Wednesdays and Thursdays where guests can mix and match their food and drink flights for $20. Chart House is also offering its Three of a Kind Menu available 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays, plus Sundays. It's a three-course meal for $29.
For more information on the Golden Nugget’s summer restaurant specials, go to GoldenNugget.com.
